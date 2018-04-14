April 14,2018

lossie M. Bobbitt

Flossie M. Bobbitt, 91, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday evening (April 10, 2018) at Satilla Memorial Health following an illness.

She was the daughter of the late Esau Johnson and Johnnie Williams Johnson. She was raised in Waycross and received her formal education in the Waycross School System. She retired from Saint Francis Hospital, Trenton, N.J. as a supervisor after 26 years of service. After moving back to Waycross, she rejoined Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, her home church. She worked in several auxiliaries until her health began to fail. She also served as secretary for the City-Wide Ushers Ministry and became an honorary member.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four daughters, Faye McGee, Gloria Johnson, Rhonda Randall and Phyllis Whittaker, two brothers, Fleet Johnson Sr., and the Rev. Dan Washington, three sisters, Catherine McDonald, Gaynell Austin and Arlene J. Murphy.

She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memories her husband of 41 years, Augustus Bobbitt; seven grandchildren, Yamont White, Sharee Randall, Jamar Sanderson, all of Trenton, N.J., Thara Moore, Mark McGee, Nicole Johnson and Noel Johnson, all of Los Angeles, Calif.; one sister, Bertha Thomas; two sisters-in-law, Geraldine Johnson and Louise Washington, both of Waycross; one brother-in-law, Donald Murphy Sr., of St. Simons Island; nieces and nephews living in the Waycross area are Donald (Cleo) Murphy Jr., Sharon (Jonas) Williams, Robin Murphy, Felepe (Barbara) Murphy, Fleet (Sauda) Johnson, Shawanna Johnson, and an adopted daughter, Rosemary Taylor, of Waycross, and Rosalind (Otis) Allen, of Rochester, N.Y., Rodney Evers, of California, Devin (Sussete) Vazquez, of Durham, N.C., Stephen (Robinette) Vallot, of Rochester, N.Y., Naimah (Baree) Ubaydah, of Raleigh, N.C., Juana (Roy) Jones, of Albany; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Johnny Arnold, pastor, officiating.

The body will be placed in the church at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The cortege will assemble at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday from 5 until 6 p.m. at Welch Mortuary.

Friends may also call at 903 Mary St. at other times.

Welch Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Jack Cecil Douglas

Jack Cecil Douglas, 90, died Friday morning (April 13, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. Jack is the son of the late Silas Arvy Douglas and Johnnie Gillis Douglas of the Fairfax and Waycross area.

A 1944 graduate of Waresboro High School, he graduated from South Georgia College in 1947, Georgia Southern College in 1949, and received a master’s degree from Peabody College in 1955 with a major in business education.

While he was a student at college, he joined First Baptist Church of Statesboro.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-53. He taught high school for 37 years in the Ware County School System and retired after many years from Ware County Senior High School in 1988.

Survivors include two nephews, Fred Douglas (wife, Taffy), of Savannah, and Ed Douglas (wife, Karin), of League City, Texas, three great-nieces, Jackie Anderson, Lenior, N.C., Heather Douglas, Savannah, and Lauren Douglas, League City, Texas, three great-nephews, Michael Anderson, Waycross, Gavin Douglas (Sara), Nine Mile Falls, Wash., and Kirk Douglas (Kate), Chicago, Ill., one great-great-nephew, Michael Anderson Jr., of Waycross, and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday (April 28) at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Gillian Ursula Westhead

Gillian “Gill” Ursula Westhead, 83, died Thursday (April 12, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla after a brief illness.

Born in Gloucester, England to Leslie and Gwen Byard, she was educated at Clarendon school in Abergele, North Wales, and Haywards Heath where she graduated with an R.N. in nursing. She continued her career as a nurse at the Royal Masonic Hospital, London and the Gloucester Royal Infirmary.

Upon moving to Waycross, she worked at The Arts and Crafts Gallery for Drs. Morton, Hurst and Guinn, and Miller Travel.

She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Bill Westhead, her parents, her brother, Richard, and her brothers-in-law, Dr. Tom Westhead and Colin Sames.

Survivors include her daughters, Helen Cain (husband, David), of Gainesville, Ga., and Clare Campbell (husband, Kevin), of Roswell, her grandchildren, Amy Lucas (husband, Justin), Rachel Fursa (husband, Steve), Ian Campbell and Zoe Campbell (fiancé, Wes Meyer), and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Kiler M. Mosley Jr.

Kiler M. Mosley Jr., 85, died Thursday afternoon (April 12, 2018) at his residence.

He was a native of Ware County and lived most of his life in Waycross. He was a foreman at Nobility Mobile Homes for many years. He served in the United States Army and attended Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy.

He is the son of Kiler Mosley Sr. and Eva Sweat Mosley. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Annie Lee Glover, Edward Thrift, B.W. Mosley, Alton “Fuzz” Mosley, Emma Jean Hurst, Kathleen Butler and Azell Higgs.

Survivors include a brother, Eston Mosley (friend, Peggy Bennett), of Waycross; a sister, Marilyn Davis (husband, Charlie), of Millwood; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Monday morning at 11 o’clock at Music Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Leslie S. Jankowski

A funeral for Leslie Spradley Jankowski was held Friday morning at Destination Church with the Rev. Rodney Thrift and the Rev. Johnny Mitcham officiating.

Burial followed in Corinth Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Larry Fales, Brandon Spradley, Carl James, Mark Spradley, Pete Spradley and Sammy Spradley.

Military honors were provided by the Honor Guard of Moody Air Force Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

J.M. Prescott

J.M. Prescott Jack M. “J.M.” Prescott Jr., 52, of Folkston, passed away Friday (April 13, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness. He was born Sept. 7, 1965 in Waycross, to Jack and Carolyn Steedley Prescott. He was a member of Hickox Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching children play and having a good time. He also loved visiting with family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Jack and Carolyn Steedley Prescott; a brother, George M. Prescott, all of Folkston; two daughters, Candi (Zack) Lewis and Caitlin Prescott; two grandchildren, Kenzie and Liam, all of Brunswick. The family will receive friends Sunday at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston from 2 until 3 p.m. The will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Wainright and the Rev. R.B. Gaskins officiating. Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Harrell, Paul Smith, Dean Rowel, Terry Steedley, Jason Haddon and Andy Harris. Honorary Pallbearers will be his cousins. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.