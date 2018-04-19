April 19, 2018

Brian Ashley Thornton

PATTERSON — Brian Ashley Thornton, 44, of Patterson, died late Tuesday night (April 17, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness.

Born Aug. 28, 1973 in Blackshear, he was a lifelong resident of Pierce County. He was a 1991 graduate of Pierce County High School and was employed by Southeast Pipe Survey in Patterson.

He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved the Georgia Bulldogs. He also enjoyed fishing and watching the Discovery Channel. He was of the Baptist faith.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Thomas Albert and Wily V. Thomas Thornton, his maternal grandfather, Parnell Sapp, and an uncle, Thomas James “Jimmy” Thornton.

Survivors include his son, Ashley Thornton (wife, Ashlie), of Patterson; two daughters, Callie Thornton and Abbie Thornton, both of Blackshear; two grandsons, Stetson and Maddox Thornton, both of Patterson; parents, Willis “Bud” and Bonnie Sapp Thornton, of Patterson; two sisters, Shelly Colley (husband, Cary) and Jammie Boatright (husband, Joby), both of Patterson; maternal grandmother, Betty Sapp, of Bristol; nieces and nephews, Taylor Colley, Alivia Colley, Bryer Boatright and Thorn Boatright, all of Patterson; and several aunts, uncles and many other relatives.

A funeral will take place Friday afternoon at 3 in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Offerman Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

David Kirby Jr.

The celebration of life service for David Kirby Jr. will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway where the Rev. Jackie Hooper is the pastor and will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 1501 Charles St., Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening during visitation from 6 until 7 o’clock.

He made his entrance into the world on Jan. 14, 1942 to the parentage of the late David Kirby Sr. and Dorothy Mae Kirby in Wayne County. He later moved to Waycross where he attended the Ware County School System and graduated from Center High School in 1961.

He was employed with Atlantic Coast Line for 26 years.

He was joined in holy matrimony to Kareema Cooper on Dec. 26, 1967 and to this union one child was born. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior. He loved singing in the choir, gardening, fishing and sitting on the front porch. He also loved his family and always went out of his way to see about them.

He was preceded in death by two loving sisters, Minnie Lou Kirby-Gilbert and Barbara Ann Kirby-Fulmore, and his only brother, James V. “Governor” Kirby. He knew Jesus was with him in his last hours and put his loving arms around him and called him home on Sunday (April 15, 2018).

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Kareema C. Kirby; a loving daughter, Comalita Kirby-Jackson (Maurice), of Macon; grandson, Xavier Kirby Hires, of Jacksonville, N.C. (United States Marine Corps); granddaughter, Aishia L. Jackson, of Macon; a loving aunt, Thelma Bacon, of Waycross; special cousins, Sylvester James, of Waycross, Betty McPhaul, of California; special niece, Brittany Thomas, of Waycross; loving caring and devoted nieces, Andrea Fulmore, Cynthia Fulmore-Taiwo, Shekia Kirby, all of Waycross; Darlene Fulmore-Aiken, of Stathon; loving nephews, Ansel Fulmore Jr., David Fulmore, Timothy Fulmore, of Waycross; god-sister, Annette McGauley, of Blackshear; special friends, Willie Rawls, Alberta Williams, J.C. Bowen; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Virginia F. Thomas

Virginia Frances Thomas, 90, entered into rest with her Savior Jesus Christ peacefully at 10:30 Sunday morning (April 15, 2018).

She was born Aug. 31, 1927 in Jacksonville, Fla., the daughter of the late Glen Taylor and Rosa Cox Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Everette Jesse Thomas, and an infant daughter.

She earned a business administration degree from Mars Hill University near Asheville, N.C. She was of the Baptist faith and had been a member of numerous churches through the years serving with her husband being a pastor and military chaplain.

She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Stolp (husband, the Rev. Roger), of Dallas, Texas, and Karen Junk (husband, Bob), Columbus, Ohio, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson, her sister, Lamar McCabe, of Waycross, her brother, Robert Taylor, of Tallahassee, Fla., and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

She is remembered by her family as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed so much for a while but we will be reunited in Heaven.

“We love you, Mom, Your Family.”

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy W. Aldridge

BRUNSWICK — Dorothy Juanita Walters Aldridge, 88, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday morning (April 17, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Born in Quincy, Fla., Nov. 20, 1929, she lived in Atlanta during her early years prior to moving to Camden County where she lived for many years before moving to Pierce County where she resided since 1989.

She had been a sales clerk for the Gentry’s Department Store for a number of years before becoming a full-time homemaker. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and was a devoted mama to her girls. She was very involved with her daughter’s activities growing up including Methodist Youth Fellowship and Girl Scouts where she served as a Girl Scout Leader.

She was a former member of Kingsland United Methodist Church and Mershon Methodist Church and was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Kingsland. She and her late husband, Charles Aldridge, helped start AA and Al Anon in Kingsland and she had been very active with the Al Anon program.

After moving to Pierce County, she volunteered her time at the Pierce County Nursing Home as a Pink Lady – a job she dearly enjoyed. Some of her hobbies included crocheting, reading and gardening. She was blessed with a green thumb and could make anything grow.

She was the daughter of the late Rev. Eddie and Thelma Richards Walters. She was also preceded in death by her step-mother who helped raise her after the death of her mother, Josephine Mobley Walters, her husband, Charles Aldridge, a son-in-law, Owen Barnes, and all three of her brothers, Nolan Walters, Everette Walters and Lee Thomas Walters.

Survivors include her three daughters, Annette and Ed Roberson, of Colesburg, Ga., Elaine and Jim Heath, of Kingsland, and Margie Barnes, of Kempner, Texas, six grandchildren, Chad Roberson, Stefanie (Brad) Deen, Tobie (Brian) Huckleby, James (Ashley) Heath, Keisha (Clayton) Tishler and Chris (Susan) Barnes, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Mershon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Harborview Pierce County Nursing Home Auxiliary, 221 Carter Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Joaquin ‘Rudy’ Bristol

Joaquin “Rudy” E. Bristol, 77, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Tuesday evening (April 17, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Paislee L. Hanchey

A graveside service for Paislee Laken Hanchey was held Wednesday morning at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Deryl Davison officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.