April 12, 2018

Carolyn Shuman Sapp

Carolyn Jane Dixon Shuman Sapp, 84, of Waycross (formerly of Blackshear), died Tuesday evening (April 10, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

Born March 28, 1934 in Blackshear, she was a daughter of the late Tom Sykes and Miram Crews Dixon. She was a graduate of Blackshear High School and moved to Jacksonville, Fla., in 1955. She moved to Middleburg, Fla., in 1969 where she lived many years raising her four children. She returned to South Georgia to Waresboro in 2003 and moved back to Blackshear in 2009. She was a longtime, devoted mother, housewife and a member of Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, William Silas Shuman, her second husband, Donald Joseph Sapp, a sister, Iris Jones, and a brother, Thomas E. Dixon.

Survivors include her four children, Ann Reid (husband, Dave), of Middleburg, Fla., Rocky Shuman, of Keystone Heights, Fla., Peggy Brown, of Middleburg, Fla., and Darlene Puckett, of Fleming Island, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Jacob Reid, Lisa Berglund (husband, Jim), Roxanne Shuman, Rachael Shuman, Thomas Brown Jr. (Paige), Paul Puckett (wife, Heather), all of Middleburg, Rocky Shuman Jr. (wife, Shannon), of Keystone Heights, and Rodney Puckett Jr. and Elizabeth Puckett, both of Fleming Island; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Annette Earle (husband, Pete), of Fleming Island, and Frances Crews, of Waycross; a brother, Sammy Dixon (wife, Nancy), of Blackshear; four sisters-in-law, Polly Chancey, of Folkston, Waunell Hickox (husband, Elder Reavis), of Hoboken, Joyce Faulk (husband, Kenny), of Blackshear, and Jean Griner (husband, David), of Blackshear; a brother-in-law, D.R. Sapp (wife, Linda), of Blackshear; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Enon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Julia Merle Hines

Julia Merle Hines, 80, of Screven, transitioned from labor to reward on Friday evening (April 6, 2018) at her residence.

She was born June 5, 1937 to the late Thelma Frazier Cunningham and Lawrence William Brown in Screven. She was the widow of Joe L. Hines.

She was educated in the Wayne County School System. All of God’s people seek something in which to repose, so at an early age she was converted at First African Missionary Baptist Church and accepted Jesus as her personal Savior. Later in life, she became a dedicated usher until her health failed.

She was employed by Dr. Charles Patton. The joys and pleasures of her life were her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Also, she enjoyed her daily activities with her new friends at Concerted Services. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends even if it took traveling alone on the Amtrak train.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her daughter Joyce Hines Patterson. If she could speak she will call each of her children by name.

Those left to cherish her memories are seven daughters, Sibbie (Liz) Reynolds, of Augusta, Jerlean Hines and Thelma Hines, of Jesup, Brenda Hunter, of Enterprise, Ala.: Mary Minnifield (Garry), of North Augusta, S.C., Chainal Hines, of Screven, Tonya Hines, of Camp Hill, Ala., and two sons Joe Hines (Carolyn), of New Castle, Del., and Gilbert Hines (Gale) of Jacksonville, Fla.; 24 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and two special loved ones, Corey Crawford and Wanda Anderson.

The family is receiving friends at the residence, 206 Gaffney St., Screven.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at First A.B. Missionary Baptist Church, 402 Tarber St., Screven.

The cortege will assemble at 2:15 p.m. at her residence, Saturday.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at New Bethel Life Changing Ministries, 521 Brown St., Screven, with the Rev. David Wilkins, pastor, and the Rev J.W. Anthony, pastor of First A. B. Missionary Baptist Church offering words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Screven Cemetery, Odum-Screven Road, Screven.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Stanford

A celebration of life service for Minister Eugene Stanford, 69, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Faith of God Holiness Church, 1509 Louisiana Ave., with the church pastor, Bishop Larry Atkinson, presiding and Minister Aaron Atkinson offering words of comfort.

He was born July 1, 1948 in Waycross to the late Frank Stanford Sr. and Sarah Williams Stanford Atkinson. He was raised by his mother and step-father, the late Eugene Atkinson. He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1966. He continued his education by receiving an associate degree in business administration and also obtained his certification for an air condition and refrigeration technician.

Minister Stanford accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. In 1995 he was licensed to be a minister at Faith of God Holiness Church under the leadership of brother, Bishop Larry Atkinson. He served as the assistant Sunday School superintendent and a teacher for the Adult Sunday School class until his health began to fail.

He believed that Christians should not only know the truth but also be able to understand the Word of God. One of his favorite scripture was Proverbs 4:7, “Wisdom is the principal thing: therefore get wisdom and with all thy getting get understanding”.

In 1968, he joined the United States Army where he was a parachutist and served in the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge in March 1971.

On Thursday morning (April 5, 2018) God called him from his earthly home to his heavenly home after an illness. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Essie Mae Stanford, Annette Taylor, and a brother, Frank Stanford Jr.

His memory will be forever cherished by, three sons, Eugene Green (Kalista), of Waycross, Detrick Stanford (Kallette) and Eric Stanford (Schedata), both of Atlanta; three grandsons, Dylan Stanford, of Atlanta, