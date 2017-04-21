April 21, 2017

Joseph Allan McClellan

Joseph Allan McClellan, 58, of Martinez, Ga., entered into rest Sunday afternoon (April 16, 2017) at Doctors Hospital in Augusta after a sudden illness.

He was born in Frankfurt, Germany to the late James Franklin McClellan Sr. and Ellen Maureen Thrift.

He worked as a law enforcement officer for Richmond County and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He had a passion for woodworking, gardening and Tennessee vacations where he loved to spend time with his family and pets.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Sue Davis McClellan.

He is survived by his children, Heather A. McClellan, of Martinez, Joseph A. McClellan Jr., of Martinez, Johnathan A. McClellan, of Augusta, a grandchild, Kaysen J. McClellan, a god-child, Kimberly A. Robinson, two sisters, Cindy E. Davis (Tony), of Augusta, Teresa M. Clark (Ricky), of Aiken, S.C., three brothers, James Franklin McClellan Jr. (Janet), of Thomson, George B. McClellan (Jo Anne), of Augusta, David C. McClellan (Michelle), of Augusta, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty J. Alexander

Betty Josephine Alexander, 57, died Wednesday evening (April 19, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross and lived most of her life in the Waycross area. She was a former registered nurse with Folkston Park Nursing Home and a member of New Hope Fellowship Church.

She was married to the late Larry Alexander and was also preceded in death by her step-father, William Melvin White.

She is survived by two daughters, Victoria Aldridge and Paula Pittman, both of Waycross; a son, Matt Rovas (Christina), of Detroit, Mich.; two step-daughters, Tammy Skipper and Tina Wilson, both of Ocala, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jason Jordan Jr. (Ashley), Jonathan Jordan, Justin Thornton, Lexie Thornton and Joseph Rovas; one great-grandson, Jason Reid Jordan III; her mother, Ruby Ratliff White, of Waycross; her father, Clyde Aldridge (Barbara), of Waycross; a sister, Nadine Pierce (Bob), of Seattle, Wash.; two nieces, Diana Pierce and Becky Masters; a nephew, Carson Pierce; three step-brothers, Jeff White, Charles White (Wendy) and Robert White; two step-sisters, Tammy Flannery and Sherri Herrin (Van); and several other nieces and nephews that she greatly adored.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon at the funeral home from 1 until 2 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Bobby Stephens

A memorial service for Bobby Stephens will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his son, Gregory Stephens, 700 Reed St., Waycross.

Bobby Stephens, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday (April 13, 2017) after a brief illness. He was the son of the late John and Clara Stephens of Lumpkin. He was an employee of Edd’s Package Store.

He was raised in the Wells family of 1103 Byrd St. of the city.

He leaves to mourn his passing, two sons, Gregory Stephens (Shirley) and Bobby Stephens Jr., one daughter, Cerita Stephens, the Wells family, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are with Perry Brothers Funeral Home.

Johnnie B. Brigman

Johnnie B. Brigman, 88, of Alma, passed away Wednesday (April 19, 2017) at Twin Oaks Nursing Home after a short illness.

He was a native of Bacon County, the son of the late John Britt Brigman and Cassie Courson Brigman. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Edith Vickers and Hazel Altman.

He was retired from Satilla Rural Electric and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include two sisters, Dorcas Walker, of Waycross, and Martha Aycock (Billy), of Alma, and a close friend and caretaker, Patricia Beale, of Waycross.

The funeral will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Pine Level Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Active pallbearers will be Greg Hodson, Mark and Andy Aycock, David and Trent Trowell, Alan Ward and Jerry Anderson.

Honorary pallbearers will be VFW Post No. 4625 Ladies Auxiliary and retired and current Satilla REMC employees.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Edward Neil Walker Jr.

Edward “E.J.” Neil Walker Jr., 34, died Friday morning (April 21, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness. The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Rev. Clarence V. Westberry Sr.

PATTERSON — The funeral for the Rev. Clarence Vernon Westberry Sr., 96, of Patterson, was held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. I.B. Boyett and the Rev. Joe Thigpen.

Interment was in the Ben James Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Duncan Westberry, Jason Westberry, Ray Cason, Walter Cason, Kyle Harris, Barry Rozier, Jeffrey Cason and Nelson Crews.

Honorary pallbearers were the Pierce County Nursing Home staff.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.