April 25, 2018

Henry ‘Burr’ Miller

Henry “Burr” Miller, 90, died Monday evening (April 23, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla after a brief illness.

Born in Brunswick, he lived most of his life in Waycross. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Following his military service, he was an accountant and owner/operator of Miller Travel Agency.

While in Waycross, he was a member of Second Baptist Church and Okefenokee Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence S. Miller Sr. and Ouida Burr Miller, his wife, Patricia Maureen Hunter Miller, and a granddaughter, Cassie Batten, one brother, Laurence S. Miller Jr., and one sister, Mary K. Cannon.

Survivors include three sons, Clay Burr Miller (Karen), of Evans, James Laurence “Jay” Miller (Erin), of St. Marys, and David Franklin Miller, of Fort Collins, Colo.; one daughter, Patricia “Patti” Batten (Dewayne), of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Jake Miller, Jason Miller, Kailey Newsome (Allen), Cameron Miller, Caleb Miller, Christopher Miller, Taylor Kicklighter (Ricky) and Holli Batten; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Second Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 2 until 3 p.m. Friday in the church social hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, 31501, or Second Baptist Church, 301 Tomberlin Road, Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Charles E. Burke

Charles E. Burke, 81, died suddenly Tuesday morning (April 24, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

He was born in Ambrose, March 20, 1937, but lived most of his life in Waycross. He worked as a supervisor for Rubin Brother’s Footwear for 28 years. He retired from management at Walmart after 31 years. He received several awards of excellence during his years of employment.

He received the Lord as his personal savior at the age of 22. He was an active member of Waycross Holiness Baptist Church where he served as deacon for 59 years. He was a devoted husband, father, papa and man of God.

He was the son of the late Jim and Mattie Lou Burke of Ambrose. He is also preceded in death by three brothers, Curtis Burke, Felton Burke Sr. and Pete Burke.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Josephine Bryson Burke, of Waycross; two sons, Ricky Burke and Charlie Burke, both of Waycross; two daughters, Melinda Burke Lee and Kim Burke Mixon, both of Waycross; three grandchildren, Ross McCook, Austin and Madison Mixon (father, Phillip Mixon); two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Colton McCook; a sister, Marilyn Burke Harper (husband, Clifford), of Douglas; a brother, Donald Burke (wife, Martha), of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Waycross Holiness Baptist Church on Blackshear Avenue. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Appling County.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Music Funeral Home.

Willie Clinton Coley

Willie Clinton Coley, 74, of Pierce County, passed away late Wednesday night (April 18, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

“I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one. I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.”

“Coley” as everyone knew him, was born March 25, 1944, in Patterson, to the late Floreta Mae Blackshear Rhem and John H. Rhem. He attended the school system of Pierce County. After his education, he worked as a farm hand for the Griffis family and others.

During his life, he traveled the U.S. to almost every major city from the south to the north and the Midwest. He was a person of true character and was very uplifting to everyone he encountered. He was definitely a person not soon to be forgotten and was also known as “the greatest show on earth.”

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Louise Wilcox, two sisters, Mary E. Nix (Robert) and Lora D. Dixon (Charles), and two brothers, Claude R. Rhem and Milton L. Rhem.

Those left to cherish his memories are James M. Rhem, Washington, D.C., Jerry S. Rhem, Winston-Salem, N.C., and John H. Rhem III (Jimmie Mae), Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his brother, John Rhem, 1411 Washington Ave., Waycross.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 this evening at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

A homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Rainge Memorial. Prophet Clifford Mosley will offer words of comfort.

The family will assemble at the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

George T. Davenport

George Thomas Davenport, 92, of Calhoun, died Sunday (April 22, 2018) at Gordon Health Care, following several years of declining health.

He was born in Rocky Mount, N.C., on March 14, 1926, son of the late Thurston and Bonnie Davenport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ruth Parker Davenport, brothers, Ashley Davenport, Bill Davenport and Herman Davenport, sisters, Viola, Mattie, Edith and Stella, and a grandchild, Sarah.

He was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army. He taught Sunday School for 48 years. He would go out of his way to help anyone who needed anything. He worked 14 hour days to ensure that all his children had the opportunity to go to college.

He was a catcher on a semi-pro baseball team before he went into the Army. He would do anything for his church, Second Baptist Church, of Waycross, including participating in a beauty contest.

He was a great storyteller, a gifted upholsterer and one of the kindest and gentlest men you could ever meet, until dementia robbed him of his ability to think clearly.

Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, George Davenport Jr., of Richmond, Va., and Donny and Winny Davenport, of Silver Springs, Md.; his daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and Ed Grune, of Mansfield, Texas, and Susan and Bob Williams, of Calhoun; a brother, William Davenport, of Annapolis, Md.; grandchildren, Greg, Lisa, Julie, Eddie and Ruth; great-grandchildren, Rafe and Ean; and special neighbors, Kay and Luther Tilghman.

A memorial service to honor the life of George Thomas Davenport will be held Saturday, May 5, at 3 p.m., at Second Baptist Church of Waycross, with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, May 5, from 2 p.m. until the service hour of 3.

The family would like to thank all his caregivers at Baptist Village, Morning Pointe and Gordon Health Care, as well as his sitters, Debbie Henry and Kathy Proper.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate time to the church or charity of your choice, in his memory.

Delois M. Parker

Delois M. Parker, 93, died Tuesday morning (April 24, 2018) at her residence after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Parker residence, 1406 Colley St.

Lonnie Dasher Jr.

A graveside service for Lonnie Dasher Jr., 94, will be held Friday at 3 p.m. at Nelley Cemetery in Charlton County with Bishop John Scott offering words of comfort.

He was born April 6, 1924 in Folkston to the late Lonnie Dasher Sr. and Maybelle Reed Dasher. He received his formal education from the public school system of Charlton County. After schooling, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he received an honorable discharge.

He was joined in holy matrimony to the late Mattie Mae Cooper Dasher. This union was blessed with five children. He worked in the timber industry as a log truck driver for many years before his retirement.

On Friday morning (April 20, 2018), he departed this life at his residence after an illness. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by five siblings.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Bettye Lee Dasher, Diane M. Dasher LeGrear (Billy), Vicky G. Dasher Perrin (Grady), Lonnie Dasher III and Carroll Dasher, all of Waycross; three grandchildren, Comeron A. Dasher, Jason M. Dasher and Adrian D. Dasher, all of Waycross; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The funeral cortege will leave from the LeGrear residence at 2 p.m. Friday.

