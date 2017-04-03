April 3, 2017

Leon Gary Bryson

Leon Gary Bryson, 80, died Saturday morning (April 1, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Soperton and lived in Brantley County until the age of 8 when he moved to Waycross. He lived the rest of his life here. He was the son of the late S.L. Bryson and Daisy Price Bryson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Gary Van Bryson, three sisters and three brothers.

He was a graduate of Hoboken High School, class of 1955. He retired after 41 ½ years with the City of Waycross as director of public works. He loved to fish and hunt in his spare time, was in the Army Reserves and attended West Carswell Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife with whom he would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 26, Juanita Boyles Bryson, of Waycross; a son, Kelly Bryson (wife, Marsha), of Waycross; two daughters, Dezaree Warner (husband, William), of Waycross, and Roxanne Farr (husband, Harbin), of Blackshear; eight grandchildren, Jenna Bryson, Devan Bryson, Leah Bryson, Paige Warner, Garrett Farr, Cason Farr, Landon Warner and Nicole Farr; two great-grandchildren, Ava Bryson and Hayger Bryson; one sister, Freida Aycock (husband, Donald), of Waycross; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Alan Morton for the care he provided for Mr. Bryson.

Nolan Archie Gill Jr.

Nolan Archie “Junior” Gill Jr., 70, of Hilliard, Fla., passed away Saturday evening (April 1, 2017) at his daughter’s residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Blackshear, March 29, 1947, he lived in Fernandina Beach, Fla., for many years before moving to Hilliard, Fla., in 1997. He was a retired millwright for ITT Rayonier in Fernandina.

He loved to eat and enjoyed hosting/going to cookouts. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and dearly loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was a son of the late Nolan Archie Gill Sr. and Ruth Bethany Brown Gill. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Gill, and a brother, Bobby Gill Sr.

Survivors include four daughters, Anna Michelle (Ken) VanDeran, of Yulee, Fla., Christina Gill (Greg Keener), of Waycross, Regina (Bobby) Fertgus, of Yulee, and Melissa (Jerry) Lee, of Waycross; a son, Nolan Joseph “Joey” (Amanda) Gill, of Waverly; a sister, Brenda Rowe, of Yulee; two brothers, Mike (Roseanne) Gill and Cecil Gill, both of Fernandina Beach; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild with one more on the way; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Kimeko Barber

Kimeko Barber, 64, died Friday morning (March 31, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

She was born in Saga, Japan, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. She was formerly employed by Brand Images and Flash Foods, and attended Kettle Creek Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Takeyoshi and Mieko Morinaga, and one sister.

Survivors include her husband, William Raymond Barber, of Waycross; three children, Riki Morinaga (Willow), of Jesup, Miri Wood (Sara), of Douglas, and Julie Campbell, of Hilton Head, S.C.; six grandchildren, Joel Morinaga, Peyton Morinaga, Nathan Edenfield, Ryan Edenfield, Aubree Morinaga and Joshua Cribb; two brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Robert Andrew Finn Sr.

A funeral for Robert Andrew Finn Sr. took place Sunday afternoon at First Christian Church with the Rev. Heath Coker and Dr. Nathan Finn officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Craig Matthews, David W. Moody Jr., Brian Moody, Eric Westberry, Shannon Westberry and Patrick Finn.

Anthony A. Stogdale

A funeral for Anthony Aaron Channing Stogdale took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Willard ‘Bill’ Parker Sr.

A funeral for Willard Terrell “Bill” Parker Sr. took place Saturday afternoon at First Baptist Church of Waycross with the Rev. Ray Sullivan, Owen Herrin and James Rivers officiating.

Burial took place in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were James Rivers, Owen Herrin, Billy Parker, Steve Parker, Chuck Chaffin, Trey Chaffin, Drew Chaffin and Eddie Bennett.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Hustler Sunday School Class.

Robert M. Craven Sr.

A funeral for Robert Milton Craven Sr. took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Scott officiating. Military rites were provided.

Entombment was in the Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Serving as active pallbearers were Ronnie Craven, Gaines Lee, Howard Roberson, Ronnie Albury, Johnny Lee and Franklin Lee.

Honorary pallbearers were Raymond Albury and Glenn Robinson.

Charles Campbell Jr.

A funeral for Charles W. Campbell Jr. took place Saturday morning at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Stone officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Russell O’Quinn, Buddy Riddle, Larry Tatum, Donald Dukes, Buddy Davis and Terry James.

Margie Ann Barnett

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Margie Ann Thornton Barnett, 54, was held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Bethel Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Jason Long.

Interment was in the Raman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Will Thornton, Willie Carver, Jamie Cleveland, William Thornton, Bubba Thornton and Carlton Roberts.

