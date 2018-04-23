April 23, 2018

Dorothy W. Aldridge

Dorothy Juanita Walters Aldridge, 88, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday morning (April 17, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Born in Quincy, Fla., Nov. 20, 1929, she lived in Atlanta during her early years prior to moving to Camden County where she lived for many years before moving to Pierce County where she lived since 1989.

She had been a sales clerk for Gentry’s Department Store for a number of years before becoming a full-time homemaker. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and was a devoted mama to her girls. She was very involved with her daughter’s activities growing up including Methodist Youth Fellowship and Girl Scouts where she was a Girl Scout Leader.

She was a former member of Kingsland United Methodist Church and Mershon Methodist Church and was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Kingsland. She and her late husband, Charles Aldridge, helped start AA and Al Anon in Kingsland and she was very active with the Al Anon program.

After moving to Pierce County, she volunteered her time at the Pierce County Nursing Home as a Pink Lady, a job she dearly enjoyed. Some of her hobbies included crocheting, reading and gardening. She was blessed with a green thumb and could make anything grow.

She was the daughter of the late Rev. Eddie and Thelma Richards Walters. She was also preceded in death by her step-mother who helped raise her after the death of her mother, Josephine Mobley Walters, her husband, Charles Aldridge, a son-in-law, Owen Barnes; and all three of her brothers, Nolan Walters, Everette Walters and Lee Thomas Walters.

Survivors include her three daughters, Annette and Ed Roberson, of Colesburg, Elaine and Jim Heath, of Kingsland, and Margie Barnes, of Kempner, Texas, six grandchildren, Chad Roberson, Stefane (Brad) Deen, Tobie (Brian) Huckleby, James (Ashley) Heath, Keisha (Clayton) Tischler and Chris (Susan) Barnes, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Keith Brown.

Interment was in the Mershon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Chad Roberson, Brad Deen, Steven McKinney, Chris Barnes, Zachary Deen, James Heath and Danny Aldridge.

Memorials may be made to the Harborview Pierce County Nursing Home Auxiliary, 221 Carter Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.

Virginia F. Thomas

A funeral for Virginia Frances Thomas took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Stolp officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were James Stolp, Ryan Stolp, Bob Junk, Dock McCabe, Dewey McCabe and Steve Brown.

Music Funeral Home served the family.

Joaquin ‘Rudy’ Bristol

A funeral for Joaquin E. “Rudy” Bristol was held Saturday morning at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Jacksonville with Father Rafael Lavilla officiating.

A committal service and burial was held Sunday afternoon at High Bluff Cemetery with Father Bob Bonnet officiating.

Military honors were provided by a contingent from Kings Bay Naval Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Brian Ashley Thornton

A funeral for Brian Ashley Thornton, 44, of Patterson, took place Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev R.C. James and the Rev. Edward Colley officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Ashley Thornton, Cary Colley, Joby Boatright, Ben Watkins, Brent Thornton, Ray Douberly, Dexter Sapp and W.T. Sapp.

Honorary pallbearers were Jim Sornson, Larry Sapp, Bobby Sapp, Jerry Watkins, Donnie Watkins, Shelton Rigdon, Timmy White, Eddie Teston and Sam Douberly.

Burial followed in the Offerman Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.