April 3, 2018

Bobby C. Wright Sr.

Bobby C. Wright Sr., 81, died Sunday night (April 1, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

He was a native of Polkton, N.C., but he has resided in Waycross since 1968.

He attended Columbia School of Business. He retired from Pet Dairy as a controller after 37 years, and he was co-owner of Wright’s Lawn Service. An avid bow hunter and gardener, he was a deacon and member of Crawford Street Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theo Wright and Ora Austin Wright, his first wife, Patsy T. Rowe Wright, a great-granddaughter, Kerrigan Elise Wright, and nine siblings.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Pat Barnes Wright, of Waycross; four children, Bobby C. Wright Jr. (Phoebe), of Waresboro, Sharon Gillis (fiancé, Eddie), of Marshallville, Ga., Pam Sapp (Neal), of Statesboro, and Tim Wright (Brenda), of Waresboro; three step-children, Mike Keen, of Hoboken, Kathy Gray (Ashley), of Waycross, and Jerry Keen (Jan), of Dixie Union; 11 grandchildren, Ty Wright (Janna), Blake Wright (Lindy), Dustin Gillis, Dessie Gillis, Matthew Sapp, Zachary Sapp, Toni Nicole Wright, Austin Dixon (Kristi), Adam Dixon, Glenn Keen (Jaime) and Olivia Gray; 14 great-grandchildren, Dalton Gillis, Maci Phillips, Madison Thompson, Jacob Wright, Trenton Miller, Brenson Miller, Kayson Reid Dixon, Abby Reese Wright, Avery Grace Wright, Lily Gray Wright, Jaxson Taylor Wright, Aidan Adams, Alex Keen and Audrey Keen; two sisters, Linda Harrington, of Polkton, N.C., and Ann Moses, of Nashville, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Sandra K. Thurston

Sandra Karyle “Sandi” Thurston (née Dixon) passed away at Memorial Satilla Health Hospital in Waycross on Tuesday (March 27, 2018) at the age of 69 after battling cancer.

“Sandi” was born Aug. 7, 1948 in Kentucky to the late Louise and Harold Dixon. The family moved to Waycross and she graduated from Waycross High School in 1966. She married Roland Thurston on Aug. 22, 1987. After living in Hawaii and California, she moved back to Waycross with Roland in 1993.

In 2006 she graduated from Valdosta State University with a degree in secondary education and began teaching high school Spanish. She was well-loved by her students at Ware County High School, where she taught from 2013 until a few days before her death. She loved teaching and poured her heart into it, caring deeply for each of her students and always encouraging them to strive for their full potential.

She was known for her optimism and bright spirit and was quick with a smile and a kind word. She adored her sweetheart Roland and their deep love and affection was apparent to all. She loved cooking for her family, quilting, knitting and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Roland Thurston; her children, Michael Davis (Vera), of Ann Arbor, Mich., Brian Davis (Jennifer), of Arlington, Texas, Roger Thurston (Maryann), of Dietlikon, Switzerland, and Christy Thurston, of Hockley, Texas; her brother, Greg Dixon (Nancy), of Seymour, Tenn.; her niece, Hailey Bickers (Will), of Louisville, Ky.; and her grandchildren Myra, Abby, Katy, Alex, Chance, Rock, Dominic and Justin.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2095 Central Ave., Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Peggy Moore Thigpen

Peggy Braddock Moore Thigpen, 94, died Monday evening (April 2, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Norma Jean Batten

Norma Jean Batten, 80, died Monday evening (April 2, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Francis Ann Mackey

Francis Ann Mackey, 62, of Blackshear, passed away peacefully Saturday (March 31, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Theodore Faison

Theodore Faison passed away on Saturday (March 31, 2018) in Decatur, Ga., after an illness.

The funeral be held Saturday at Perry Brothers Funeral Brown.

Complete arrangements will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.