April 15, 2017

Erich Harry Johnson Jr.

FOLKSTON — Erich Harry Johnson Jr. passed away Thursday (April 13, 2017).

He was born Jan. 13, 1934 and lived his entire life in Folkston, except while serving in the U.S. Army. During that time, he traveled to France, Germany, Malta, Jordan, Israel, Egypt and Greece.

He was committed to his community and his Folkston family of friends. He was proud to say that other than his military service, he never left the block where he was born.

He was a lifetime member of the Folkston United Methodist Church. He shared his faith quietly by his words and generosity to others. He was self-employed his entire working career. He was co-owner of Johnson Brothers Hardware with his mother and brother until 1971. He then became the concessioner at the Suwannee Canal Recreational Area located at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge until his retirement in 1989.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Johnson Sr., and his brother, G. Norris Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Anderson Johnson.

He and Doris were happily married for 58 years. By their words and actions, they taught everyone around them a lot about life, love and the importance of family. He was devoted to her, their children and grandchildren.

He is also survived by his children, Sophronia (David) Thomas, Erich (Tracy) Johnson and Andy (Tomi) Johnson; and his grandchildren, Spencer Thomas, Emily Thomas, Mary Elizabeth Johnson and Julianna Johnson; and several loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Folkston United Methodist Church, 106 S. 3rd St., Folkston, with the Rev. Jack Varnell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Folkston United Methodist Church or the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Clara Crews Dean

A funeral for Clara Joyce Crews Dean, 85, of Waverly, took place Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Bryant officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Frank Aguilar, Brandon Dean, Blake Davis, Lane Davis, Baylin Dean and Lawrence Hollway.

Burial followed in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Cpl. Tron T. Lewis

A funeral for Cpl. Tron T. Lewis, 32, was held Friday morning at Central Baptist Church with Arlanza Lewis II presiding and family, friends and co-workers sharing memories as well.

Pallbearers were Emmanuel Lewis, Dave Hanson, Robert Weiss, James Cox, Walter Hattrich and Joe Sawhill.

Honorary pallbearers were employees of the Ware County Sheriff’s Department, Tybee Island Police Department, Waycross Police Department, Port Wentworth Police Department and various other law enforcement colleagues.

