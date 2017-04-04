April 4, 2017

Louella G. Carter

Louella G. Carter, 89, of 1304 Blackwell St., Waycross, passed away early Monday (April 3, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross, with her family at her bedside.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

The service is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross. The Rev. Jackie Hooper is the pastor.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of services.

Mrs. Ray (Hilda) Pope

Mrs. Ray (Hilda) Pope, 90, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (April 4, 2017) at her residence after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Bobby Norris Carter

Bobby Norris Carter, 80, died Sunday (April 2, 2017) at his residence in Leesburg, Ga.

He was a native of Hoboken, but he lived the last few years in Leesburg. He graduated from Hoboken High School in 1955 and attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College where he studied forestry. The majority of his working career was spent as a business owner and salesman in the water and wastewater piping industry.

He had a life-long passion for observing, learning and telling others about God’s natural creations, and he had an expert knowledge in classifying the trees and plants of North America. He liked to spend time with his family and reading the Bible. Norris was a member of Hoboken Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mannen Mikel Carter and Lottie Mae Lee Carter, one son, David Norris Carter, two sisters, Cynthia Carter and Elna Carter Whitfield, and a nephew, Mark Carter.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Clarence Carter, of Williamson, Ga., and Paul Lee Carter (Sandi Jo), of Leesburg; six grandchildren, Jackson David Carter, Mary Michael Carter, Macy Margaret Carter, David Daniel Carter, John Luke Carter and Asher Paul Carter; the mother of his sons, Margie Lu Dryden Carter, of Hoboken; one brother, Roger Carter (Nola Mae); six sisters, Runell Adams (Mason), Francine Bennett (Gene), Myra Tucker (the late Lannie), Wanda Davis (Ken), Lawanna Cook (Eddie) and Deloyce Underwood (Russ); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hoboken Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hoboken City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Brenda Marie Carlile

Brenda Marie Carlile, 46, of Canton, passed away Monday (April 3, 2017) at her residence.

Visitation will take place Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Darby Funeral Home in Canton.

The funeral will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church, located at 1160 Butterworth Road, Canton. Pastor Dave Stephenson will officiate the service.

Interment will follow in Old Macedonia Campground Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Chris Carlile, of Canton; parents Douglas and Bonnie Quick, of Waycross; sons, Ray Brown, of Roswell, and Bronson Carlile, of Canton; daughters, Elisabeth Brown, of Roswell, and Alison Carlile, of Canton; grandmother, Gladys Quick, of Grant, Mich.; brothers, Douglas Quick Jr., Aaron Quick and Samuel Quick, all of Waycross.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Bible Church, 1160 Butterworth Road, Canton, Ga. 30115.

The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is serving the Carlile Family.

Grace Marie White

A funeral for Grace Marie Dyson White was held Monday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Caleb Lancaster and the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial followed in Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Bennett, Harold Corbitt, Darrel Dyson, Dustin Dyson, Tommy D. Dyson Jr. and James Hendrix.

Music Funeral Home as in charge of arrangements.

Sylvia J. Johnson

Sylvia James Johnson, 63, died Sunday (April 2, 2017) afternoon at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Johnson residence, 1410 Bunche St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.