April 20, 2018

Joaquin ‘Rudy’ Bristol

Joaquin E. “Rudy” Bristol, 77, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Tuesday evening (April 17, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville after a brief illness.

He was born in Mabini Pangasinan, Philippines to the late Isabelo and Maria Esase Bristol. He joined the United States Navy when he turned 18. He served in the Navy for more than 20 years before retiring and became an employee of JEA (Jacksonville Electric Authority).

He was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Jacksonville and enjoyed participating in the annual River Run Marathon.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah Magdeline Howell Bristol, two step-daughters, Scarlette Williams and Patricia Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Teresita Diamse, of Royal Oak, Mich., a step-son, Joe Harold Williams, of Hastings, Fla., two sisters, Marcelita Bristol Bucos (Marcelo), of Jacksonville, Flordeliza Bristol Carino (Rafael), of Jacksonville, a brother, Constantino Bristol, of Jacksonville, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A Mass of Resurrection to celebrate the life of Joaquin Bristol will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Jacksonville.

The committal service will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. at High Bluff Cemetery in Hoboken.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Willie Coley

Willie Coley, 74, of Blackshear, passed away late Wednesday night (April 18, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his brother John Rhem, 1411 Washington Ave., Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.