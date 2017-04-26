April 26, 2017

Dorsey Edward Murray

Dorsey Edward Murray, 69, of Waycross died Monday afternoon (April 24, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a brief illness.

He was born in Folkston on Jan. 19, 1948 to the late Ralph and Cordie Murray. He moved to Waycross on March 13, 1986 to live with Talmadge and Mary Barnes. All of the Barnes family wanted and welcomed him as part of their family.

He loved wrestling, Elvis, country music, red trucks, blondes and the family dog, Boss. He was a very friendly and outgoing person, who never met a stranger.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers who were stillborn, his oldest brother, Kenny Murray, and his foster father, Talmadge Barnes.

He is survived by his foster mother, Mary Barnes, of Waycross; three sisters, Elizabeth Searles, of Lakeland, Fla., Dorothy Murray, of Lakeland, Fla., Linda Owen, of Hilliard, Fla.; a brother, Ronald Murray, of Lakeland, Fla.; the extended family of Talmadge Barnes; his niece and best friend, Destiny Hensley, of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Memorialization will be through cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lucie Gilbert

Lucie Gilbert, 90, of Douglas, passed away Sunday (April 23, 2017) at Bacon County Hospital following an extended illness.

She was born June 12, 1926, in Millwood, to the late Joseph Corbitt and Ada Thomas Corbitt.

Survivors include her two sons, Thomas (Diane) Gilbert, of Chatsworth, Ga., and Gregory Gilbert, of LaFayette; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Evelyn Gilbert and Geraldine Gilbert; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elijah Gilbert, two sons, Jimmy Gilbert and Joseph Gilbert, daughter-in-law, Vickie Gilbert, uncle and aunt, Thomas Hardin and Rettie Hardin by whom she was reared.

The funeral was to be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sims Funeral Home with the Rev. Victor Gilbert officiating.

Music was furnished for the service by Amy Adams and Melinda Gilbert with Melinda Gilbert playing the piano.

Active pallbearers were grandsons, Steve Gilbert, Scott Gilbert, Michael Gilbert, Reed Gilbert, Nick Gilbert and Neil Gilbert.

Interment followed at Mt. Green Church Cemetery in Ware County.

Sims Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Charlotte P. Gibbs

Charlotte P. Gibbs, 86, died Wednesday morning (April 26, 2017) at her residence in Blackshear.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Glenda Rose McIntosh

Glenda Rose McIntosh died Sunday (April 23, 2017) after a brief illness.

She was a spry 74 years young despite battling dementia for the last 3.5 years.

She was born Oct. 15, 1942 in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., to the late Lucy and Jeff McIntosh.

During her life, her professions have ranged from telephone operator with Southern Bell (now AT&T) from 1960 through 1973, volunteer with the Hospital Auxiliary at Charlton Memorial Hospital, homeroom mom during various grades of her daughter’s school years (much to her daughter’s chagrin, at times), band mom (again, much to her daughter’s chagrin), funeral home secretary, caterer, “Queen of Gingerbread Houses in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia,” and an excellent cook.

She graduated from Hilliard High School in 1960 where her fellow classmates voted her “Friendliest” and “Most Dramatic.” She also proudly became a Girl Scout at the age of 40, which really is a grand accomplishment considering she beat breast cancer just a few years prior.

She spent most of her life in Hilliard, Fla., but most recently lived in Yulee, Fla.

She had a zest for life that can only be expressed by the colorfulness in her personality. She was full of humor, loved to laugh and loved to make others laugh. Her favorite pastime was to dress up in outlandish outfits and go to family reunions uninvited. Other family’s reunions. Mind you, they were family friends, but you get the idea. Nothing like just showing up dressed like a stranger at an event you aren’t supposed to be at to see what kind of reaction you will get. That was Glenda.

Or, better yet, putting on the make-up thicker than Tammy Faye ever could, stuffing her bra with Kleenex and answering the door when her teenage daughter’s date arrived. (Now you understand the chagrin!)

When she wasn’t dressing up, she loved to cook and bake and share the goodies with neighbors and her daughter’s classmates. She had a generous heart and a gracious smile. Once you met her, she was hard to forget.

Despite the silliness, down deep she harbored a serious love for God and Jesus Christ. Inside her Bibles are pages and pages filled with hand written notes of scripture and prayers for others.

She is survived by her daughter Lucy Kwapnioski-Nadeau (Greg Peistrup, partner), of Yulee, Fla.; a sister, Melba Powers (the late Ralph), of Hilliard, Fla.; brothers, Grady McIntosh (Nancy), of Hilliard, Fla., Leo McIntosh, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Tommy McIntosh, of Lutz, Fla.; ex-husband, Gene Kwapnioski; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and dear friends as well as her cats Daisy, Blossom, Cheyenne and Lola.

She was sure to have met her faithful companion Champagne and her cat Goldie at the Rainbow Bridge on her way into Heaven.

Memorialization will take place by cremation. Visitation with the family will take place Friday from 12 until 2 p.m. with a memorial service scheduled for 2 p.m. at Shepard Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood St., Folkston.

Donations in memory of Glenda may be made to River City Community Animal Hospital, P.O. Box 551344, Jacksonville, Fla. 32255.

Rebecca Delia Willis

A funeral for Rebecca Delia Willis took place Tuesday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Gifford and the Rev. Alan Darsey officiating.

Burial was in Raulerson Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Ralph Dover, Dustin Williams, Dustin Crews, Derrick Bowen, Frankie Bowen, Blaine Mercer and Joshua Hackett.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.