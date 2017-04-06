April 6, 2017

Infant Kaylee Michelle Williams

Infant Kaylee Michelle Williams passed away Tuesday morning (April 4, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a brief illness.

She was born at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday to Dustin and Kristie Williams. Kaylee was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Henry James Willis.

Kaylee is survived by her parents, Dustin Williams and Kristie Michelle Rigdon Williams, of Waycross; a sister, Kelssie Bowen, of Waycross; three brothers, Derrick Bowen, Tylen Williams and Dustin Williams Jr., all of Waycross; maternal grandparents, Michelle Chancey, of Waycross, Roy Rigdon (wife, Sonya), of Waycross; paternal grandparents, Anthony Crews (wife, Jodee), of Charleston, S.C., Debbie Courson (husband, Bucky), of Patterson; maternal great-grandparents, Buddy and Lois Rigdon, of Waycross; paternal great-grandmother, Rebecca Willis, of Waycross; and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 6 p.m. Friday in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara Sharon Luke Thornton Batten

Barbara Sharon Luke Thornton Batten, 69, of Blackshear, died Tuesday evening (April 4, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following a short illness.

Born March 5, 1948 in Blackshear, she was a daughter of the late Arnold and Blanche Pierce Luke. She was a lifelong resident of Pierce County where she worked for the Blackshear Shoe Factory, Blackshear Jacket Factory and as a clerk for Dollar General. She was a member of Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church in Patterson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Carolyn Courson and Latrelle Baggs.

Survivors include her two sons, Jason Thornton and Ryan Thornton, both of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Brittany Thornton, Heather Thornton and Jasmine Thornton, all of Blackshear, and Lexi Thornton, of Baxley; three step-children, Rhonda Gardner (husband, Tony) and Tina Batten, both of Woodbine, and Steven Batten (wife, Lavern), of Kingsland; her special nieces and nephews, Melanie Pittman, Angela Manders, Bobby Courson and James Courson, all of Blackshear; special friends, Susan King, Earnestine Scurry and Mary Beverly, all of Blackshear, and Cordia Gibbens, of Tampa, Fla.; and several other relatives.

A funeral will take place Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Ramah Cemetery in Mershon.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, Attn. Elder Alvin/Betty Johnson, 2185 Richard King Road, Patterson, Ga. 31557.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Linda D. McCray

The celebration of life service for Linda D. McCray, 55, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at River of Life Church of God, 1439 Brunel St. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The body will be in repose in the church from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at 1310 Elizabeth St. at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6 until 8 p.m.

She departed this life Monday (April 3, 2017) in Jacksonville, Fla. She was born March 23, 1962 to the late Rufus Ford Sr. and Christine Ford and I.V.L. Atkinson and Mamie Jean Atkinson.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie McCray Sr.; her children, Dwain Smith (Frances), Christina Hampton (James), Kandice McCray, Eddie McCray Jr., Keshad Redding, LaShaad Redding, Malique Flanagan; her sibling, Ruby Jones (Jackie), Jacqueline Ford, Rufus Ford Jr., Barbara Ford, Calvin Ford, Willie McClow (Mary), Moses Wright, Isaac Atkinson, Shirley Townsend; aunt and uncle, Patsy Hudson (Eddie) and James Edward Ford (Doris); her longtime friends, Sarah Williams (Jesse) and Sylvia Gray (Howard); grandchildren, Tyrese Virgil, Keshawna Smith, James Hampton Jr., Jalen Hampton and Justin Hampton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends whom she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by a sibling,Ivria Atkinson.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Leola Davis Inman

A celebration of life service for Leola Davis Inman will be held Saturday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, with the church pastor, the Rev. Fer-Rel M. Malone Jr., offering words of comfort.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill cemetery.

She was born Feb. 13, 1917 in Waycross to the late Walter Jerome Hall and Annie Mae Mitchell Hall. She was the youngest of two surviving children of this union.

“Miss Leola,” as she was affectionately called, attended schools in the Waycross Public School System (North Side Elementary School and Center High School). She was the last surviving member of Center High School class of 1935. She later received a diploma from Apex Beauty College in New York City in 1952.

