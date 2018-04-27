April 27, 2018

Mary ‘Virginia’ Green

Mary “Virginia” Daniels Green, gained her heavenly wings, Wednesday morning (April 25, 2018).

She was born Nov. 8, 1927 to James Byron and Edna Pearl Daniels. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Autrey Green; two sisters, Marguerette Poteet and Edwina Daniel, three brothers, Ellis Daniels, J.B. Daniels and Burl Daniels.

She was employed with Southern Bell for 30 years, in Jacksonville, Fla., and AT&T for five years, in Orlando, Fla.

She was a devoted Christian who lived her life to serve and love others. She attended Beaver Street Baptist Church and Woodstock Park Baptist Church, both in Jacksonville, Fla., Sweat Memorial Baptist Church, in Waycross, Hawthorne Baptist Church, in Hawthorne, Fla., Hickox Baptist Church and Southside Baptist Church, in Nahunta. She was a servant in all her churches from Sunday School teacher, Training Union teacher, choir member, youth leader, Outreach Ministry and available for any other needs.

She was a Godly woman, mother, mema, sister and aunt.

Survivors include her two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary “Edna” Herrin (Don), of Nahunta, and Audrey Green-Hufford (Keith), of St. Augustine, Fla.; six grandchildren and their spouses, Shane Chesser (Kathy), of Nahunta, Shannon Chesser (Amelia), of Statesboro, Stephanie and Josh Hufford, of Florida, Tammy Herrin, of Valdosta, and Donnie Herrin, of Nahunta; 11 great-grandchildren, Blake and Savannah Chesser, Trenton and Tyler Chesser, Memphis Stewart, Marina and Shea Gilley, Shannon M. Herrin, Darren, Sheree and Jordan Miller; three great-great-grandchildren, Kaden and Weston Gilley, and Paige Miller; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at Southside Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be Saturday afternoon in the Southside Section of Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery, Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Fla.

The family requests flower arrangements to be potted plants that can be planted to honor her love of gardening and flowers.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Mark Steven Selden

Mark Steven Selden, 55, of Waycross, died Tuesday night (April 24, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Donau Lee Sr. and Myrtle Lee John Selden and made Waycross his home for all his life. He worked at The Body Shop in Waycross for several years and also was employed by Douglas Asphalt for a brief time.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Selden.

He is survived by a son Ashley Cox (Ashlie), of Waycross; a daughter, Cierra Mercer (Jeremy), of Waycross; a step-son, Robert Killan, of New Jersey; five grandchildren, Colt Cox, Bentley Cox, Matthew Mercer, Silas Mercer and Ezra Mercer, all of Waycross; beloved dog, Baby Girl; five sisters, Pat Carter (J.E.), of Racepond, Mary Chauncey, of Homerville, Lee Cowart (Curtis), of Waycross, Linda Selden, Patricia Thompson (Terry), of North Carolina; two brothers, Don Selden (Sally), of Waycross, Leo Selden III (Sheila), of Jesup; two dear friends, Debbie Fulton, of Waycross, Chandler Pierce, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.

Memorialization is by Cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Delois M. Parker

Delois M. Parker, 93, matriarch of the family, transitioned into eternal rest with her loving God on Tuesday (April 24, 2018) at her home, 1406 Colley St., Waycross.

She was born and raised in Blackshear (Eaddyville, Pierce County), daughter of the late John Livingston Eaddy and the late Corena Kennedy Eaddy.

She attended Lee Street School, elementary and high school, where she completed her formal education. She was employed with the King Edward cigar factory for many years and held several other occupations throughout her life. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a devoted member of Greater Mt. Zion AME Church. She loved to sing and sang in the adult choir in her early years.

She met and married the love of her life, Bennie Will Parker, on July 27, 1946. From this great union, eight children were born.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Corena Eaddy, her loving husband of 46 years, Bennie Will Parker, a son, Oren L. Parker, a daughter, Faye Elizabeth Taylor, and all of her 13 sibling.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion A.M. E. Church, 1025 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the church pastor, the Rev. Rochelle McCrae, offering words of comfort.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four loving daughters, Wanda P. Neal, of Atlanta, Jacqueline P. Walker, of Newberry, S.C., Cassandra P. Bess and Daphne V. Parker, both of Waycross; two loving sons, Walter S. Parker, of Valdosta, and Benneth W. Parker, of Waycross; a loving and devoted god-son, Monroe L. Cunningham; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Willie Eaddy, of Blackshear; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Parker home, 1406 Colley St.

Public visitation will be held this evening from 5 to 7 o’clock at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Fluker Funeral Home is serving the Parker family.

Williams Charles Tyson

William Charles Tyson, 81, died Thursday afternoon (April 26, 2018) at his residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Frances H. Thornton

OFFERMAN — Frances Pauline Hunter Thornton, 93, of Offerman, passed away early Thursday morning (April 26, 2018) at her residence in Offerman.

