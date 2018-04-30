April 30, 2018

Paula Kelly Fray

Paula Kelly Fray, 55, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Saturday morning (April 28, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville after a brief illness.

She was born in Jacksonville to the late Wiley Warnell Bryant and Euna Durham Bryant. Raised in Jacksonville, she eventually moved close to Chicago, Ill., where she spent a majority of her life.

More than anything she loved spending time with her family, so five years ago she decided to move back to Jacksonville to be closer to them. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Jeremy Cardwell and Krystal Cardwell, and a granddaughter, Abigail Cardwell.

She is survived by her husband, William O. Fray, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one son, Zach Cardwell (wife, Summer), of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Maci, Mason, Wesley, Alexis; two brothers, Brad Bryant (wife, Melissa), of South Carolina, Keith Bryant, of South Carolina; a sister, Wendy VanOvermeiren (husband, Marty), of Wisconsin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Waters Cemetery in Blackshear.

The family will receive friends Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 12 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy C. James

Dorothy “Dot” Aline Conner James, 83, passed away Friday evening (April 27, 2018) in Jacksonville, Fla., after a lengthy illness.

She was born and raised in Waycross, and resided for the last three years in Jacksonville, Fla.

She previously resided in Hayesville, N.C., Valdosta, Cairo, Roberta and Echols County, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George McDuffy Conner and Aline Brett Conner, her husband, Marshall Allen James, one sister, Martha Surrency, and one brother, Jack Conner.

She was retired from USDA Farm Service Agency, after 30 years of service. She retired as county executive director in Grady County. After retirement, she worked in Cairo at Sue’s Alley and then as a reporter for the Cairo Messenger.

She served as liaison for Senator Harold Reagan and served three years as Senator Reagan’s campaign manager. She was a member and chairman of Georgia Ag Leaders.

She is survived by three daughters, Marsha J. Reynolds (Alice), of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Donna J. Williams (Rick), of Valdosta, Mary A. James, of Jacksonville Fla.; a son, Daniel A. James (Valerie), of Jasper, Fla.; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary C. Reed, of Hilliard, Fla.; one sister-in-law, Gladys R. James, of Sharpsburg, Ga.; and one cousin, Wayne H. Welch (Lynda), of Macon; several nieces and nephews and a loving pet, Beau.

Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Reynolds, Joshua Reynolds, Jacob Reynolds, J. Andrew Reynolds Jr., Jason Holloway and Dr. Joseph King.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spina Bifida Jacksonville, online donation, www.spinabifida.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfunerealhome.com

Music Funeral Home, Waycross is in charge of arrangements.

Norma Grooms Ellis

Norma Grooms Ellis, 57, died Friday evening (April 27, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a short illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and a member of Brooks United Methodist Church. She was currently working at Unison Behavioral Health in Waycross as a certified pharmacy technician.

She was a daughter of the late Julian McKenzie “Kirby” Grooms and Reba Barber Grooms. She was also preceded in death by a brother, James Clark Grooms.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jeff Ellis, of Waycross; two daughters, Sarah Music (Brock), of Waycross, and Hannah Ellis, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Ellis Kate and Early Jane; a sister, Audrey West (Raymond), of Waycross; a special niece and nephew, Melissa West, of Live Oak, Fla., and Matt West, of Waycross; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sarah Kathleen Owens Smith

BLACKSHEAR — Sarah Kathleen Owens Smith, 82, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday evening (April 28, 2018) at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Ethel J. Williams

Ethel J. Williams, 68, died Thursday afternoon (April 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Williams residence, 1402 Bokum St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Lorenzo W. McKnight

Lorenzo Wayne “Hawk” McKnight, 67, died Friday (April 27, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Charles E. Burke

A funeral for Charles E. Burke was held Friday afternoon at Waycross Holiness Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Vickers officiating.

Burial followed at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Stevie Burke, Doug Lee, Dewayne Stone, Timothy Stone, Wendell Stone and Wes Strickland.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jack Cecil Douglas

A graveside service for Jack Cecil Douglas took place Saturday afternoon at Mt. Zion Cemetery with the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Sheila Yvonne Moore

A celebration of life for Sheila Yvonne Moore took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tabitha Alexander-Dixon presiding.

Old Testament and New Testament readings by Eloise Maxwell, prayer by the Rev. Ralph Bess, reflections as a son by John D. Harris Jr. and words of comfort by Evangelist Zelinda George.

Frances H. Thornton

OFFERMAN — The funeral for Frances Pauline Hunter Thornton, 93, was held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Offerman Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. James Lightsey and the Rev. Ronnie Foster.

Interment was in the Offerman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Kevin Chancey, Chase Chancey, Nathan Thornton, Rhett Boatright, Mitchell Walker and Eddie Dunnigan.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Ladies Sunday school class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

John Lee Harris Jr.

BRISTOL — The funeral for John Lee Harris Jr., 74, was held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Steve Hughes.

Interment was in the Piney Grove Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Braxton Harris, Sam Harris, Jonathan Odom, Steve Craven, Jeffrey Bell and Tim Phillips.

Honorary pallbearers were his nephews and great-nephews.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.