April 13, 2017

Brenda Smith Gunter

Brenda Smith Gunter, 58, died Wednesday morning (April 12, 2017) at her residence in Bickley following a extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She was also a former registered nurse with the Health Department Homecare.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Walter David Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Gunter, of Waycross; three daughters, Samantha Gunter Stone (Les), of Waycross, Kacie Gunter Hayes (Nick), of Vidalia, and Melissa Gunter Steele (Gordon), of Mobile, Ala.; three grandchildren, Luke Stone, Liza Mae Stone and Banner Stone; her parents, James Bervin Smith Sr. and Jackie Jordan Smith, of Waycross; a brother, Buddy Smith (Sarah), of Waycross; a cousin, Pam Gillett (Tom), of Atlanta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Columbus Porter Jr.

A celebration of life service for Columbus “Duke” Porter Jr., 68, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m.at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 411 Wilkerson St., where the Rev. Eric Horn is pastor, and the Rev. Thomas Smith Jr., pastor of St. James Baptist Church in Patterson, will offer words of comfort.

“Duke,” as he was affectionately known, was born Nov. 4, 1948 in Hoboken to Maxine Williams Porter and the late Columbus Porter Sr. He grew up in Waycross where he received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System. He graduated from Center High School in 1968 where he was an outstanding football player. After graduating from high school, he honorably served in the United States Army and the United States Army Reserves.

He was employed with Champion International Paper Company for 33 years. He was a member of the Masonic Composite Loge No. 40, Eugene Williams Consistory, United Men’s Club, John Sutton Post No. 517 American Legion and the Sophisticated Gents.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and became a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as an usher for many years.

He departed this life on Wednesday morning (April 5, 2017) at Memorial Health Center, Savannah after an illness. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by two siblings, Timothy Porter and Diane Hamm.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Maxine Williams Porter; four devoted and loving biological children, Anita Jones, Duke Porter (Regina), Jennifer Porter Speights (Gregory) and Laurine Porter (Neil); five children in union, Saundra Medlock Pender, James Medlock, Dr. LaShundra Hill Jenkins (Marlo), Steven Hill and Stacy Hill; five doting grandchildren, Amber Mooring, Jessica Mooring, Braylon Speights, Brennan Speights, Elan Jones and Nia Porter; one adorable great-granddaughter, Kherington Bighams; his loving siblings, John Porter (Willie Rene), Shirley Porter, Bennie Mae Porter Brown (William), Johnny Porter Sr. (Cora), Ernest Porter, Sheila Porter Bailey and Kenneth Porter; a special companion, Marie Nails; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of his mother, Maxine Porter, 915 Blackwell St., and Friday evening from 6 to 8 at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 1 p.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery with the Masonic rites and military honors.

Clara Joyce Dean

Clara Joyce Crews Dean, 85, of Waverly, died Tuesday afternoon (April 11, 2017) at the Senior Care Center in Brunswick, following an extended illness.

Born March 4, 1932 in Patterson, she was a daughter of the late Ronie Barton and Frances Crawford Crews. She lived most of her life in Pierce County before moving to Camden County in 2005. She worked many years at the Reuben Brother’s Shoe Factory and at Julie Hat Company as a seamstress. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Blackshear.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Dean, her daughter, Brenda Gail Davis Passmore, her sisters, Doris Crews Anderson, Lucille Crews Barnard and Shirley Crews Deal, and her brothers, J.W. Crews and Rural Crews.

Survivors include her son, Keith Dean (wife, Debbie), of Waverly; four grandchildren, Brandon Keith Dean (wife, Ashley), of Waverly, Shannon Dean Aguilar (husband, Frank), of Kingsland, Ryon Blake Dean, of Waverly, and Phillip Davis (wife, Kim), of Waycross; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Susan Wilson

Susan A. Wilson, 68, died suddenly Tuesday evening (April 4, 2017) at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late William Leroy Wilson Sr. and Juanita White Wilson. She was preceded in death by a husband, Lonnie Steverson Tillman Jr.

She is survived by three sons, Ryan Kimmel (wife, Mandy), of Waycross, Craig Tillman (wife, Traci), of Jesup, and Lonnie “Keith” Tillman, of Homerville, 11 grandchildren, a brother, William L. Wilson Jr. (wife, Pam), of Blackshear, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at her home on Saturday from 2 until 3 p.m.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Instead of flowers and food the family will be accepting donations and invite everyone to join in the celebration of life, love and happiness.

Jeanne S. Jenkins

Jeanne Strickland Jenkins, 83, of Waycross died Monday morning (April 10, 2017) at her residence in Brunswick.

She is survived by three children, Jan Jenkins Hart, RN, of Palm Beach, Fla., Malcolm Jenkins, of Malibu Beach, Calif., Father David Blaine Jenkins (Nita), of Brunswick, two brothers, Bill Strickland, of Jacksonville, Fla., Errol Strickland, of Jesup, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization is by cremation.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525 or a donation of food to any homeless shelter of one’s choice.

Joan Marie Killough

A memorial service for Joan Marie Tucker Killough was held Tuesday at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Powell officiating.

Rosa ‘Lee’ Smiley Brake

A funeral service for Rosa “Lee” Smiley Brake was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Williams officiating.

Richard Hambrick Sr.

A graveside service for Richard Anthony Hambrick Sr. was held Wednesday afternoon at Lee’s Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Edward Cauley officiating.

Steve M. Holcomb

A funeral for Steve Michael Holcomb was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ashley Corbett officiating.

Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.

Pallbearers were Danny Bennett, Walt Brady, Ricky Perritt, George Prescott, Julius Rodillas and Bruce Young.

Military rites were given by a contingent of the United States Navy.

Joseph E. Crawford Sr.

A funeral for Joseph Edward Crawford Sr., 68, of Bristol, took place Wednesday afternoon at 3 in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. M.L. Ricks officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Al Boatright, Austin Boatright, Danny Holloway, Wayne Roland and Colt Stephens.

Burial followed in the Bristol Cemetery.

