April 13, 2018

Omar L. Bowen Sr.

Omer Lamar “Neb” Bowen Sr., 100, of Folkston, passed away early Wednesday morning (April 11, 2018) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home.

Born in Blackshear Sept. 26, 1917, he lived in Charlton County most of his adult life. He attended Pierce County schools and was retired from the U.S. Department of the Interior where he worked as a wildlife biologist at the Okefenokee Swamp in Folkston. He also worked in security at Kings Bay for a number of years.

He did many things in his 100 years, from hopping trains at a young age and traveling all over the country working odd jobs along the way, to finding the love of his life and settling down to raise a family. These were just a small portion of an amazing life lived. He was a great farmer who could grow anything and he loved sharing his fruits and vegetables with everyone. His garden was always a sight to see and people would often drive by just to take a look at it. You could always find him in the newspaper sharing gardening tips or a photo of some of his crop.

He was such a devoted family man and he and his late wife, Catherine, loved to take the whole family to Fernandina Beach every year for a family vacation. He also loved going to the Smoky Mountains and just to travel in general.

He loved to fish and enjoyed listening to gospel music. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Camp Pinckney Baptist Church in Folkston.

To live to be 100 and see the things and changes that he has is one thing but to be a good, kind, hardworking man says a lot. To many he was considered to be the greatest man whom ever lived. To his children, he was the best daddy in the world. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

He was a son of the late Leonard Augustus Bowen and Angie Lena Sweat Bowen Ridley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Mae Eunice Bowen, a daughter, Olivia Gail Bowen, a son-in-law, Joe Combs, two sisters, an infant and Colleen Williams, and all five of his brothers, an infant and Vernon Bowen, Warner Bowen, C.O. “Odie” Bowen and Leonard “Spring” Bowen.

Survivors include his two daughters, Patsy and Bill James, of Waycross, and Barbara Combs, of Jacksonville, Fla., his son, Omer Lamar Bowen Jr., of St. Marys, six grandchildren, Gail and Jim Culbert, Beth White, Bill James Jr., Cathy Lewis, Omer Lamar and Hayley Bowen III, and Brian and Suzy Combs, 12 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home chapel.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Sherri LaJean Hill

Sherri LaJean Hill, 60, of Blackshear, died Thursday (April 12, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Kelly Cecil and Jessie Jewell Cribb Hill and lived in Jacksonville most of her life. She graduated from Jean Ribault High School in Jacksonville and was a hairdresser for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kelly Shea Hill, and a brother, Steve Carter.

She is survived by two daughters, Mistey Burns (Jonathan), of Yulee, Fla., Mandy Tipton (Cury), of Jacksonville, Fla., six grandchildren, Chance, Tyler Nicole, Price, Kylie, Kenzie, Ashley, four great-grandchildren, three brothers, Dr. Ron Carter (Candy), of Virginia, Jimmy Carter, Scott Hill (fiancée, Margie M. Hill), and their grandson, Axyl, of Blackshear, three close friends, Marilyn Reed, of Jacksonville, Fla., Tammie Bagley, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Betty Carter Fritz, of Waycross, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Randy Killens Jr.

Randy Killens Jr., 21, of Waycross, passed away Thursday (April 5, 2018).

He was the son of Marlene Richardson Chavis and the late Randy Killens Sr. and was affectionately known as “RJ.”

He attended school in Ware County School System and Valdosta High School and graduated from Valdosta High in 2015. He excelled in all sports. He loved to dance. He was a very loving and caring individual who always made everyone smile.

He was a member of Sons of God Embassy in Kingsland under the leadership of Apostle Lee C. Roberson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randy Killens Sr., and his paternal grandparents, Harry Killens Sr. and Mary Howard.

He will lovingly and forever be remembered by his mother, Marlene Chavis, his son, Randy Killens III (Amber O’Hara, the mother of his only child), his brothers, Robert White Jr., Ernest Lockey III and Darius Heard, his sisters, Ranchelle Killens, Kizzie Booth and Renee Monroe, his maternal grandparents, Linda (Lonnie) Poole, a special friend, Laniya Mercer, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family is receiving friends at 1110 Waller St., Waycross.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. today at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The cortege will assemble at 411 Butler St., Waycross, Saturday, at 10:15 a.m.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, where Bishop John Moss is pastor. Apostle Lee C. Roberson, pastor of Sons of God Embassy, will give words of comfort.

Interment will be in Barnar Memorial Cemetery.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Larry D. Gilliard

Larry D. Gilliard, 72, of Live Oak, Fla., passed away Tuesday (April 10, 2018) after a long illness.

The Waycross native moved to Live Oak in 1982 from Tifton. He was a manager for the Live Oak Pic-n-Save store for more than 20 years, a member of the Elk’s Lodge and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Naomi Gilliard, of Live Oak, Fla., one daughter, Carol Ann Forehand, Cross City, Fla., one son, David Gilliard, Huntington Beach, Calif., four grandchildren, Maggie, Cooper, Branson and Scarlet.

The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Daniels Memorial Chapel with interment following in the Live Oak Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 5 to 7 at Daniels Funeral Home.

Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak and Branford, Fla., is serving the family.

Bobby White

A funeral for Bobby White was held Thursday morning at Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Ricky Knox and the Rev. Billy Cox officiating.

Burial followed in Camp Branch Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brian Davis, Nate Hendley, Carl James, Jim Lastinger and Matt Lastinger.

His first cousins served as honorary pallbearers.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Troy Stanfield

BLACKSHEAR — A funeral for James Troy Stanfield, 90, of Blackshear, was held Thursday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Blackshear with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Burial followed in Patterson Cemetery with Masonic rites being held in his honor by Blackshear Masonic Lodge No. 270.

Serving as pallbearers were Richard Griffis, Andy Crawford, Jim Cobb, Mikel Griffis, Mark Griner, Buddy Griner and Bobby Lee.

Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Lee Floyd

BLACKSHEAR — A funeral for Mary Lee Boatright Lovell Floyd, 84, of Blackshear, took place Thursdayat 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Elder David Roundtree officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were John Williams, Noah Williams, Greg Boatright, Keith Boatright, Mark Williams and Chap Herrin.

Burial followed in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.