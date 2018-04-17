April 17, 2018

Flossie M. Bobbitt

Flossie M. Bobbitt, 91, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday evening (April 10, 2018) at Satilla Memorial Health following an illness.

She was the daughter of the late Esau Johnson and Johnnie Williams Johnson. She was raised in Waycross and received her formal education in the Waycross School System. She retired from Saint Francis Hospital, Trenton, N.J. as a supervisor after 26 years of service. After moving back to Waycross, she rejoined Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, her home church. She worked in several auxiliaries until her health began to fail. She also served as secretary for the City-Wide Ushers Ministry and became an honorary member.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four daughters, Faye McGee, Gloria Johnson, Rhonda Randall and Phyllis Whittaker, two brothers, Fleet Johnson Sr., and the Rev. Dan Washington, three sisters, Catherine McDonald, Gaynell Austin and Arlene J. Murphy.

She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memories her husband of 41 years, Augustus Bobbitt; seven grandchildren, Yamont White, Sharee Randall, Jamar Sanderson, all of Trenton, N.J., Thara Moore, Mark McGee, Nicole Johnson and Noel Johnson, all of Los Angeles, Calif.; one sister, Bertha Thomas; two sisters-in-law, Geraldine Johnson and Louise Washington, both of Waycross; one brother-in-law, Donald Murphy Sr., of St. Simons Island; nieces and nephews living in the Waycross area are Donald (Cleo) Murphy Jr., Sharon (Jonas) Williams, Robin Murphy, Felepe (Barbara) Murphy, Fleet (Sauda) Johnson, Dr. Shawanna Johnson, and an adopted daughter, Rosemary Taylor, of Waycross, and Rosalind (Otis) Allen, of Rochester, N.Y., Rodney Evers, of California, Devin (Sussete) Vazquez, of Durham, N.C., Stephen (Robinette) Vallot, of Rochester, N.Y., Naimah (Baree) Ubaydah, of Raleigh, N.C., Juana (Roy) Jones, of Albany, and Shiela A. Jones, Waycross; a special cousin, Georgette Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Johnny Arnold, pastor, officiating.

The body will be placed in the church at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The cortege will assemble at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday from 5 until 6 p.m. at Welch Mortuary.

Friends may also call at 903 Mary St. at other times.

Welch Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

David Kirby Jr.

David Kirby Jr. passed away on Sunday (April 15, 2018) at his residence after an illness.

Friends are being received at the family residence, 1501 Charles St.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Susie Hall Taylor

Susie Hall Taylor, 92, of Waycross, died Sunday evening (April 15, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Born April 18, 1925, in Waycross, she was a daughter of the late John Ashley Hall and Mary Elizabeth Bowman Rykard Hall.

After her graduation from Wacona High School in 1944, she enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. As a WAC, she served as a medical aide and attained the rank of sergeant. Service to her country was a source of great pride for her.

She lived in New Hampshire, where her two daughters were born. Later she moved to Jacksonville, Fla., and lived there for seven years. She then returned to Waycross where she worked as a nurse’s aide at Memorial Hospital. She also worked as a clerk for S&H Kress in Waycross and Standard Container in Homerville.

She spent many summers in Maryland with family and was an avid gardener and lifelong artist, winning several prizes over the years for her rustic ceramic designs.

Being an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Waycross, she served as leader of the youth group, helped lead the seniors group, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.

Even after she entered the Pierce County/Harborview Nursing Home, her love for the Lord was her identifying characteristic. Although dementia claimed much of her mind, her love of God was never diminished. In her last days, she continued to share with everyone she saw that she loved her family, loved her Lord and wanted to go home to work in her flower garden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Geraldine Gassett and Joyce Dakin, her brother, Isaiah Hall, and a son-in-law, Wallace Bennett.

Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Taylor Bennett, of Mershon, and Mary Taylor Carnahan (Elden), of Laurel, Md.; six grandchildren, Wendy Courson (Bailey), of Summerville, S.C., Brandon Bennett (Amy), of Mershon, Julie Godfrey (Ken), of Houston, Texas, Andrew Bennett (Ashley), of Mershon, April Albertine (Eric), of Harrogate, England, and Erin Unger (Bryan), of Arlington, Va.; 14 great-grandchildren, Chandler Courson, of Valdosta, Connor Courson, of Summerville, S.C., Bekah and Brittany Bennett, of Jesup, Alexander and Christian Godfrey, of Houston, Texas, Chase, Jacob and Maybri Bennett, of Mershon, Jamie, Lizzy and Ellie Albertine, of Harrogate, England, and Owen and Lily Unger, of Arlington, Va.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place today at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Ramah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Ramah Cemetery Foundation, Inc., 3434 W. Horseshoe Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Paislee L. Hanchey

Paislee Laken Hanchey, infant daughter of Samantha Doggett and LaDale Hanchey, died Saturday (April 14, 2018) in Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. She was born Saturday (April 14, 2018) at 5 pounds 2 ounces and 18 ½ inches in length.

Family members include parents, Samantha Doggett and LaDale Hanchey; maternal grandparents, Pamela and Lem Tuten, Kirby and Jeff and Darlene Doggett; paternal grandparents, Kirby and Cindy Hanchey and Kathy Eason; paternal great-grandparents, Virgil and Virginia Hanchey and Roger and Marilyn (Carter) Eason; maternal great-grandparents, Tony and Louise Matthews; maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Bell; aunts and uncles, Chad and Brittany Hanchey, Suzanne Doggett, Payne Tillman, Leighandra Hanchey, Savannah Tuten, Sydney Tuten, Noah Doggett and Emma (Tyler) Taylor; and cousins, Payton Hanchey, Parker Hanchey, Piper Hanchey, Madison Hanchey, Carter Hancey and Cage Rice.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Bill and Carolyn Doggett, maternal great-grandmother, Gail Cooper, and an uncle, Jerome Hanchey.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Spring Hill Cemetery near Hoboken.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James ‘Buddy’ Walker

James William “Buddy” Walker, 65 of Hoboken, passed away Sunday (April 15, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Born in Hoboken, he was the son of Noah Wade Walker Sr. and Macie Walker. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Reba Walker and Betty Tiner, and two brothers, David Walker and Ivey Walker.

He loved his chickens, hunting dogs, watching wrestling and horseback riding. He worked many years as a machine operator for Varnes Wood Products.

Survivors include two brothers and a sister-in-law, Noah Walker Jr. and Charles Walker (Louise), all of Blackshear, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 9 at Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Jody Griffin and Brother Gaines Lee officiating.

Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Chester Walker, Joey Coombs Jr., Joey Coombs Sr., Robbie Tiner, David Crews and Randy Walker.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home of Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Kiler M. Mosley Jr.

A funeral for Kiler M. Mosley Jr. was held Monday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Lanier Weaver officiating.

Burial followed in Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Sammy Cannon, Marty Davis, Randy Higgs, Robert Jernigen, Mike Mosley and Larry Thrift.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.