April 18, 2017

Bobby Stephens

Bobby Stephens, 76, passed away Thursday (April 13, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Eugenia Sasser Cobb

TIFTON — Eugenia Sasser Cobb, 85, of Tifton, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully and surrounded by her family, on Thursday (April 13, 2017) at Legacy Village in Tifton.

Her funeral was held at 2 p.m. Monday at Midville Baptist Church with the Rev. Joseph Carter officiating.

Mrs. Cobb was laid to rest at Wadley City Cemetery in Wadley.

Her grandsons, Bill Cobb, Bobby Cobb, Kevin Madera, Candler Carter, Michael Smith and Isaac Carter, served as pallbearers.

Born March 2, 1932 in Wadley, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Dempsey Sasser and Ella Mae Spann Sasser. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years and the love of her life, William “Bill” Wesley Cobb Jr., one son, William Wesley Cobb III, four brothers, Robert, Cecil, John A. and Douglas “Bunk” Sasser, and two sisters, Willa Matthews and Ruth Warren.

She was the valedictorian of the Wadley High School class of 1949 in Wadley, where she grew up. After high school, she attended the Augusta School of Nursing and then worked, alongside her husband, as the bookkeeper for the Texgas Corporation.

She was an active member of Midville Baptist Church where she played the piano for many of the services. She loved nature and was a member of the Midville Garden Club, where she served as an officer.

Her family was her greatest treasure. An excellent cook, she loved to spend time with them as they broke bread together. She loved the Lord and exuded a reverent solitude as she lived her life.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Melanie Lewis Cobb (husband, Ed Madera), of New York, N.Y., Carey Bowen Cobb, of Millen, Rebecca Cobb Carter (husband, Joseph Carter), of Tifton, and Jessika Cobb Smith (husband, Marty Smith), of St. Johns, Fla., her grandchildren and their spouses, Kevin and Emma Madera, Bill Cobb, Bobby and Sheila Cobb, Meredith Smith, Candler Carter, Michael Smith and Isaac Carter, and her great-grandchildren, Hannah Grace Cobb, Joshua Cobb, Karli Cobb, Elizabeth Cobb and Olive Madera.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Steve Rigdon, Legacy Village in Tifton, and Hospice of Tift Area, for their tender care of Mrs. Cobb.

Memorial gifts may be made to Midville Baptist Church, Kilpatrick Street, Midville, Ga. 30441, or the Alzheimer’s Association, SW Georgia Regional Office, 225 E. Second St., Tifton, Ga. 31794.

Local services for the Cobb family were under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.

Ruth G. Yermovsky

It is with great sadness we announce that our mom, Ruth Gershowitz Yermovsky, passed away peacefully on Sunday (April 16, 2017).

She was married to Ralph Yermovsky for 62 years and raised a family of Susan, Harvey and Hollye in Waycross.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and moved south as a young bride.

Early in life she sold Avon and Tupperware and worked for Singers Medical Business Bureau. She ended her career as office manager of a well established dental office in Waycross.

She was active in a small synagogue, the Waycross Hebrew Center. Her interests included playing bridge, Women’s Club, Garden Club and Little Theatre. She was in multiple plays including Fiddler on the Roof and Crossing Delancey.

At 84, she starred in “Grandma’s Gone Wild,” a movie written and directed by SCAD students. She made the spotlight again with appearances in ads for 5 Star Retirement Communities in South Magazine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son-in-law, Irv Seidman.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Seidman, of Atlanta, and Hollye McAdams (husband, Billy, of Savannah, her son, Harvey Yarmon (wife, Marilyn), of Augusta, grandchildren, Brian Yarmon, Erica Aronson (husband, Alex), Rachel Wilson (husband, Adam) and Ben McAdams (wife, Taylor), four great-grandchildren and one more “on the way,” many nieces and nephews, and she was a “special” mom to many.

Our house was always open and shared to everyone with love, laughter and great advice. We thank all the stewards of mom’s care at Marshview Senior Living and Marsh Haven for their love and support for the past 6½ years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to: Waycross Hebrew Center, 610 Screven Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bonaventure Cemetery.