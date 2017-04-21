April 22, 2017

Evalyn O. Axelson

ORANGE, Texas — A memorial service for Evalyn O’Neal Axelson, longtime teacher and educator, will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Orange, Texas on Saturday, April 29, at noon.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and the service will immediately follow at 12. The Rev. Tom Haas will officiate.

The urn will be placed at the O’Neal family plot at Blackshear.

She was born and raised in Waycross, graduated from Valdosta High School, Valdosta, and received a bachelor of arts degree from Valdosta State College (later, Georgia State Woman’s College). In later years, she took several education courses at Lamar University.

She began her teaching career in Ocala, Fla. She taught later in Waycross, Huntsville, Ala., and finally served as an elementary school teacher in Orange, Texas schools until her retirement in 1981. She also was employed as the director of admissions at Christian College in Columbia. Mo., from 1946 through 1948.

Mrs. Axelson, during a teaching career of more than 30 years, played an active role in several teacher-affiliated organizations. Locally, she was president of the Orange Classroom Teachers Association as well as a member of the Texas State Teachers Association. She was instrumental in forming the Orange County Council of Classroom Teachers.

She also was a member of the National Education Association. At the state level, she served Texas Classroom Teachers Association as district membership chairman, and state chairman of the Teacher Education and Professional Standards for two elective terms. She was appointed to the Texas State Board of Examiners for Teacher Education from 1969 and served until 1975.

A Lutheran for more than 50 years, she was chairman of the Stewardship Committee as well as chairman of the Altar Guild at Trinity Lutheran Church, Orange, Texas. In 1990, she and her husband, R.W. “Bob” Axelson joined Grace Lutheran Church, Orange, Texas where she was elected to two terms as chairman of the Evangelism/Outreach Committee.

An avid golfer, she served three separate terms as president of the Sunset Grove Country Club Women’s Golf Association. She served as chairman of the Couples Tournament and also as chairman of the Orange Blossom Special Golf Tournament.

She has been a longtime supporter of Orange Christian Services and Lifetime member of the Friends of the Orange Public Library.

She is survived by two sons. her oldest, Robert O. Axelson, of Houston, and his two children, granddaughter, Kelley (Axelson) Wendt and her husband, Ryan Wendt, of Spring, Texas, their sons, (Evalyn’s great-grandchildren), Collin Wendt, Liam Wendt and Tristan Wendt, and grandson Mason Krueger of Victoria, Texas; son, William C. Axelson of Orange, Texas; her grandchildren, Dr. Trinity Axelson, Leicester, England, William Axelson, Bristol, England, and Lauren Henely, Mesa, Ariz.

She was pre-deceased by her brother, Dr. John O’Neal, Mrs. Carol Elkins, and is also survived by her sister, Jean O’Neal, of Elberton, Ga.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Orange, Texas, in lieu of flowers.

Darrell Wayne Davis

Darrell Wayne Gordon Davis passed away Monday (April 17, 2017) in Charleston, S.C.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his sister, Tracy Harris, 1509 Walter St.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Jerry Lamar Morgan

Jerry Lamar Morgan, 53, died Thursday afternoon (April 20, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Riverside, Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

He was a native and life-long resident of Ware County. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Ernest Morgan Jr., a brother, Timothy Keith Morgan, and grandparents, Tillman Cato and Susie Scott Cato and Wilbur Ernest Morgan Sr and Lois Morgan.

He was retired as a truck driver with Douglas Asphalt Company and had attended the former Lee Avenue Congregational Methodist Church. As a child he was a poster child for the March of Dimes.

Survivors include his mother, Timmer Sue Cato Roberts; a sister, Tammy Carter (Lamar); a niece, Jessie Carter (Keith); a nephew, Shane Carter Jr. ( Emily); great-nieces, Ellie Vaught and Brooklyn Vaught; a great-nephew, Colt Carter, all of Waycross; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Bertie Iona Courson

Bertie Iona Courson, 85, died Friday afternoon (April 21, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Duane Earl Cox

A graveside service for Duane Earl Cox was held Friday afternoon at Kettle Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Rusty Bennett officiating.

Pallbearers were Robert Fender, Dwain Butler, David Butler, Bubba Cox, Timmy Davis and Robert Irvin.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.