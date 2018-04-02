April 2, 2018

Mayor Ronnie Jacobs

NAHUNTA — Nahunta Mayor Ronnie Eugene Jacobs, 64, of Nahunta, passed away Thursday (March 29, 2018) peacefully with his sister, Phyllis, at his side in Jesup.

He was born Aug. 15, 1953 in Jesup to the late Joseph Lindsey “Peck” Jacobs and Laverne Swearingen Jacobs. He resided here all of his life. He served as mayor from 1986 to 1996, from 2008 to 2011 and from 2016 to the present time.

He truly had a love for his city and the residents of Nahunta and took great pride in being the mayor. He was also the founder of Neighbors Helping Neighbors in 2004 and served on the Concerted Services Board and RDC Board.

He was a member of the Raybon Church of God of Prophecy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lindsey Peck Jacobs and Laverne Swearingen Jacobs, two sisters, Betty Jacobs Wilson and Helen Jacobs Wainright, and a niece and a nephew, Lisa Smith Crews and Phillip Prescott.

He is survived by two sisters, Phyllis Jacobs May, of Jesup, and Wanda Smith, of Nahunta; one brother, J.L (Gail) Jacobs, of Nahunta; a very special niece and great-niece Miranda May-Horne (husband Ashley) and Skye Lee, all of Patterson; two nieces and three nephews, Debbie (Bruce) Dean, Robert (Linda) Wilson, of Nahunta, and Rita, Dezi and Shay Wainright, all of Raleigh, N.C.; and seven great and great-great nieces and nephews, Jeannie (Rodney) Pittman, Ellis Dean, Montana Crews, Kyler Hayes, Kason Hayes, Madison Wilson and Julianna, Ramsey and Angelina Pittman, all of Nahunta.

Visitation will be Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.

The funeral will be held Saturday (April 7) at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Whaley and the Rev. Sonny Hickox officiating.

Pallbearers will be Clay Lee, Ronald Dykes, Gene Solano, Johnny Herrin, Gary Willis and J.B. Willis.

Honorary pallbearers will be the City of Nahunta ladies and all employees, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Robert Johns and the staff of Georgia Hospice Care.

All honorary pallbearers are asked to meet at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Rodney Dale Aldridge

BLACKSHEAR — Rodney Dale Aldridge, 53, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday afternoon (March 28, 2018) in Brunswick.

His parents were James Wendell Aldridge Sr. and Maxine Corbitt Aldridge. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Summer Hamilton.

He was a truck driver for Buckhorne Logging and loved hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR and joking around.

Survivors include his wife, Micaela Aldridge, of Blackshear; two daughters and a son-in-law, Maxie Bell (J.B.), of Hinesville, and Chelsea Aldridge, of Waycross; a son, Nathan Rupright, of Blackshear; a step-daughter, Chanel Lego, of Waycross; a step-son, Nicklaus Lego, of Arizona; 10 grandchildren, Brian, Alice, Calleigh, Lilly, Antonio, Maggie, Sawyer, Nicole and Julian; a brother and sister-in-law, James Aldridge (Susan), of Blackshear; a sister, Sylvia Sweat, of Blackshear; and also several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday morning (April 7) at 11 a.m. at Mershon Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Dollie Faye Sheets

NAHUNTA — Dollie Faye Enke Sheets, 78, of Nahunta, passed away Thursday evening (March 29, 2018) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness.

Born in Cuba, Mo., she was the daughter of William Herman Enke and Stella Mae Farrar Enke. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Arthur Sheets, a daughter, Hope Junita Sheets, a son, Roy Dean Sheets, and three brothers, Julis Jasper Enke, Herman William Enke and Roy Enke.

She was a homemaker and attended Lulaton Baptist Church. She loved being with and tending to her grandchildren, reading, working in her yard, burning limbs and going to yard sales.

Survivors include her two daughters, LaDonna Ann Sheets Maddox, of Nahunta, and Linda Fay Sheets Joiner (Ricky), of Nahunta; three sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy Lee Sheets, of Panama City, Fla., Lucky Troy Sheets (Terry), of Darian, and Dale Wayne Sheets (Priscilla), of Nahunta; 13 grandchildren, Richard Pearson, of Lulaton, Wesley Sheets, of Darien, Jennifer Allen (the Rev. Chuck Allen), of Hickox, Mickey Sheets, Christopher Sheets, Little Tommy Sheets, all of Panama City, Fla., Andrew Sheets, Ryan Sheets, Stacey Lynn Sheets, all of Lulaton, Tara Rogers (David), of Claxton, A.J. Joiner, Aaron Joiner and Ronnie Joiner; 10 great-grandchildren, James Allen, Kevin Sweat, Camron Sheets, Bladen Rogers, Mirch Sheets, Haven Sheets, Alexia Sheets, Thomas Sheets, Brantley Sheets and Gracian Sheets; four step-grandchildren, Juanita, Leitcha, Denise and Joseph, all of Nahunta; five brothers and sisters-in-law, James Chris Enke (Kathey), of Kansas, Eugene Enke (Brenda), of West Virginia, George Burton Enke (Kay), of Missouri, Douglas Enke, (Terra), of Missouri, and Thomas David Enke (Tina), of Tennessee; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann Enke (George), of Hatche, Calif., Dorothy Mae Enke Hammond, of Illinois, Zelma Elizabeth Enke Wolf, of Kansas, and Opel Juanita Enke Hich, of Missouri; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Smyrna Cemetery with the Rev. Chuck Allen officiating.

Pallbearers will be Richard Pearson, Wesley Sheets, Christopher Sheets, Andrew Sheets, Ryan Sheets and Kevin Sweat.

Honorary pallbearers will be A.J. Joiner, Aaron Joiner and Ronnie Joiner.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Bobby C. Wright Sr.

Bobby C. Wright Sr., 81, died Sunday night (April 1, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Blanche E. Rawls

Blanche E. Rawls, 69, the wife of Johnny Rawls Jr., died Saturday evening (March 31, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Purdom Boatright

A funeral for Purdom Boatright was held Saturday afternoon at New Life Assembly of God with the Rev. Andy Peacock and the Rev. Dewayne Tanner officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Keith Boatright, Ricky Boatright, Greg Boatright, James Walker, Shawn Boatright and Bo Foster.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.