After completing high school, she married her childhood sweetheart, Walter Greene, and moved to Pittsburgh, Pa. She later married Willie “Buddy” Davis, of Waycross. Both preceded her in death. In 1998, she married Mitchell Inman II, of Waycross.

At an early age she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and became a dedicated member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Waycross. There she served in a number of capacities including the Sanctuary Choir, Abraham’s and Sarah’s Choir, the Finance Committee, the Senior Citizen’s Ministry, the Hospitality Ministry, the Young Women’s Guild (YWG) and the Christian Women’s Association (CWA) of which she served as president.

She remained active in these organization until her failing health forced her to become inactive. In 1992 she received the Inez L. Broughton Award for outstanding commitment and dedication to the ministries and service of the church. This award was in recognition of being selected as the member of the year.

She loved people, traveling and animals. She especially enjoyed working with children. She worked at English Kindergarten for a number of years prior to working for Concerted Services as a parent coordinator for the Head Start Program. In 1983 she received a plaque from Slash Pine C.A.A. Inc. for dedicated and loyal service. She retired from Concerted Services after completing 27 years of service. After retiring she often volunteered to work on committees that distributed food and clothing to needy families and was a monthly contributor to the Feed the Hungry Children campaign.

She traveled extensively having vested the U.S. from coast to coast. Her foreign travels took her to Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Canada, Nova Scotia, Germany, France, Austria, Belgium and Switzerland.

After leaving Waycross for Pittsburgh after finishing high school, she lived in new York City, Connecticut and Columbus, Ohio before retiring to Waycross in the late 1950s to live. She restored her membership at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church upon her return and remained a faithful member until her passing on Wednesday (March 29, 2017) at Kindred Memorial Hospital in Green Cove Springs, Fla.

She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband, Mitchell Inman II; a mother-in-law, Alma Hill Inman, of Waycross; three step-children, Tommie Davis (Berta “Nina”), of Lafayette, Ga., Avis Smith, of Houston, Texas, and Romelle Copeland, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two nephews, Walter David Hall, of Philadelphia, Pa., and Walter Loving (Belinda), of Dripping Spring, Texas; a niece, Eala “Patty” Greene, of Waycross; two god-sons, Jamal Williams, of Atlanta, and Michael Reid (Jacqueline), of Waycross; two god-daughters, April Gerst (Quando), of Raleigh, N.C., and Faye Moffett (Sear), of Douglas; six sisters-in-law, Dorothy Character (Willie), Dianna Pennamon, Mildred Wyne (George), Margie McPhaul (Homer), all of Waycross, Debra Simmons (Steve), of Centerville, Va., and Charlotte Nelson (Charlton), of Riverdale; a brother-in-law, James Inman, of Indianapolis, Ind.; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Sylvia O. Johnson

A celebration of life service for Evangelist Sylvia Orpha James Johnson, 63, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Pittman St., where the Rev. Johnny Arnold is pastor and her mother, Pastor Bessie James, will give the eulogy.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill cemetery.

Friends are being received at the Johnson residence, 1410 Bunche St., and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.at St. James Holiness Church, 805 Summit St.

She was born Sept. 22, 1953 in Waycross to Bessie M. James and the late Joseph H. James. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School system and graduated from Waycross High School in 1971. She later attended Durham Business College in North Carolina, the Job Corps in New York. She received a degree in early childhood education from Ware Technical School which led her to become the director of St. James Daycare Center, a position she held for many years.

Evangelist Johnson accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and became a faithful member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. She later became a member of St. James Holiness Church where her mother is pastor.

She was joined in holy matrimony to Joseph E. Johnson on Aug. 19,1973. To this union two sons were born, Joseph Jr. and Jaalam. Later she raised Loverette Redding and Kim Redding.

