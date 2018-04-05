April 5, 2018

Francis Ann Mackey

Francis Ann Mackey, 62, passed away peacefully Saturday (March 31, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a sudden illness.

She was born in Blackshear Nov. 8, 1955 to the late Lucille Mackey and Jim C. Smith Jr. “Fran,” as she was affectionately known, attended school in Blackshear and was loved by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William “Billy” Harris, one sister, Karen Smith, and two brothers, Benny Smith and Brian Smith.

She leaves to cherish her special memories to her only son, Derrick Mackey (Phyllis), Waycross; one granddaughter Nigeria Moore, Jacksonville, Fla.; five brothers, Henry Mackey (Shelia), Blackshear, Jim C. Smith III and Chris Smith, both of Chicago, Ill, Jeffery Smith, Waycross, and Ronnie West, Jacksonville, Fla.; one uncle, Deacon Theo Mackey Sr. (Pearline); two aunts, Pearl Taylor and Jacqueline Blakely, both of Blackshear; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her.

She will never be forgotten and will be forever loved.

Family and friends are being received at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Shelia Mackey, 540 Ware St., Blackshear.

Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Rainge Memorial.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The cortege will assemble at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at her brother’s home.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Blanche E. Rawls

A celebration of life service for Blanche E. Rawls, 69, will be held Saturday at 11 at House of Faith Church, 140 Paxton Road, Folkston (where Bishop Willie Moore is pastor). Bishop Dr. Melad Smith, pastor of Solid Foundation Church of God, Waycross, will bring words of comfort.

She was born Aug. 24, 1948 in Folkston to the late Melvin “Fat” Watson and Anna Smith Watson.

She received her formal education from the Charlton County Public School System and was part of the last class to graduate at Bethune High School in 1966. She continued her education and earned a a business management degree at South Georgia College in Douglas.

Blanche worked as an air traffic controller in Flint, Mich. until President Ronald Reagan fired more than 11,000 air traffic controller in August 1981. She later was employed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Detroit, Mich. for several years before transferring to Internal Revenue Service, Jacksonville, Fla., where she retired in 2009.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a member of Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Folkston. After moving to Waycross she also attended Mason Temple Church of God In Christ.

In 2008, she met Johnny Rawls Jr., of Waycross, and on Aug. 24, 2010 they were joined in Holy Matrimony.

One of her many talents was singing. She had a beautiful soprano voice.

She departed this life on Saturday evening (March 31, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Johnny Rawls Jr., of Waycross, a son, Adam Williams, of Valdosta, three stepchildren, Renae Carter (Tom), of St. Augustine, Fla., Roxanne Luckett (Terry), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Rylan Rawls, of Columbus, Ohio, a brother, Mikal Akhtab, of Atlanta, a godson, Malachi Christopher, of Folkston, an aunt, Rosa Smith, of Folkston, a nice and nephews, and many cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Memorial Cemetery, Folkston.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home, Waycross.

Theodore Faison Jr.

A celebration of life service for Theodore Faison Jr. will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

A burial and commital service will follow in Golden Cemetery, Tellmore Road in Dixie Union.

The cortege will assemble at 931 Abner Street Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home during visitation from 6 until 7 p.m.

He was born Oct. 30, 1931 in Ben Hill County to the late Rhona Lee and Theodore Faison Sr. He was educated in the Ben Hill County public schools. He accepted Christ at an early age.

He moved to Bronx, New York, where he began his own business, The Waycross Plumbing Co., which he operated happily with prosperity for many years. He later returned to Waycross where he retired and remained until his passing.

He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Michael Faison (Felecia), of Atlanta, and Vincent Faison, of New York, one brother, Bennie Faison, of Paterson, N.J., six sisters, Bessie Croom (William), Lucille Pearson, Gwen Frierson, Norma Faison, Rhona Faison, all of Waycross, and Ruby Faison, of Atlanta, a granddaughter and caretaker, Janice Faison, 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Gerard Quirino Bartido

DOUGLAS — Gerard Quirino Bartido, 54, of Alma, passed away Sunday (March 11, 2018) at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Paranaque, Philippines on July 18, 1963, he lived in Bacon and Ware counties for many years. He had been a physical therapist in the Philippines prior to moving to the United States where he went to work for Memorial Satilla Health as a physical therapist technician.

He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and enjoyed working out, being outdoors and mountain biking, gun collecting and working with his patients.

He was preceded in death by his father, Quirino Bartido.

Survivors include his two daughters, Mary Geraldine Bartido and Shekinah Marie Bartido, both of Alma, the mother of his children, Dana Montero Bartido, of Alma, his mother, Narsisa De la cort Bartido, of Paranaque, his special friend, coworker and caregiver, Misty Keller, of Alma, and all of his other co-workers, whom he considered his family.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday afternoon at 3:30 in the social hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Louise Scott Moore

Louise Scott Moore, 78, died Wednesday afternoon (April 4, 2018) at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Fla., following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Bobby C. Wright Sr.

A funeral for Bobby C. Wright Sr. was held Wednesday afternoon at Crawford Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Ray and the Rev. J.D. Bowen officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Dessie Gillis, Dustin Gillis, Matthew Sapp, Zachary Sapp, Blake Wright and Ty Wright.

Olivia Gray and Toni Nicole Wright were honorary pallbearers.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.