April 24, 2018

Lissie Jacobs Bunch

Lissie Jacobs Bunch, 84, died Monday morning (April 23, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

She was born in Brantley County but lived in Waycross most of her life. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and the Grace Sunday School Class.

She was formerly employed at J.C. Penney of Waycross for many years and was also a member of the Waycross Women’s Club and the Red Hat Society.

She was a daughter of the late Bill E. Jacobs and Clara Altman Jacobs. She was married to the late James Cummie “J.C.” Bunch Jr and was preceded in death by a sister, Betty J. Walker, and two brothers, Billy Jacobs and M.L. Jacobs.

She is survived by two daughters, Karla Parker (Jeffrey), of Waycross, and Karen Ferrell (Mike), of Collierville, Tenn.; a son, Jeffrey Bunch, of Waycross; five grandchildren, Daniel Scott Parker, Hallie Parker Mordecai (Ben), Samuel Bridger Parker (Alayna), Margaret Anna Ferrell and Elizabeth Grace Ferrell; two great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Scott Mordecai and John Simeon Mordecai; two sisters, Doris J. Dockery, of Blairsville, and Evelyn J. McDonald, of Plains; one brother, Tobi Jacobs, of Hoboken; a special friend, Jim Miller, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Members of the Grace Sunday School Class are asked to meet at the church Wednesday by 10:40 a.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Marian Colley James

BLACKSHEAR — Marian Colley James, 78 of Blackshear, passed away Monday morning (April 23, 2018) at her residence following a sudden illness.

Born in Blackshear on Dec. 5, 1939, she had lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a 1957 graduate of Blackshear High School.

She had worked for the Blackshear Bank for a few years before working at Western Auto and The Corral which she owned and operated with her late husband, Elfred James. She would go on to own and operate True Value with her son, Randy Simmons, from which she would later retire.

She found volunteering at the Pierce County Nursing Home (Harborview) very rewarding and so loved doing the residents’ hair and taking them to church on Sundays. Going to Dover’s Bluff, helping with Bingo at Lakeview Golf Course, going to gospel sings, playing cards with her girlfriends,and being a Red Hat member were things she also enjoyed.

She was a member of First Baptist Church and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was a daughter of the late Thomas Marion “T.M.” and Juanita Deloach Colley. In addition to her late husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Matt Simmons, and both of her uncles who were raised with her, Ray Deloach and Edward Deloach.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherie Rozier, of Atlanta; three sons and daughters-in-law, Gary Simmons and Randy and Lisa Simmons, all of Blackshear, and Randy and Treva James, of Louisville, Ky.; her former daughter-in-law, Tricia Dowling, of Waycross; three sisters, Ann Wall (William), Sue Shoemaker and Bobbie Peacock (Carroll), all of Blackshear; two aunts, Clarice Deloach and Lillie Skinner (Emory), both of Blackshear; nine grandchildren, Joy Reynolds (Aaron), Joel Rozier (Hanna Robinson), Eva Rozier-Yarbrough, Hilary Waite (Joshua), Brendan James (Allison), Cody Simmons, Randy Simmons Jr., Haley Simmons and Matt Simmons; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Blackshear First Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Harborview Pierce County Nursing Home Axillary, 221 Carter Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Henry ‘Burr’ Miller

Henry “Burr” Miller, 90, died Monday evening (April 23, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla after a brief illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.