April 28, 2017

Darrell Wayne Davis

The homegoing celebration for Darrell Wayne Gordon Davis will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Power House of Faith, where Elder Kenneth Kirksey is the pastor. Elder Alphonso James will offer words of comfort. The body will be in repose in the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

The cortege will assemble at 616 Walnut St. at 10:15 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday during visitation from 6 until 8 p.m.

Darrell Wayne Gordon Davis was born Jan. 12, 1965 in Waycross to the late Ella Bell Davis and Ollie Davis Jr. He was raised in Waycross where he attended the Waycross Public Schools. He left Waycross at a young age to be with his father in Alaska and lived there for many years. Upon his return to Waycross in 2008 he reunited with his family, relatives and friends.

He was a kind, loving and supportive person who also loved to cook and would give anyone a helping hand. Family was the most important thing to him, and wanting to be loved by everyone.

In 2012, he decided to move to Charleston, S.C., and made it home, and there he received Christ as his Lord and Savior.

He departed this life on Sunday (April 16, 2017) in Charleston, S.C.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Ella Bell Davis, and one brother, Henry Edward Williams Jr.

Those left to cherish his memories, his father, Ollie Davis Jr. (Emma Davis), of Waycross; four sisters, Tracy Harris and Sabrina Coffie, both of Waycross, Antalena Hinton (Kenyatta), of Unadilla, and Regina Davis, of Tampa, Fla.; two brothers, Andra Davis, of Waycross, and Aubrey Davis, of Naples, Fla.; step-brothers and step-sisters; aunts who loved him, Linda Davis Green, of Brandon, Miss., Barbara Davis Reynolds, of Brunswick, Katherine Davis, of Fort Myers, Fla., Sandra Davis Kennedy (Clarence), of Waycross, and Shirley Lowe, of Waycross; a very special aunt, who was also his caregiver from the beginning of his sickness until the end, Georgia Malone, of Charleston, S.C.; uncles, Tommy McElhaney, of Virginia Beach, Clyde Gordon, of Waycross, Thomas Davis (Freda), of Oklahoma City, Okla., Bernard Davis (Connie), of Waycross; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He and his aunt Georgia Malone and family enjoyed five exceptional years together and he will truly be missed. Darrell taught folks the meaning of unconditional love.

Sympathy may be expressed at the online guest book at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Ronald Dudley Thornton Sr.

Ronald Dudley Thornton Sr., 74, of Blackshear, passed away early Thursday morning (April 27, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Born in Blackshear May 21, 1942, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a 1960 graduate of Blackshear High School and was a retired field inspector with the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

An avid outdoorsman, you could always find him either fishing, hunting or farming. He was a member of the Fox Hunters Association, the Cow Bone Hunting Club and the Cattleman’s Association.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear. He dearly loved his children and grandchildren.

He was a son of the late William Elzie and Josie Sarah O’Steen Thornton Sr. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ray Thornton, and by his brother-in-law, Herman Lee.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sue Aldridge Thornton, of Blackshear; four daughters, Becky (Fran) Keyes, of Tallahassee, Fla., Christy (Jim) Morris, of Braselton, Pam (Brent) Kittrell, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Dana Thornton, of Blackshear; a son, Ronald D. “Ron” (Lora) Thornton Jr., of Hoboken; his sister, Connie Lee, of Hoboken; his sister-in-law, Linda Thornton, of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Thomas Keyes, Caleb Kittrell, Joshua Kittrell, Sarah Morris, Christopher Morris, Chevi (Jennifer) Middleton and Garett Able; two great-grandchildren, Elsie Middleton and Jeb Middleton; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the First Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Winn-Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests members of the Fox Hunters Association along with members of the Cow Bone Hunting Club to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Memorials may be made to the Winn-Thomas Cemetery Fund, C/O Randy Erdmier, 3084 Albany Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Lynelle Zencik

HOMERVILLE — Ruth Lynell Whittington Zencik, 87, passed away Thursday (April 27, 2017) in the Clinch Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

She was born March 19, 1930, in Stockton, to the late Jeff Whittington and Emma Williams Whittington.

She was a homemaker and attended Shiloh Church.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Zencik Jr., two sisters, Marlene Duchen and Doris Taylor, three brothers, Horace Whittington, J.W. Whittington and Chesley “Buddy” Whittington, and one son-in-law, Richard Rogowski.

Survivors are two daughters and a son-in-law, Catherine Elaine and Gary Rubach, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Deborah Doris Rogowski, of Shelton Conn.; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Janice and Dempsey Bennett, of Homerville, and Elva Kassmalli, of Hoboken; four grandchildren, Paige Cyrus (Gary), John Bispham, Brett Rogowski and Stephanie Rogowski (Mike); three step-grandchildren, David Rubach (Val), Kim Rubach and Kelly Sheppard (John); two great-grandchildren, Bryan Cyrus and Ashley Cyrus: two step-great-grandchildren, Taylor Rubach and Landon Sheppard; and a number of special nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at Shiloh Church.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. at Shiloh Church.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Willis John McCray

Willis John McCray, 88, of Waycross died Friday morning (April 28, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Natalie T. Rood

Natalie T. Rood, 68, passed away Sunday (April 23, 2017) at Orange Park Medical Center, in Orange Park, Fla., after an extended illness.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Willie Nease Rood, her father, William D. Rood, and a brother, Charles Nicholas Rood.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two children, Arias Davis and Octavia Davis, both of Waycross, step-mother, Shirley Rood, of Waycross, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four brothers, eight sisters, several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends, and a special friend, Faye Cobb.

The family is receiving callers at her residence, 945 Evans Way (formerly “I” Street).

A memorial service is scheduled on Thursday (May 4) at 11 a.m. at Austin Chapel CME Church, 508 Hamilton St., Waycross.

Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross is serving the family.