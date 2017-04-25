April 25, 2017

Francis S. Hipps

Francis “Framp” Sydney Hipps died Friday (April 21, 2017) at the Lake City VA Medical Center just shy of his 90th birthday, April 23.

A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary of Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Smith Sr. officiating. The family will receive visitors before the memorial at 1 p.m. at the church.

Born in Hazlehurst April 23, 1927, he was the son of the late Robert Thomas Hipps and Cora Hannah Hipps. He lived in Waycross most of his life.

He graduated from Waycross High School in 1944 and proudly served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1945 to 1949. Following his military service, he attended South Georgia College, Wofford College and graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in business.

He returned to Waycross and worked with his dad in the timber business until his dad retired. He had part ownership in Ware Forest Inc. and started his own timber company known as “Hipps Timber Company.” After retiring from the timber business, he obtained his real estate license and worked as an agent at Hansford Realty and Auction Company from 1983 to 2000.

He was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Exchange Club of Waycross for more than 40 years and was a member of the Marine Corps League, Attachment No. 1333.

He served as Ware County commissioner beginning in 1964. He also served on the Ware County Recreation Board in planning the Trembling Earth Recreation Complex.

He was known for his ability to make people laugh and smile, his friendliness and passion for sports, his Christian heart and compassion and his out-pouring of love to his family.

He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Harry B. Hipps, Pearl H. Harrison, Luther Hipps, Buena H. Harrison, Lois H. Roberson, R.T. Hipps Jr. and Farris Hipps.

He is survived by Dorothy Hipps, his children, Tami H. Highsmith (Wes), of Waycross, Tori H. Butler (Charles), of Waycross, his twin brother, Claude Hipps, of Melbourne, Fla., three grandchildren, Jacob Highsmith, Victoria Highsmith and Torin Butler, of Waycross, his step-grandchildren, Casey Crews and Shelby Porter, of Waycross, five step-great-grandchildren; his nephew, Clyde Roberson Jr., of Waycross, and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to The Lake City VA Medical Center, 619 South Marion Ave., Lake City, Fla. 32025 (Memo Line: Hospice Unit in Memory of Francis S. Hipps).

Jerry Lamar Morgan

Jerry Lamar Morgan, 53, died Thursday afternoon (April 20, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Riverside, following an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Ernest Morgan Jr., a brother, Timothy Keith Morgan, and his grandparents, Tillman Cato and Susie Scott Cato and Wilbur Ernest Morgan Sr and Lois Morgan.

He was retired as a truck driver with Douglas Asphalt Company and attended the former Lee Avenue Congregational Methodist Church. As a child he was a poster child for the March of Dimes.

Survivors include his mother, Timmer Sue Cato Roberts, a sister, Tammy Carter (Lamar), a niece, Jessie Carter (Keith), a nephew, Shane Carter Jr. ( Emily), great-nieces, Ellie Vaught and Brooklyn Vaught, a great-nephew, Colt Carter, all of Waycross, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Todd McArdle officiating.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorial donations may be sent to the March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org

Dorsey Edward Murray

Dorsey “Edward” Murray, 69, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (April 24, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Bertie Iona Courson

A funeral service for Bertie Iona Courson took place Monday afternoon at Kettle Creek Church with the Rev. Danny Callahan and Jimmy Brantley officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Ronnie Courson Jr., Scott Courson, Shane Courson, Andrew Thompson, Justin Britt and Jeffrey Courson.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.