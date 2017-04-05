April 5, 2017

Mabel Hendrix Bond

Mabel Wooten Hendrix Bond, 88, died Monday afternoon (April 3, 2017) at Satilla Care Center in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was born in Green Cove Springs, Fla., but was raised in Waycross. She also lived in Miami, Fla., and Greenville, Ga. before moving back to Waycross many years ago.

She was a mother and homemaker and a member of Hebardville Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Jerry Wooten and Lois Morgan Cody. She was preceded in death by her former husband, David Hendrix, two sons, Donald Brown and Earl Brown, two brothers, Jerry Wooten and Harvey Wooten, and three sisters, Tina Evers, Faye Combs and Vi Darnes.

She is survived by her husband, Noyes Fuller Bond III, of Waycross, three children, Jeri Flowers (David), of Wauchula, Fla., Jesse O Brown (Edith), of Dothan, Ala., and Marsha Green (Phil), of Hope Mills, N.C., a special granddaughter, April Lee (Ken), of Screven, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a sister, Eva Hall, of Jacksonville, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon at the funeral home from 2 until 3 o’clock.

The family would like to thank the many nurses and staff members of Satilla Care Center who took such great care of Mabel during this difficult time.

Paul Edward Ruble

Paul Edward Ruble, 89, an outstanding gentleman and American patriot, died Thursday (March 23, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

He was born in Patricksburg, Ind., and was educated there. He attended Olivette Nazarene University. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force. He received numerous awards for outstanding service.

He was employed with Lockheed Co. in Orlando, Fla. where he was a missile mechanic. He was an avid reader and worked with a service that provided meals to the needy in Fitzgerald.

He moved to Waycross in 2007. He was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene. His wife is still a member there.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Joyce Ruble, of Waycross, three step-children, Nikki Newcomb (Scott), Blair Nixon (Amy) and Craig Nixon, 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at the Church of the Nazarene on Alice Street Sunday at 3 p.m.

Mrs. Ray (Hilda) Pope

Mrs. Ray (Hilda Marsh) Pope, 90, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (April 4, 2017) at her residence after a short illness.

She was born in Statesboro to the late Herbert and Bernice Smith Marsh. She attended Georgia Women’s College in Milledgeville and was the owner and operator of Pope Concrete Products in Waycross for many years.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Junior Woman’s Club, Magnolia Garden Club and the Waycross Exchangettes. She enjoyed her weekly bridge games for more than 50 years and also travelling with family in her retirement years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Pope, one sister, Helen Mathis, four brothers, Herman Marsh, Husmith Marsh, Windel Marsh and Harry Marsh.

Survivors include four children, Ray Pope Jr. (wife, Martha Ann), of Richland, Wash., Jerry Pope (wife, Debbie), of Waycross, Steve Pope (wife, Sheila), of Waycross, and Nancy Brinson (husband, Lewis), of Fitzgerald; nine grandchildren, Erica Brinson Andersson (husband, Ace), of Savannah, Jessica Cox (husband, Larry), of Waycross, Jake Brinson (wife, Jasmine), of Rincon, Preston Pope (wife, Bianca), of St. Simons Island, John Pope, of Savannah, Haley Peed (husband, Simon), of Macon, James Pope, of Lyons, Jennifer Wilkerson, of Seattle, Wash., and Mindy Pope, of Atlanta; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Annette Bailey, of Waycross; one brother, Jerry Marsh (wife, June), of Statesboro; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon beginning at 2 o’clock at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

J. ‘Wesley’ Logan Sr.

John “Wesley” Logan Sr., 86, died Wednesday morning (April 5, 2016) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Edward C. Rees III

Edward C. Rees, III, 86, of Waycross, died Tuesday night (April 4, 2017) at Satilla Care Center after an extended illness.

Linda D. McCray

Linda D. McCray passed away on Monday (April 3, 2017) at the age of 55.

The family is receiving calls at the family residence, 1210 Elizabeth St.

Susan Wilson

Susan Wilson, 68, died suddenly Tuesday evening (April 4, 2017) at her residence.

Barbara Sharon Luke Thornton Batten

Mrs. Barbara Sharon Luke Thornton Batten, 69, of Blackshear, died Tuesday evening (April 4, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following a short illness.

Freeman Walker Sr.

Freeman Walker Sr., 91, died Tuesday evening (April 4, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following an extended illness.

Leon Gary Bryson

A funeral for Leon Gary Bryson was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ed Hurst, the Rev. Jimmy Thrift and the Rev. Mike Aldridge officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Devan Bryson, Mike Bryson, Cason Farr, Garrett Farr, Harbin Farr and William Warner.

Kimeko Barber

A memorial service for Kimeko Barber was held Tuesday evening in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Barber officiating.

