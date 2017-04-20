April 20, 2017

Duane Earl Cox

Duane Earl Cox, 56, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (April 19, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Joseph Earl Cox and June Dale Butler Cox Shirey. He made Waycross his home for the majority of his life. He worked as a painter and was a member of the Baptist faith.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved his nieces and nephews and any time he was able to spend with them. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Jack Shirey.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Joey Cox, of Dixie Union, Donnie Cox, of Waycross, Penny Davis (husband, Timmy), of Nahunta, Sherrie Meis, of Waycross; his nieces and nephews, Misty Berrie, Liza Thrift, Roxanne Wainright (husband, Jesse), Jennifer Drake, Bubba Cox (wife, Brooke), Alexis Meis, Ashleigh Meis; his great-nieces and nephews, Kelsie Bishop, Madyson Drake, David Drake, Karson Thrift, Korbin Thrift, Banner Wainright; his uncle, Jason Butler (wife, Zenell), of Manor; and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 2 until 3 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home, 130 Screven Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sylvia Crews Harper

Sylvia Crews Harper, 57, of Willacoochee, passed away Tuesday (April 18, 2017).

A native of Douglas, she was born Nov. 5, l959, a daughter of L.J. Crews and Ruby Darlene Lee Crews. She was currently working as a security guard at Langboard Inc. in Willacoochee.

She lived most of her life in Atkinson County and was a member of The Church of God in Millwood. She played the piano at church and was an accomplished singer.

She also loved to read, write stories and loved dogs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Alan Harper.

Survivors include a son, Chip Townsend, of Douglas, a sister, Cherri Hursey (husband, Ott), of Willacoochee, two brothers, Linnlon Crews, of Willacoochee, and Jamie Crews (wife, Brenda), of Swainsboro, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service and visitation will be this evening from 6 until 9 o’clock at Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson.

Price W. Whitaker Jr.

Price Wally Whitaker, Jr., 78, was born in Waycross, Dec. 6, 1938 to Rosa Gaines Walker and Price Wally Whitaker Sr. He grew up in Waycross and attended Ware County public schools. He was the youngest of five siblings.

He passed away Monday (April 17, 2017) in Sugar Land, Texas.

He graduated from Center High School in 1957. He attended Tuskegee University to study industrial arts and vocational automotive technology. He received his bachelor of arts degree in 1961. He was called to serve in the U.S. Army and served from 1961 to 1964 in Fort Carson, Colo.

He taught at Blackshear High School in Odessa, Texas for the last two years of its high school status. He then taught vocational auto mechanics at Ector High School until he was appointed vocational director for the Ector County Independent School District. He was employed with the school district for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife, Felonese Whitaker, daughter, Phelicia Whitaker-Terrell, and son-in-law, Kenyon Terrell, all of Richmond, Texas.

He is also survived by Sandra Rose Butler, of Tampa, Fla., Gerald Walker, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Fleet Johnson Jr., of Waycross, his sisters-in-law, Thelma Fleming, Floretha Lofton and Eunice McNeir, of Dallas, Texas, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Bobby Stephens

Bobby Stephens, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday (April 13, 2017) after a brief illness.

He was the son of the late John and Clara Stephens of Lumpkin. He was an employee of Edd’s Package Store.

He was raised in the Wells family of 1103 Byrd St. of this city.

He leaves to mourn his passing, two sons, Gregory Stephens (Shirley) and Bobby Stephens Jr., and one daughter, Cerita Stephens, the Wells family, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his son, Gregory Stephens, 700 Reed St., Waycross.

Darrell Wayne Gordon Davis

Darrell Wayne Gordon Davis passed away Monday (April 17, 2017) in Charleston, S.C.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his sister, Tracy Harris, 1504 Walter St.

Betty Alexander

Betty Alexander, 57, died Wednesday evening (April 19, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

Hilda ‘Juanita’ Hewett

NAHUNTA — Hilda “Juanita” Herrin Hewett, 73, of Nahunta, passed away Tuesday (April 18, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, she was the daughter of Norman Merrick Herrin and Mamie Louise Roberts Herrin. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Edith Highsmith, Marie Jacobs, the Rev. Frank Jacobs, and another brother-in-law, Robert Cook.

She was a homemaker and was of the Advent Christian Faith. She loved bird watching, cooking, reading and loved her pets. Most of all she was a very loving and caring person in every way.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Hubert Ernest Hewett Jr., and son, Michael Alan Hewett, both of Nahunta, one brother and sister-in-law, Linton Herrin (Latrelle), of Nahunta, one sister, Mable Cook, of Cartersville, three special nieces, Sarah Willis, Edie Willis and Annette Willis, all of Nahunta, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held Friday starting at 6 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Leon Wilson officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ancil Jacques, Victor Ham, Steven Cook, Joe Jacobs, Gary Strickland, Brian Herrin, Adam Wilson and Andy Wilson.

The family will receive friends and family at the Hewett residence at 167 Ern Road, Nahunta.

Zina Wright Josey

A celebration of life for Zina Wright Josey, 89, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Fireman St., where the Rev. Morris Woods is pastor and Bishop Michael Flynn, pastor of First Born Church of The Living God, will offer words of comfort.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis parkway.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

She was a lifelong resident of Waycross, born May 28, 1927 to the late Marvin Wright and Will Ella Myles Wright. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System.

At an early age, she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and became a member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. She was a former employee of King Edward Cigar Inc. and retired from the medical field as an employee of Dr. Youmans.

God called her from her earthly home to her heavenly home Saturday (April 15, 2017) after an illness.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sons, Alton Josey, Willie Easton, Darryl Golden, and a daughter, Tommie Lumpkin.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Alvin Easton (Mary), of Atlanta, Walter Easton Jr., Bernice Williams, Terrell Josey (Daisy), Tony Golden (Edna), Cheryl G. Smith (Jerry), Tammie Bryant (Tracy), Eddie O’ Hara Jr. (Keisha), all of Waycross, and Andre O’Hara, of Jacksonville; three sisters, Geraldine Mathews, Helen Nelson, both of Brunswick, and Constance Hollis, of Waycross; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at 635 Seaman St.

Willard Ford Fussell

Willard Ford Fussell, 90, died early Easter morning (April 16, 2017) at Waycross Health & Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.

She was a native of Jakin in Early County. She lived in Waycross most of her life. Her parents were the late Jim Ford and Mary Smith Ford. She was retired from the Waycross Board of Education as a custodian at Morton Avenue Elementary School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Roscoe Ford Sr., Vera Dinkins, Eddie Lee Sharpe and Laura Benjamin, and a special nephew, Benjamin Frank Dinkins.

She is survived by a special niece, Mary Dinkins ( the wife of the late Benjamin Frank Dinkins), of Herndon, Va., a devoted great-niece and caretaker, Cassandra Stewart, of Waycross, a special grand-niece, Teah Dennis, of Waycross, other caring caretakers, Michael Bolds and Brandon Malone, both of Waycross, other relatives and friends.

No formal ceremony will be held.

The Rev. Clarence V. Westberry Sr.

PATTERSON — The funeral for the Rev. Clarence Vernon Westberry Sr., 96, of Patterson, was held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. I.B. Boyett and the Rev. Joe Thigpen.

Interment was in the Ben James Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Duncan Westberry, Jason Westberry, Ray Cason, Walter Cason, Kyle Harris, Barry Rozier, Jeffrey Cason and Nelson Crews.

Honorary pallbearers were the Pierce County Nursing Home staff.

