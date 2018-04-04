April 4, 2018

David Joseph Altman

David Joseph Altman, 63, of Atlanta, died Saturday (March 17, 2018) at Dekalb Medical Center of North Decatur after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Walter Cleveland and Grace Dixon Altman. He attended Waycross High School and graduated from Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach, Fla.

He served his country faithfully by joining the United States Army. After the military he served in law enforcement, becoming a police officer for the University of Georgia, Emory University and MARTA in Atlanta.

He is survived by a sister, Sandra Altman Davis, of Albany; a brother, Tommy Altman, of Athens; two nieces, Stephanie Van Matre (husband, Richard), of Sylvester, Sandy Stuart (husband, Mike), of Vacaville, Calif.; a nephew, Steve Davis (wife, Helen), of Leesburg; a great-niece, Cassidy Van Matre; a great-nephew, Colby Van Matre; family friend, William Bryan, of Atlanta; numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Va. 22215.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Norma Jean Batten

Norma Jean Batten, 80, died Monday evening (April 2, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was born in Pierce County and lived most of her life there. She retired in 1999 from Satilla Regional Medical Center and was a charter member of University Boulevard Church of God.

She was a daughter of the late Estes Strickland and Eva Mae Taylor Strickland. She was married to the late Sampson “Sambo” Batten and was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cassie Batten, and two brothers, Tommy Strickland and Marvin Strickland.

She is survived by a daughter, Rene Peacock (Randy), of Blackshear; two sons, Curtis Batten, of Waycross, and Dewayne Batten (Patti), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Jason Strickland, Justin Strickland, Holli Batten and Taylor Kicklighter; five great-grandchildren, Hunter Glen Crews, Rylan Kicklighter, Hayden Kicklighter, DarcyAnn Kicklighter and Gannon Batten; one step-granddaughter, Valerie Peters; four sisters, Sallie McGarity, of Blackshear, Sue Deshotel, of Hawkinsville, Kay Buckingham, of DeLand, Fla., and Ann Weaver, of Gainesville, Ga.; three brothers, Frank Strickland, of Patterson, Johnny Strickland, of DeLand, Fla., and J.L. Strickland, of DeLand, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Waters Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.

Theodore Faison

Theodore Faison passed away on Saturday (March 31, 2018) in Decatur, after an illness.

The funeral will be held Saturday at Perry Brothers Funeral Home.

Complete arrangements will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Peggy Moore Thigpen

Peggy Braddock Moore Thigpen, 94, died Monday evening (April 2, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was a native of Live Oak, Fla., and was a long-time resident of Waycross. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Randall William “Shorty” Moore Sr., in 1957, her second husband, Leon Earl Thigpen Jr., in 2010, and a son, Randall William “Randy” Moore Jr., in 1995. She was the daughter of the late Wesley Jackson Braddock and Juanita Wildes Braddock.

She was a graduate of Live Oak High School. She retired as a bank teller with Fulton Federal Savings and Loan after many years of service.

She was a member of First Baptist Church.

She and her husband enjoyed and were active with Builders For Christ. She had formerly been a member of Central Baptist Church for more than 50 years and active with the Merrymakers.

Survivors include a son, Sammy Moore (wife, Barbara), of Cataula, Ga.; a grandson, David Moore (wife, Melissa), of Cataula; three great-grandchildren, Brady Moore, Storm Moore and Cody Moore; a sister-in-law, Hazel Jones, of Thomasville; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/donate.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.