On Sunday (April 2, 2017) afternoon in Mayo Clinic Health System, Waycross, after an illness, the Lord granted her peace and called her to her heavenly home.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Joseph E. Johnson Sr.; her children, Joseph E. Johnson Jr. (Tracy), Jaalam E. Johnson Sr., Loverette Redding and Kim Redding; her mother, Pastor Bessie M. James; mother-in-law, Jean Johnson; a brother, Phillip C. James (Gwendolyn); a sister, Schenesia Barfield; sisters-in-law, Ruth James, Kathy James, Debra Kite (Robert) and Phyllis Lott; brothers-in-law, Willie Johnson, Ernest Johnson, Charles Johnson (Denise) and Thomas Johnson; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Tara Nails

Tara Nails, 55, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday night (April 4, 2017) in the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Keshia and LeVar Garner, 604 Beville St., Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangement and a list of survivors will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Kathy Angela Thornton Callahan

Kathy Angela Thornton Callahan, 66, of Blackshear, died early Wednesday morning (April 5, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born March 6, 1951 in Waycross, she was the daughter of Conrad Thornton and the late Betty Carolyn Byrd Thornton. She lived most of her life in Ware and Pierce counties where she worked as a telephone operator with Bellsouth, a paraprofessional with the school system and was a realtor with Monroe Realty. She attended First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Callahan, of Blackshear; her son, Daniel Alvarez (wife, Dana), of Canton, Ga.; her daughter, Angela Alvarez Parker (husband, Thomas), of Canton; her step-children, Craig Callahan, of Coral Springs, Fla., and Christa Callahan and Karen Johns (husband, Robert), both of Waycross; her grandchildren, Ivy Parker, Hadley Parker, Payton Parker, Joshua Parker and Silas Alvarez, all of Canton; her father and step-mother, Conrad and Diane Thornton, of Patterson; her brother, K.C. Thornton (wife, Dana), of Waycross; nieces and nephews, Jet Thornton, of Blackshear, and Easton and Hanna Rowell, both of Waycross; and her special canine companion, Gidget; and several other relatives.

A graveside service will take place Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Louella Laura Carter

The funeral for Louella Laura Green Carter will be held Saturday at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jackie Hooper, pastor, will offer words of comfort.

Burial will follow in the Hoboken City Cemetery. The cortege will assemble at 1304 Blackwell St. at 10:15 a.m. A visitation will be Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

She died Monday (April 3, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Hospital, in Waycross. She was born Oct. 29, 1927, in Mershon to the late Viola Bryant Green and Tom Green. Her mother died when she was 4 years old, leaving her father and maternal grandmother Sarah Faison to raise her, along with her three sisters and one brother.

She preferred to be called by her middle name Laura instead of first name. She was the third oldest of five children. Her father moved from Ware County to Brantley County and much of her childhood and education was spent between the two counties.

She furthered her education and received her cosmetologist and nursing assistance certificate. She did not foresee herself being a nursing assistant very long, so she opened her own two cafés, one in Brantley County and one in Waycross.

She was married to Eliott Hall and later in life she married Emmitt Carter. She spent more than 15 years in Oakland, Calif. with her husband Emmitt, until she decided to move back to Waycross in 1993.

She absolutely loved her grandchildren, iced tea and coffee early in the morning, along with gospel music. Her hobbies were Facebook, sewing, playing solitaire on the computer, cooking, talking and laughing with her grandchildren on the telephone, and a special love and faith for the Lord.

She survived many adversities in her life, more than eight decades of continuous blessings and faithfulness. She was highly respected and virtuous. She will be missed but never forgotten and forever loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmitt Carter, a daughter, Mamie Mitchell, three sisters, Lillian Hall, Mildred Cooper and Leola Young, and her brother, Sonny Green.

She leaves to cherish her special memories, Verdell (Harvey) Long, Newberry, Fla., Willie Jean Thomas, Nahunta, Thomas (Marilyn) Hall, Valrico, Fla.; Vivian Gilchrist, Nahunta, Cassandra (Joel) McLune, Waynesville, Donnie L. Carter, Waycross, Ivory (Sherry) Carter, Nahunta, Terrance Carter, Waycross, Grant Hall, Waycross; 27 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, 24 great-great- great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; four god-children, Bernard Eady, Debra Eady, Minnie Stanford, Janet Jackson; and friends.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of services.