Born Aug. 11, 1924, in Gainesville, Texas, she lived in Offerman most of her adult life. She was a homemaker who enjoyed writing poetry and loved watching sports especially the Atlanta Braves, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns.

She was a faithful member of Offerman Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught the Ladies Bible Class for many years before her health began to decline.

She had been very active in delivering devotionals to nursing home patients for many years also. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and her family and her church family were her life.

She was a daughter of the late James Otie and Elizabeth Crawford Hunter. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, J. T. Thornton Sr., three brothers, James, Thomas and Herschel, and by two sisters, Orleana and Grace.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Thornton, of Offerman; two sons and daughters-in-law, J.T. and Heidi Thornton Jr., of Houston, Texas, and Richard and Linda Thornton, of Offerman; a sister, Johnnie Stone, of Wichita Falls, Texas; four grandchildren, Kevin, Karen, Mandy and Ashley; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Offerman Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Members of the Ladies Sunday School Class are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Offerman Baptist Church, 7225 Highway 84, Offerman, Ga. 31556.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Mae Ola Young

Mae Ola Britton Young, 93, transitioned from labor to reward on Saturday (April 21, 2018) at Tattnall Healthcare Center, Reidsville.

She was born July 1, 1924 to the late Beatrice “Nit” Friesen and Calvin Britton in Pierce County.

She attended Lee Street High and graduated from Cordele High School. She later joined the military. As a young woman she worked as a maid but found her true calling in teaching.

She subsequently obtained her college degree in Glassboro, N.J. She met and married veteran Robert Morris Young and through this union two daughters were born, Roberta and Rachel.

She lived a few years in Europe but spent more than 20 years in New Jersey where she was employed with the Glassboro Township School System as a teacher and librarian. She finally retired in Macon. She was a member of Stewart Chapel A.M.E. where she served as president of the Missionary Society and District Rep A.M.E. Society.

Her hobbies included the crafts of sewing, making dolls and ceramics as well as fishing, and owning Mae’s Certified Ceramic and Porcelain at one point.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Robert Morris Young, two sisters, Anna Emma Britton and Pearlie Britton Griffith, six brothers, Sewell Britton, Waddell Britton, Lee Grant Britton, Willie James Britton, Jehuse Britton and Archie Britton.

Surviving family who will cherish her memory are her two daughters, Dr. Roberta Young, M.D., and Dr. Rachel Young, D.O., both of Blackshear; two sisters, Beulah Britton and Russia Acee, both of Washington, D.C.; three grandchildren, Genevieve DeVastey and Mae Ola Douglas Smith (James), both of Atlanta; and Dominique DeVastey, of Chicago; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be today from 2 until 5 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

Visitation will be held Saturday at 1 p.m.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rainge Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tony Reynolds, of Kingdom Faith Church, 823 N. Gordon St., Blackshear, offering words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery on Moore Street, Blackshear.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

George T. Davenport

George Thomas Davenport, 92, of Calhoun, died Sunday (April 22, 2018) at Gordon Health Care, following several years of declining health.

He was born in Rocky Mount, N.C., on March 14, 1926, son of the late Thurston and Bonnie Davenport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ruth Parker Davenport, brothers, Ashley Davenport, Bill Davenport and Herman Davenport, sisters, Viola, Mattie, Edith and Stella, and a grandchild, Sarah.

He was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army. He taught Sunday School for 48 years. He would go out of his way to help anyone who needed anything. He worked 14 hour days to ensure that all his children had the opportunity to go to college.

He was a catcher on a semi-pro baseball team before he went into the Army. He would do anything for his church, Second Baptist Church, of Waycross, including participating in a beauty contest.

He was a great storyteller, a gifted upholsterer and one of the kindest and gentlest men you could ever meet, until dementia robbed him of his ability to think clearly.

Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, George Davenport Jr., of Richmond, Va., and Donny and Winny Davenport, of Silver Springs, Md.; his daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and Ed Grune, of Mansfield, Texas, and Susan and Bob Williams, of Calhoun; a brother, William Davenport, of Annapolis, Md.; grandchildren, Greg, Lisa, Julie, Eddie and Ruth; great-grandchildren, Rafe and Ean and Corrie Grune; and special neighbors, Kay and Luther Tilghman.

A memorial service to honor the life of George Thomas Davenport will be held Saturday, May 5, at 3 p.m., at Second Baptist Church of Waycross, with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, May 5, from 2 p.m. until the service hour of 3.

The family would like to thank all his caregivers at Baptist Village, Morning Pointe and Gordon Health Care, as well as his sitters, Debbie Henry and Kathy Proper.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate time to the church or charity of your choice, in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.

Willie Clinton Coley

A homegoing service for Willie Clinton Coley was held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear. Prophet Clifford Mosley delivered words of comfort to the family from John 14:1-6, “Let not your heart be troubled.”

Memorialization was through cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.