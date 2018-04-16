April 16, 2018

Nicky D. Huggins

Nicky Dewayne Huggins, 53, of Hoboken, died suddenly Friday evening (April 13, 2018) from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born June 16, 1964 in Aubrundale, Fla., he was a son of Jimmy Alton Huggins and the late Scarlet Jane Johnson Hollaway. He grew up in Mershon and Blackshear but lived the past 35 years in Hoboken where he owned Nick’s Mobile Home Service. He was an active member of Bold Church in Waycross.

In addition to his father, survivors include his three children, Jessica Guy (husband, John), of Blackshear, Kayla Huggins, of Blackshear, and Nicholas Huggins, of Hoboken; three grandchildren, Amber and Aubrey Guy, both of Blackshear, and Raegan Huggins, of Waynesville; two sisters, Sherri Houser, of Hoboken, and Lisa Huggins, of Lakeland, Fla.; four brothers, Ricky Huggins (wife, Janie), of Tupelo, Miss., David Huggins, of Blackshear, Rodney Dale Huggins, of Hoboken, and Jimmy Gray (wife, Marsha), of Atlanta; an aunt, Nova Dean Johnson, of Mershon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Teke Dixon officiating.

Burial will follow in the Bristol Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 7 until 9 o’clock at the funeral home.

Omer L. Bowen Sr.

Omer Lamar “Neb” Bowen Sr., 100, of Folkston, passed away early Wednesday morning (April 11, 2018) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home.

Born in Blackshear Sept. 26, 1917, he lived in Charlton County most of his adult life. He attended Pierce County schools and was retired from the U.S. Department of the Interior where he worked as a wildlife biologist at the Okefenokee Swamp in Folkston. He also worked in security at Kings Bay for a number of years.

He did many things in his 100 years, from hopping trains at a young age and traveling all over the country and working odd jobs along the way, to finding the love of his life and settling down to raise a family. These were just a small portion of an amazing life lived. He was a great farmer who could grow anything and he loved sharing his fruits and vegetables with everyone. His garden was always a sight to see and people would often drive by just to take a look at it. You could always find him in the newspaper sharing gardening tips or a photo of some of his crop.

He was such a devoted family man and he and his late wife, Catherine, loved to take the whole family to Fernandina Beach every year for a family vacation. He also loved going to the Smokey Mountains and just to travel in general.

He loved to fish and enjoyed listening to gospel music. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Camp Pinckney Baptist Church in Folkston.

To live to be 100 and see the things and changes that he has is one thing but to be a good, kind, hardworking man says a lot. To many he was considered to be the greatest man whom ever lived. To his children, he was the best daddy in the world. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

He was a son of the late Leonard Augustus Bowen and Angie Lena Sweat Bowen Ridley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Mae Eunice Bowen, a daughter, Olivia Gail Bowen, a son-in-law, Joe Combs, two sisters, an infant, and Colleen Williamson, and all five of his brothers, an infant, and Vernon Bowen, Warner Bowen, C.O. “Odie” Bowen and Leonard “Spring” Bowen.

Survivors include his two daughters, Patsy and Bill James, of Waycross, and Barbara Combs, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his son, Omer Lamar Bowen Jr., of St. Marys; six grandchildren, Gail and Jim Culbert, Beth White, Bill James Jr., Cathy Lewis, Omer Lamar and Hayley Bowen III, and Brian and Suzy Combs; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel. Officiating were the Rev. Mike Foreman, the Rev. J. D. Bowen, and Brian Combs.

Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Omer Lamar Bowen Jr., Omer Lamar Bowen III, Omer Lamar Bowen IV, Bill James Jr., Dalton Lewis, Trevor Lewis, Caleb Lewis, Jim Culbert, Christopher Culbert, Jonathan Culbert, Matthew Shell, Foster Dixon and Daniel White.

William ‘Bill’ H. Tucker

William “Bill” Harold Tucker, 73, of Brooklet, went peacefully to live with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Thursday (April 12, 2018) surrounded by his family at home after an extended illness.

He was born on March 21, 1945 to the late Walter Harold and Inez Hampton Tucker in Macon.

He graduated high school in 1963 from Lanier High School in Macon. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force. He served as an airplane mechanic during his four year enlistment. One of those years was spent in Vietnam.

After he returned to the United States, he pursued his education at Georgia Southern College where he graduated with his bachelor’s and master’s in business administration. While in Statesboro, he frequented the Nic Nac Grill where he met the love of his life, Anne McElveen. They were married May 31, 1970.

