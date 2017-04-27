April 27, 2017

Charlotte P. Gibbs

Charlotte P. Gibbs, 86, died early Wednesday morning (April 26, 2017) at her son’s residence in Pierce County following an extended illness.

She was a native of Pensacola, Fla., but made her home in Ware County for most of her life. She was the wife of the late Curtis Harold Gibbs, and daughter of the late Harold Mason and Gladys Goff Mason. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lois Flowers.

She was a former teacher’s aide and substitute teacher at Alice Street School and formerly worked at Rene’s Fashions at Hatcher Point Mall. She was a member of Life Christian Center, now known as Elbethel Church and was formerly active in the Bridge Club.

She was an artist all of her life and in her later years, she hand painted wooden Santas that her husband, Big Daddy Curtis Gibbs, hand carved, that were sold all over the world and later became collector’s items.

Survivors include three children, Harold M. Gibbs, of Waycross, Jenny G. Scurry (husband, Dwayne), of Midway, and John Gibbs (wife, Andrea), of Blackshear, nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 161 N. Macon St., Jesup, Ga. 31545

A crypt side service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Greenlawn Mausoleum in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Maude Carter

Maude Carter, 99, of Waycross, formerly of Douglas, passed away Monday (April 24, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

She was born Feb. 16, 1918 in Alma to the late Andrew Carroll Carter and Willie Verner Anderson Carter.

Survivors include her 14 grandchildren, Veronica C. McBee, Lecrecia L. Hutchinson, John A. Hutchinson Jr., Wanda F. Kitchens, Brenda Gail Moore, David Youngblood, Samuel Youngblood, Tina Youngblood, Angie Youngblood, Michael Youngblood, Wilson Chaney, Tonnie Merritt, Donnie Chaney, Ronnie Chaney and their spouses, several great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lunzie Youngblood and Willie Gordon Carter, three daughters, Eunice Chaney Hutchinson, Jeannette Youngblood and Carolyn Youngblood Dixon, and a son, Paul Youngblood.

The funeral was scheduled to be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sims Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Smith, Evangelist Mitch Kitchens and Evangelist John A. Hutchinson Jr. officiating.

Music was to be furnished for the service by Mitch and Wanda F. Kitchens singing “One Day At A Time” and “What A Way To Go” with Mitch Kitchens playing the piano and Shawn Yarbrough playing “Amazing Grace” on the saxophone.

Active pallbearers were Bobby McBee, Michael Youngblood, Chris Youngblood, Ronnie Chaney and Donnie Chaney.

Honorary pallbearers were to be Wilson Chaney and David Youngblood.

Interment was to follow at Chatterton Church Cemetery.

Sims Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Ava Jean West

Ava Jean West, 76, passed away Friday (April 21, 2017) at Dublinair Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Dublin.

A native of Douglas, she spent most of her life in Dublin. A few years were spent working in Waycross as a teacher at local schools and at the local banks.

She was a graduate of Valdosta State University with a bachelor and master’s degree in education. She previously taught special education at both East Laurens and West Laurens schools until retirement.

She was a dedicated teacher who loved children and loved teaching.

Survivors include sisters, Brenda Taylor, of Waycross, and Kay Swann, of Brunswick, a nephew, John Taylor (wife, Ann), of Eugene, Ore., and numerous other relatives in Waycross, Brunswick and Blackshear.

She was preceded in death by her father, John D. West, and her mother, Lois D. West, and one son, Matthew Ulery.

Stanley Funeral Home in Dublin is in charge of arrangements and a celebration of her life memorial will be held at a later time.

Natalie T. Rood

Natalie T. Rood, 68, passed away Sunday (April 23, 2017) at Orange Park Medical Center, in Orange Park, Fla., after an extended illness.

She is survived by her two children, Arias Davis and Octavia Davis, both of Waycross; her mother, Shirley Rood, of Waycross, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four brothers, eight sisters, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving callers at her residence, 945 Evans Way (formerly “I” Street).

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, May 4, at Austin Chapel CME Church, 508 Hamilton St., Waycross.

Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross is serving the family.

Jerry Lamar Morgan

A memorial service for Jerry Lamar Morgan took place Wednesday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Todd McArdle officiated the service.