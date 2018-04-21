April 21, 2018

William Henry Dial Sr.

With great sadness, the family of William Henry Dial Sr. announces his passing after battling a long-term illness. He went home to be with the Lord the morning of Wednesday (March 28, 2018) in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was a native and longtime resident of Waycross, and later Blackshear. He served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1974. He spent more than 30 years traveling the United States as a semi-truck driver.

He was the son of Violus Vester “Hawk” Dial and Ada S. Strickland Dial.

He is survived by his five children, Jamie David White, of Macclenny, Fla., William Henry “Bubba” Dial Jr., of Waycross, Nicky David Dial, of Jacksonville, Fla., Amy Melissa Dial, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Coty Levi Dial, of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Brittany Nicole Dial, of Waycross, Megan Brianna Dial, of Waycross, Lisa Marie Smith, of Starke, Fla., Destiney Nicole Dial, of Waycross, Colbey Lee Dial, of Waycross, Ashley Jade Carter, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Nicky David Dial Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Virgil Quitman Dial, of Homerville, and Jack Dennis Dial, of Panama City, Fla.; his former wife, Lana Sue Dial, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and many treasured nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will remain forever in our hearts until we one day meet again.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (April 28) at Liberty Christian Church, 2341 Illinois Ave., Waycross, and a graveside service will follow at High Bluff Cemetery, Hoboken.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fraserfuneralhome.com/obituaries

Lonnie Dasher Jr.

Lonnie Dasher Jr., 94, died Friday Morning (April 20, 2018) at his residence after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.