In 1971, they welcomed their firstborn, Billy. A few years later, he became an instructor in marketing and management at the Waycross Ware Technical School in Waycross. Shortly after moving to Waycross, Bill and Anne welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Leslie.

He served as clerk, PBYF leader and Bible study teacher at the Waycross Primitive Baptist Church for several years. In the late 90’s, the family moved to Collins, Ga., where he became the caretaker for the Georgia Primitive Baptist Youth Camp Hillview. He remained there until his retirement in 2012.

Upon retirement, the couple moved back home to Brooklet, to the family farm. For the past 20 years, he found a new hobby in woodworking. He was an avid craftsman and designed and built many beautiful pieces of furniture including stepstools, rocky horses, wagons, bookshelves, toy boxes, china cabinets, corner cabinets, pantries, headboards and much more. He loved the outdoors and loved to be working outside.

He was an active member of Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Collin where he taught Bible study for several years. He enjoyed his family and friends and loved spending quality time with them. One of his greatest joys was when he became “Papa” to Logan and Drew.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Frank Byington, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jesse Talmage and Estelle Lewis McElveen, and a brother-in-law, Gary Strickler.

He is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Patricia Anne McElveen Tucker, of Brooklet; his son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Debra Tucker, of Mount Vernon; and his daughter, Leslie Tucker Lanier, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Logan and Drew Lanier, both of Waycross; his brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Marion Tucker, of Tulsa, Okla.; his sister, Madge Tucker Byington, of Roswell; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joyce Miller, of Martinez, Barbara and David Schlein, of Washington, D.C., Jan Strickler, of Brooklet, and Jim and Grace McElveen, of Ellijay; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

The family will receive family and friends at the Hodges-Moore Funeral Home in Statesboro on Wednesday from 4 until 6:30 p.m.

A celebration of his life will take place Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Collins, with Elder Lee Price and Elder William M. Mullis officiating.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mark Byington, Todd Byington, Justin Miller, Michael McElveen, Eric Schlein, Paul Pugliese, Ernie Parker and Karl Lewis.

Susie Hall Taylor

Susie Hall Taylor, 92, of Blackshear, died Sunday evening (April 15, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Gwendlyon Donaldson

A memorial service for Gwendlyon “Gwen” Harrell Donaldson was held Saturday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Summerall and Linda Booker officiating.

Jane W. McQuaig

A funeral for Jane Williams McQuaig was held Saturday morning at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Kilgore, Michael McQuaig and David McQuaig officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Beau Luckie, Leigh Luckie, Zach Luckie, McKenzie MacAllister, Callie McQuaig, Will McQuaig, Mallory McQuaig, Caleb McQuaig and Clark MacAllister.

Honorary pallbearers were members of Grace Sunday School Class.

Sherri LaJean Hill

A funeral for Sherri LaJean Hill was held Sunday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ed Carney officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chance Mozingo, Josh Johns, Corey Harris, Brad Simpson III, Betty Carter Fritz and Price Bishop.

Gillian Ursula Westhead

A memorial service for Gillian “Gill” Ursula Westhead took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Joe Gant officiated.

Carolyn Shuman Sapp

A funeral for Carolyn Dixon Shuman Sapp, 84, of Waycross took place Saturday morning at 11 in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Elder Terry Herrin and her brother, Sammy Dixon, officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Paul Puckett, Jim Berglund, Thomas Brown, Jacob Reid, Rocky Shuman Jr. and Chris Dixon.

Burial followed in the Enon Cemetery.

Randy Killens Jr.

A celebration of life for Randy Killens Jr. was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, where Bishop John Moss is pastor.

Apostle Lee C. Roberson, pastor of Sons of God Embassy, Kingsland, delivered words of comfort to the family.

Pallbearers were Jarquez Bailey, Howard Heard Sr., Christopher Johnson, Anthony Rolle, Tomas Heard, Devonte Johns, Demarcus Kirkland and Rokare Williams.

Interment followed in Barnar Memorial Cemetery.

Julia Merle Hines

A celebration of Life for Julia Merle Hines was held Saturday at 3 p.m. at New Bethel Life Changing Ministries, 521 Brown St., Screven, where Elder David Wilkins is pastor.

The Rev J.W. Anthony, pastor of First A.B. Missionary Baptist Church, delivered words of comfort to the family.

Pallbearers were her grandsons and great-grandsons.

Interment followed in Screven Cemetery.

