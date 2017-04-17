April 17, 2017

Joseph Alan McClellan

Joseph Alan McClellan, 59, of Martinez, died Sunday (April 16, 2017) at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Evelyn P. Campbell

BLACKSHEAR — Evelyn Ann Phillips Campbell, 75, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday evening (April 13, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Offerman March 15, 1942, she lived in Pierce and Ware counties all of her life. She was a 1960 graduate of Blackshear High School and later became an LPN. She worked for the former Pierce County Hospital, the former Memorial Hospital in Waycross and finally with the office of Dr. Massey.

She was an avid reader and loved to go to auctions, flea markets and garage sales. She enjoyed crafts, cross stitching, and collecting and selling jewelry.

She was a member of Youmans Chapel Baptist Church and the Senior Adult Sunday School class.

She was a daughter of the late Wendell Holmes and Helen Mae Bennett Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Augustus Campbell, who passed away on Feb. 24, 2017, two sisters, Sybil Carter and Sheila Reaker, and three brothers, Sonny Phillips, Ray Phillips and Morris Ammons.

Survivors include two daughters, Robin Campbell Thornton, of St. Marys, and Holly A. Campbell, of Blackshear; three sisters, Theresa Williams and Joyce (Bud) Bryson, all of Waycross, and Sue Gillard, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two brothers, Bill Ammons, of Homa, La., and Jackie (Peggy) Ammons, of Fitzgerald; two sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Phillips, of Lakeland, Fla., and Judy Phillips, of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren, Katharine Ann Carter, Anna Marie Campbell, and Mason Walker Campbell; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family kindly requests that members of the Blackshear High School class of 1960 as well as members of the Senior Adult Sunday School class to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Zina M. Josey

Zina M. Josey, 89, died Saturday (April 15, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an illness.

Friends are being received at 635 Seaman St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Rev. Clarence Vernon Westberry Sr.

BLACKSHEAR —

The Rev. Clarence Vernon Westberry Sr., 96, of Patterson, passed away early Saturday morning (April 15, 2017) at Pierce County Nursing Home.

Born in Gardi Nov. 20, 1920, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. The Rev. Westberry was a retired farmer and school bus driver.

Accepting the call to preach, he was ordained in 1960 at Bristol Baptist Church and continued to serve the Lord at numerous churches in the south Georgia area for more than 50 years. He was currently a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

He enjoyed farming, gardening, fishing and spending time with his great-great-grandchildren and sharing Bible verses with them, but his favorite thing to do was to lead people to Jesus.

He was a son of the late Josh and Mary Etta Manning Westberry. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Gladys Bennett Westberry, his second wife, Violet Marion Kicklighter Rozier Westberry, a son, George O. Westberry, a son-in-law, Raymond Cecil Cason Sr., two grandchildren, Curtis Vernon Westberry and Eric Mason Westberry, and all of his sisters and brothers, Inez Eason, Marlene Westberry, Jo “Betty” Godwin, John R. Westberry, Thomas E. Westberry and Alton Westberry.

Survivors include his daughter, Mary Alice Cason, of Baxley; three sons, Clarence Westberry Jr. and Josh Westberry, both of Patterson, and Philip Westberry, of Blackshear; a daughter-in-law, Linda Westberry, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Grace Westberry, of Jacksonville; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way; 21 great-great-grandchildren with two on the way; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous tobacco hands that helped the Rev. Westberry in the tobacco patch over the years.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Ben James Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family would be truly honored for the staff of the Pierce County Nursing Home to serve as honorary pallbearers. Those that can are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be made in Rev. Westberry’s memory to honor local children that have been helped by the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the Children’s Miracle Network (childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org) for the help they provided to his grandson, Jake Westberry.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Pierce County Nursing Home for their love and care for the Rev. Westberry over the last five years.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Eugene Leggett

Eugene Leggett, 76, of Patterson, passed away Friday evening (April 14, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Born in Baxley April 2, 1941, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was retired from United Parcel Service but also worked in the construction/land preparation trade and was still working at the time of his death.

An avid outdoorsman, he liked to fish, garden and work on his tractors. He also loved spending time with his family and cooking.

He was a member of Patterson Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Lewis Leggett and Rachel Turner Leggett Moody. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mamie Aspinwall Leggett, a sister, Iva Nell Strickland, and four brothers, James Leggett, Norman Leggett, Talmadge Leggett and Bobby Moody.

Survivors include his wife, Aline Bullard Leggett, of Patterson; three sons and daughters-in-law, Carlos and Teresa Leggett and Lewis and Dreama Leggett, all of Patterson, and Chris and Penny Leggett, of Hortense; two step-daughters, Sierra Hudson, of Patterson, and Jan Sanders, of Blackshear; two sisters, Faye (Travis) Weathers, of Lincolnton, and Yvonne (Fred) Maltsberger, of Chuckey, Tenn.; two brothers, Julian (Wanda) Leggett, of Okeechobee, Fla., and Ronald (June) Moody, of Hephzibah; 11 grandchildren, Avery Leggett, Lewis Allen Leggett, Brent Thornton, Jagger Leggett, Whitney Lewis, Christopher Leggett, Kyler Lewis, Zane Thornton, Lexi Cooper, Nicholi Cooper and Gracie Hudson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was to be held this morning at 11 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Visitation was held Sunday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Brenda Smith Gunter

A funeral for Brenda Smith Gunter took place Saturday morning at Liberty Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt Tuttle and the Rev. Clay Thomas officiating.

Burial was in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Les Stone, Nick Hayes, Gordon Steele, Kevin DeLoach and Randy Dixon.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.