Columbus Porter Jr.

Columbus “Duke” Porter Jr., 68, died Wednesday morning (April 5, 2017) at Memorial Health Center, Savannah, after an illness.

Friends are being received at the home of his mother, Maxine Porter, 915 Blackwell St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

John Wesley Logan Sr.

John Wesley Logan Sr., 86, quietly passed away Wednesday morning (April 5, 2017) at his son’s residence in Blackshear after a long battle with cancer.

A native of Echols County, he served in the United States Navy from 1948 until 1952. Following his military service, he graduated from Jacksonville School of Technology as a radio and television technician. He owned and operated Logan’s Radio and Television Service in Folkston where he was originally raised from 1956 until 1975.

He taught electronic classes part-time at Waycross-Ware Tech in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He then worked for Okefenokee RESA as a technician for more than 20 years until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Logan and Lola Anna Deloach Logan, his wife, Virginia Barton Logan, three brothers, Albert Logan, Glynn Logan and Donald H. Logan, and two sisters, Lois Anderson and Mattie Pearl Coulter.

Survivors include two sons, John Wesley Logan Jr. (Sherry), of Blackshear, and Kenneth Mitchell Logan, of Waycross, four sisters, Ruth Hill, of Waycross, Ruby Thanscheidt, of Folkston, Louise Pope, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Mary Margaret “Dot” Thomas, of Camden County, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Ouida A. Henderson

ALBANY — Ouida Aldrich Henderson, of Albany, passed away Friday (March 31, 2017) at her home.

The funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with viewing at 10 a.m. at the Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel. The Rev. Thad Haygood will officiate.

She was born to Floyd and Arabel Aldrich, of Patterson on Sept. 17, 1934. She was a “long distance” operator for Southern Bell prior to her marriage to Bruce Henderson, who was the love of her life, in 1956. They were married for 58 years. He preceded her in death Dec. 21, 2014.

She was a homemaker, loving wife and mother of three children. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, a past-president of her Sunday School class and a past leader of her Church Circle. She loved to cook and sew. There was always a fresh baked cake for friends and family that dropped by. She designed her own bag which became known as the “Ouida Bag.” She often shared them with family and friends until eventually they were shared across six continents.

Those who knew her will remember her for her generosity and willingness to always help others. She loved her family and always welcomed others into it by hosting foreign exchange students from Japan, Chile and Ecuador.

Over the years, the exchange students always kept in contact with their American parents. During their marriage, Ouida and Bruce traveled to Europe, South America and Asia. She was preceded in death by a sister, Janette Aldrich.

She is survived by her three children, Bruce Henderson Jr. (Cherie), Dallas, Texas, Jo Ann Houser (Larry), Kansas City, Mo., and Janet Henderson, Tampa, Fla., three grandchildren, Trey Henderson, Dallas, Texas, Stacy Holt (Andy), Sacramento Calif., Juli Ruiz) (Saul), Independence, Mo., and four great-grandchildren, her loving sister, Janice Young (Johnny), St. Augustine, Fla., and brother, Zadok Aldrich, of Patterson.

Contributions will be welcome and may be made to First United Methodist Church of Albany, or Affinis Hospice of Georgia.

To sign the online registry or to send condolences to the family, visit Mathews’ website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com

Bobby Norris Carter

A funeral for Bobby Norris Carter was held Wednesday morning at Hoboken Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Rowell officiating.

Burial followed in Hoboken City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kensell Bennett, Leon Bennett, Matt Carter, Warren Carter, Bradley Davis, Rusking Davis, Wesley Davis and Loel Tucker.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Nolan Archie Gill Jr.

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Nolan Archie “Junior” Gill Jr., 70, was held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Keith Brown.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Joey Gill, Jerry Lee, Josh Gill, Bobby Gill, Devan Gill and Donovan Gill.

Honorary pallbearers were Freddie Alderman and Robbie Gill.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.