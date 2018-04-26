April 26, 2018

June Wilcox Craft

June Marie Wilcox Craft, 83, formerly of Bradenton, Fla., was welcomed into Heaven Sunday (April 15, 2018).

She was preceded in death by her son, Milton J. Craft.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Milton Craft, and three sons, Benjamin H. Craft, Ronald W. Craft and Andrew K. Craft.

She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted wife, “Mom” and “Mee Maw.”

“We will miss you!”

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (April 28) at Mims Baptist Church, 325 Mims Chapel Road, Alma.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mims Baptist Cemetery Fund in Alma, Ga. 31510. Checks may also be presented to family members who will then get them to the church.

William Henry Dial Sr.

With great sadness, the family of William Henry Dial Sr. announces his passing after battling a long-term illness. He went home to be with the Lord the morning of Wednesday (March 28, 2018) in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was a native and longtime resident of Waycross and later he lived in Blackshear. He served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1974. He spent more than 30 years traveling the United States as a semi-truck driver.

He was the son of Violus Vester “Hawk” Dial and Ada S. Strickland Dial.

He is survived by his five children, Jamie David White, of Macclenny, Fla., William Henry “Bubba” Dial Jr., of Waycross, Nicky David Dial, of Jacksonville, Fla., Amy Melissa Dial, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Coty Levi Dial, of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Brittany Nicole Dial, of Waycross, Megan Brianna Dial, of Waycross, Lisa Marie Smith, of Starke, Fla., Destiney Nicole Dial, of Waycross, Colbey Lee Dial, of Waycross, Ashley Jade Carter, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Nicky David Dial Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Virgil Quitman Dial, of Homerville, and Jack Dennis Dial, of Panama City, Fla.; his former wife, Lana Sue Dial, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and many treasured nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will remain forever in our hearts until we one day meet again.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (April 28) at Liberty Christian Church, 2341 Illinois Ave., Waycross, and a graveside service will follow at High Bluff Cemetery, Hoboken.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fraserfuneralhome.com/obituaries

Mark Seldon

Mark Seldon, 55, of Waycross died Tuesday night (April 24, 2016) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Bruce Van Mathis

Bruce Van Mathis, 51, of Waycross died Wednesday night (April 25, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sheila Y. Moore

Sheila Y. Moore, 61, died early Thursday morning (April 19, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla after a valiant battle against cancer.

Born Sheila Yvonne Brinson on Oct. 16, 1956 in Waycross, she was the last child born in the loving family of patriarch Solomon Brinson III and Alma Brinson, affectionately known as “Granny.”

She grew up in Waycross and graduated from Waycross High in 1974. A devoted employee and co-worker, she gave 35 years of service to the United States Postal Service. Exuding strength, confidence, love and a straight forward, often humorous perspective made her a beloved family member, friend and confidant.

She is survived by two sons, John D. Harris, of Waycross, and Marcus Dwayne Harris, of British Columbia, Canada; a granddaughter, Malayzia Imani Harris; two brothers, James Johnson (wife, Margaret), of Waycross, and Lee Otis Brinson (wife, Dorothy), of Waycross; two sisters, Cynthia Baker (husband, James), of Miami, Fla., and Fleta McKiver, of Hazlehurst; and a close-knit host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at Music Funeral Home, 1503 Tebeau St., Waycross, Saturday morning at 11 o’clock. The repast will be held at Gaines Chapel AME Church, 801 South Georgia Parkway (Corridor Z).

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lissie Jacobs Bunch

A funeral for Lissie Jacobs Bunch was held Wednesday morning at Central Baptist Church with Dr. Porky Haynes and the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Nathan Bunch, John Carleisle, Kevin Jacobs, Dale McDonald, Ben Mordecai and Samuel Parker.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Grace Sunday School Class.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.