April 19, 2017

Barbara Evans Allen

Barbara Evans Allen, 83, of Brunswick, entered peacefully into eternal rest with her family by her side on Monday (April 3, 2017) at Sears Manor in Brunswick.

She was born March 17, 1934 in Chattanooga, Tenn., the daughter of the late Sterling Gonder Evans and the late Myrtle Lee Turner Evans. Her family moved to Waycross where she attended and graduated from Waycross High School. She was the loving wife of 62 years to William “Bill” D. Allen. She and her husband moved to Brunswick in 1955 and started their family together. They were blessed to have one daughter and a son.

She was a very active member of the First Baptist Church in Brunswick. She was also a member of the Junior Women’s Club and the Exchange Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling Gonder and Myrtle Lee Evans, two brothers, Bennie Turner Evans and Emory Eugene Evans, a niece, Martha K. Murray, and one nephew, Tim Evans.

She is survived by her devoted husband, William “Bill” D. Allen, of Brunswick, one son, Mark Sterling Allen (Donna), of Jacksonville, Fla., a daughter, Mari Anne Peeples (Hugh), of Green Cove Springs, Fla., grandchildren, Jennifer Loughrey (Rob), Todd Peeples (Aimee), Ben Allen (Vanessa), Beth Sellars (J’rd) and Ryan Peeples, one brother, Ira Clifford Evans (Cindy), of Fernandina, Fla., and nine great-grandchildren.

She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed the beach and boating. She took pleasure in feeding the seagulls along the shore line. She was a homemaker, taking great pride in preparing meals and tending to the needs of her family. She also enjoyed having lunch with her friends and shopping with her daughter Mari Anne and dear friend Kathryn Williams.

The family invites everyone to attend a celebration of life service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

A catered reception will follow the celebration of life service. The Rev. Jim Crandall will officiate the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com

Ruth G. Yermovsky

It is with great sadness we announce that our mom, Ruth Gershowitz Yermovsky, passed away peacefully on Sunday (April 16, 2017).

She was married to Ralph Yermovsky for 62 years and raised a family of Susan, Harvey and Hollye in Waycross.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and moved south as a young bride.

Early in life she sold Avon and Tupperware and worked for Singers Medical Business Bureau. She ended her career as the office manager of a well established dental office in Waycross.

She was active in a small synagogue, Waycross Hebrew Center. Her interests included playing bridge, Women’s Club, Garden Club and Little Theatre. She was in multiple plays including Fiddler on the Roof and Crossing Delancey.

At 84, she starred in “Grandmas Gone Wild,” a movie written and directed by SCAD students. She made the spotlight again with appearances in ads for 5 Star Retirement Communities in South Magazine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son-in-law, Irv Seidman.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Seidman, of Atlanta, and Hollye McAdams (husband, Billy, of Savannah, her son, Harvey Yarmon (wife, Marilyn), of Augusta, grandchildren, Brian Yarmon, Erica Aronson (husband, Alex), Rachel Wilson (husband, Adam) and Ben McAdams (wife, Taylor), four great-grandchildren and one more “on the way,” many nieces and nephews, and she was a “special” mom to many.

Our house was always open and shared to everyone with love, laughter and great advice. We thank all the stewards of mom’s care at Marshview Senior Living and Marsh Haven for their love and support for the past 6½ years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to: Waycross Hebrew Center, 610 Screven Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A graveside service will be held this afternoon at 1 o’clock at Bonaventure Cemetery.

Clinton ‘Buddy’ Anderson

Clinton “Buddy” Anderson, 64, of St. Marys, passed away in the early morning hours Saturday (April 15, 2017) following a lengthy illness.

“Buddy” was born June 17, 1952 in Waycross. He was a welder with Gilman Paper Company, retiring with 32 years of service, and with Elliott’s in Jacksonville, Fla., for 10 years. He was a member of the Tarboro Hunting Club and was an avid sportsman.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Allison Memorial Chapel in St. Marys.

Survivors include his wife, D.J. Anderson, of St. Marys; his mother, Bobbie Carter Bates, of Waycross; sisters, Deborah McCrea, of Alma, and Patricia Stephenson (Steve), of Waycross; children, Raquel Ayres (Mike), of Tampa, Fla., Dylan Anderson and Ryan Anderson, both of St. Marys; two step-sons, Shane Nix (Susan), of Kingsland, and Shawn Nix (Debbie), of Nashville, Ga.; grandchildren, Brandon Nix, Kyle Nix, McKayla Ayres, Hudson Ayres and Hayes Ayres; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Allison Memorial Chapel and Funeral Home of St. Marys is in charge of arrangements.

James ‘Jim’ Cowart

DAHLONEGA — James “Jim” Edward Cowart, 73, of Dahlonega, passed away Sunday (April 16, 2017).

He was a member of Dahlonega Baptist Church. He loved all things aviation, technology and woodworking. His family considered him an amazing husband, father and “Papa.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas E. Cowart and Emmie J. Cowart, of Waycross, siblings, Myrtle L. Martin, Doris H. Martin, Thomas E. Cowart Jr., Charles O. Cowart and Mary Jane Blount, son-in-law, Scott Childs, and grandson, Bradley Graham.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Patricia Shoun Cowart, children Lisa Childs (Scott), Laura D. Warner (Wayne), James E. Cowart Jr. (Stephanie), Deborah S. Graham (David), Jaime R. Mitchell (Josh) and Christine R. Hassell (Alex), sister, Barbara Ann Hall, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral is being held today at 1 p.m. at Dahlonega Baptist Church. The Rev. Bill Hutcheson will officiate.

The family is receiving friends today from 12 to 1 p.m.

Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dahlonega Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 234 Hawkins St., Dahlonega, Ga. 30533.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being made by the professional staff of Dahlonega Funeral Home, 20 Gibson Road, Dahlonega Ga. 30533, (706) 864-DOVE (3683).

Willard Ford Fussell

Willard Ford Fussell, 90, died early Easter morning (April 16, 2017) at Waycross Health & Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.

She was a native of Jakin (Early County) but lived in Waycross most of her life.

Her parents were the late Jim Ford and Mary Smith Ford.

She was retired from the Waycross Board of Education as a custodian at Morton Avenue Elementary School.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Roscoe Ford Sr., Vera Dinkins, Eddie Lee Sharpe and Laura Benjamin.

She is survived by her devoted niece and caretaker, Cassandra Stewart, of Waycross, a special niece, Teah Dennis, of Waycross, other caring caretakers, Michael Bolds and Brandon Malone, both of Waycross, and other relatives and friends.

No formal ceremony will be held. Fluker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Eugene Leggett

PATTERSON — The funeral for Eugene Leggett, 76, of Patterson, was held Monday at Patterson Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Patterson Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were his grandchildren, Whitney Lewis, Christopher Leggett, Kyler Lewis, Lewis Allen Leggett, Brent Thornton, Avery Leggett and Jagger Leggett.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Ann Campbell

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Evelyn Ann Phillips Campbell, 75, was held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Randall Gunter.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Kylie Ammons, John Cason, Jeffery Harding, Tim Allen Pafford, Chris Essie and Wendell Carter.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Blackshear High School class of 1960 and the Senior Adult Sunday School class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.