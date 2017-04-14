April 14, 2017

Lester Frank Hardee

A celebration of life service for Lester Frank Hardee, 74, of Valdosta (formerly of Homerville), will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church, 111 Wilson St., Homerville, where the Rev. Etholia Kent is pastor, and the Rev. Jaylor Thomas, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, Homerville, will offer words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 1 p.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery, Homerville.

He was born Oct. 10, 1942 in Homerville to the late Willie R. Hardee Sr. and Alma Cooper Hardee. He received his formal education from the Homerville Public School System and graduated from Homerville High School in 1960.

He was a longtime member of Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church. He retired from BWay Inc. of Homerville in 2013 with 50 years of service.

He departed this life on Thursday morning (April 6, 2017) at Langdale Hospice House, Valdosta after an extended illness.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings, Curtis Hardee, Joel Hardee and Joann Hardee Rudolph.

Those left to cherish his memory include a devoted wife, Jeanette Hodges Hardee, of Valdosta; a step-son, Tommy Wyche (Lynn), of Rochester, N.Y.; a sister, Dorothy Hardee, of Valdosta; a brother, Willie Hardee Jr., of Homerville; an aunt, Claudia Jenkins (J.C.), of Jacksonville, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Annie Hardee, of Atlanta, Fannie Bacon (Sherman), Nicee Landers, Diana Hodges, all of Valdosta, Willie Mae Hodges, of Florida, and Cora Vince, of Homerville; brothers-in-law, David Rudolph Sr., of Knoxville, Tenn., Mike Hodges (Liz), of Nahunta, and Eddie L. Hodges, of Florida; eight grandchildren, of Rochester, N.Y.; a special niece, Alicia Williams, of Valdosta; god-children, Nicole Roe, of Homerville, Eddie Thomas, of Charlotte, N.C., and Tavia Squires, of High Point, N.C.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Hardee residence, 2803 Caldwell Drive, Valdosta.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Shirley Arnold

A funeral for Shirley Arnold was held Thursday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Weathersby officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brian Bish, Danny Arnold, Cody Arnold, Brian Garrett, Bret Garrett and Barry Stokes.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.