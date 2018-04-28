April 28,2018

Col. Jerry Ray Tiahrt

BLACKSHEAR — Retired Col. Jerry Ray Tiahrt, 75, of Blackshear, passed away Monday (April 23, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Aug. 25, 1942, he lived in Great Falls, Va., for several years before moving to Pierce County 16 years ago. He was a 1960 graduate of Marion High School and graduated from South Dakota State College where he was a cadet commander. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force upon his college graduation and attended Fighter School (1971) at Nellis AFB in Nevada where he achieved Top Gun and top academics.

Col. Tiahrt retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving with the 202 Combat Mission in F4 Phantom, Da Nang – Vietnam. He was awarded the Distinguished Cross and the Oak Leaf Cluster. He went on to work in Arlington at the Pentagon for 10 years. Col. Tiahrt enjoyed flying his experimental “gyrocopter” at the Waycross airport.

He was a son of the late Arnold Hubert and Irene Hansen Tiahrt. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Tiahrt and Richard Tiahrt, a sister-in-law, Melanie Tiahrt, and two nieces, Jenny Shatzer and Monica Higgins.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Bonnie Ford Tiahrt, of Blackshear; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Kevin Tiahrt, of Hoboken, Ga., and Mark and Nena Tiahrt, of Nokesville, Va.; two sisters, Kathy (Ron) Burge, of Chambersburg, Pa., and Denise (Steve) Landgarten, of Tulsa, Okla.; a brother, Maurice Tiahrt, of Phoenix, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Diane Tiahrt, of Tyndall, S.D.; five grandchildren, Wesley Tiahrt, Wyatt Tiahrt, Nick Tiahrt, Zach Tiahrt and Matt Tiahrt; and two nieces, Darla Scott and Donna Leonard, both of Hoboken.

Col. Tiahrt will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a date yet to be determined.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or the Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William Charles Tyson

William Charles Tyson, 81, died Thursday evening (April 26, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

He was a native of Ohoopee, Ga., but lived most of his life in Waycross.

He owned and operated a mobile home anchoring business, was a welder and pipefitter at many Jacksonville shipyards, was a millwright working at many pulp mills in Georgia, and served in the United States Army as well as the United States Navy.

He was an avid fisherman, loved bluegrass music and spending time with his family. He was fiercely loyal and generous to a fault. He will be missed.

He was the son of the late Hardy Tyson and Eva Duffield Tyson.

Survivors include his two daughters, Charmayne Nichols (husband, Scott), of Athens, Ga., and Teresa Albanese (husband, Tony), of Parkland, Fla.; two grandchildren, William and Lauren Albanese; a brother, Ralph Tyson and family; a niece, Misty Milliman and family; a nephew, David Tyson and family; and a cousin, J.B. Rollison and family; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Monday morning at 10: o’clock in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 o’clock Monday morning at the funeral home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert T. Miller

Robert T. Miller, 78, of Cordele, passed away Friday (April 27, 2018) at his residence.

Born in Douglas, he was the son of the late Richard Thomas Miller and Beatrice Carver Miller. He was a retired auto mechanic.

He is survived by his two children, a son and his wife, Robert Leo and Faye Miller, and a daughter and her husband, Belinda “Linda” and G.W. Hall, all of Cordele; three grandchildren, Timothy Hall (wife, Shelby), of Leesburg, Sherri Hall, of Cordele, and Jeff Miller, of Albany; seven great-grandchildren, Tristen Tackett, Will Taylor, Seth Taylor, Justin Miller, Gage Hall, Kayleigh Hall and Jazmyne Hall; three brothers and their wives, Roy and Becky Miller, of Sumner, and Andy and Mary Miller, and Tony Miller, all of Waycross; a sister, Faye Waters, of Waycross; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Love King, a sister, Carolyn Wolfe, sister-in-law, Carrie Miller, and brother-in-law, Jerry Waters.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services.

John Lee Harris Jr.

SAVANNAH — John Lee Harris Jr., 74 of Bristol (Appling County), passed away Friday morning (April 27, 2018) at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, following a sudden illness.

Born Aug. 27, 1943 in Baxley, he lived in Appling County most of his life. He was a 1962 graduate of Appling County High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving in the Vietnam conflict prior to enrolling at South Georgia College in Douglas where he received his associate degree.

He was the owner/operator of Harris Plumbing for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing and reading. He was a true gentleman and renaissance man — a keeper of the old ways. He was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church where he was the Sunday School superintendent.

He was a son of the late John Lee Harris Sr. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Mobley Harris, and his daughter, Ginger Louise Harris.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Symasek, of Bristol; three sons, Stan (Misty) Harris, Steven (Melissa) Harris and Rufus (Crystal) Harris, all of Bristol; his mother, Louise Hilton Harris, of Bristol; two sisters, Judy (Mickey) Morris and Sheryl (Jeff) Ellis, all of Odum; five brothers, J. Donald (Linda) Harris, of Waycross, Ronnie (Gail) Harris, of Umatilla, Fla., Greg (Trisha) Harris and Rusty Harris, all of Bristol, and Doug (Betsy) Harris, of Baxley; seven grandchildren, Sam, Braxton, Sarah, Whitney, Morgan, Grayson and Jonathan; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday at at 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Piney Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Four Corners Ministry, 202 South 8th Street, Opelika, Ala. 36801 (email – fourcorners.org)

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles E. Burke

A funeral for Charles E. Burke was held Friday afternoon at Waycross Holiness Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Vickers officiating.

Burial followed at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Stevie Burke, Doug Lee, Dewayne Stone, Timothy Stone, Wendell Stone and Wes Strickland.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.