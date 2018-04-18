April 18, 2018

June Wilcox Craft

June Marie Wilcox Craft, 83, formerly of Bradenton, Fla., was welcomed into Heaven Sunday (April 15, 2018).

She was preceded in death by her son, Milton J. Craft.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Milton Craft, sons, Benjamin H. Craft, Ronald W. Craft and Andrew K. Craft.

She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted wife, “Mom” and “Mee Maw.”

“We will miss you!”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mims Baptist Cemetery Fund in Alma, Ga. 31510.

Dorothy W. Aldridge

BRUNSWICK — Dorothy Juanita Walters Aldridge, 88, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday morning (April 17, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Brian Ashley Thornton

Brian Ashley Thornton, 44, of Patterson, died late Tuesday night (April 17, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Robert Skeeter Rowell

A memorial service for Robert Keith “Skeeter” Rowell was held Monday evening at Rocky Creek Church near Broxton with the Rev. Hinnon Smith and the Rev. Darrell Smith officiating.

Pallbearers were Phillip Tinajero, Clay Rollins, Wyatt Smith, Caleb Smith, Hinnon Smith and Tyler Rowell.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Susie Hall Taylor

A funeral for Susie Hall Taylor, 92, of Blackshear, took place Tuesday afternoon at 4 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Edmund Thrift and the Rev. Chris Padgett officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Andrew Bennett, Brandon Bennett, Chase Bennett, Jacob Bennett, Bailey Courson, Chandler Courson, Ken Godfrey, Alexander Godfrey and Christian Godfrey.

Burial followed in the Ramah Cemetery with military funeral rites performed by a contingent from Fort Stewart Army Base.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Nicky Huggins

A funeral for Nicky Huggins, 53, of Hoboken, took place Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Teke Dixon officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were John Guy, Richie Walker, Ray Moore, Jerry Kicklighter, Brandon Herrin and Alex Harelson.

Burial followed in the Bristol Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.