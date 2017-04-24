April 24, 2017

Bertie Iona Courson

Bertie Iona Courson, 85, died Friday afternoon (April 21, 2017) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She was a member of Kettle Creek Church where she participated in the church choir, was a member of the Sunshine Sunday School Class, and attended different ladies groups of the church. She retired after many years of employment as a cashier from Piggly Wiggly and was known for her love to shop and being a hard working woman.

She was a daughter of the late Wallace “W.A.” Aaron Carter and Ollie Marzella Pittman Carter. She was married to the late L.H. Courson and also preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua D. Williams.

She is survived by six children, Linda Kirkland (Larry Brady), of Waycross, Ron Courson (Janice), of Waycross, Paula Reese (Stanley), of Hoboken, Tim Courson (Teresa), of Freeport, Fla., Jeffrey Courson, of Waycross, and Teresa Adams, of Waycross; nine grandchildren, Wendy James (Brian), of Blackshear, Samantha Toler (Jimmy), of Wheatland, Wyo., Ron Courson Jr. (Crystal), of Blackshear, Scott Courson, of Waycross, Shane Courson (Penny), of Hoboken, Amy Reese, of Valdosta, Holli Courson, of Freeport, Fla., Peyton Courson, of Manor, and Brea Britt (Justin), of Waycross; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today at Kettle Creek Church.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Rebecca Delia Willis

Rebecca Delia Willis, 78, died Friday afternoon (April 21, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was a native of Pierce County, but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was formerly employed by Shoney’s as a waitress, and was a member of The Pentecostals of Waycross.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Thelma Strickland Echols, her husbands, H.J. “Jim” Willis and Robert Dickey, three children, Thelma Elizabeth Lee, Franklin John Crews and Willie Bennie Crews Jr., and five siblings, George Echols Jr., Lacy Echols, Beatrice Grantham, Gwendolyn Dean and Chaquita Simmons.

Survivors include five children, Tammy Murray Harper (Dennis), of Jesup, Anthony Crews (Jodee), of Summerville, S.C., Teresa Cameron (David), of Chesterfield, Minn., Vickie Renee Crews, of Waycross, and Cynthia Kaye Bowen (Ricky), of Blackshear; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Marjorie Darsey (Jerry), of Ludowici; one brother, J.E. Echols (Judy), of Ludowici; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Raulerson Cemetery in Pierce County.

The family will receive friends this evening 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Joseph A. McClellan

A funeral for Joseph Allan McClellan was held Saturday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Smith officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery in Hoboken.

Betty J. Alexander

A funeral for Betty Josephine Alexander took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marty Chase, the Rev. Jan Thrift and the Rev. Clyde Hames officiating.

Burial was in Thomas Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Jonathan Jordan, Jason Jordan, Justin Thornton, John Downs, David Johnson and Jimmy Johnson.

Edward C. Rees III

A memorial service for Edward C. Rees III was held Saturday at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Ed Rees IV officiating.

Military honors were provided by the Marine Military Honor Guard.

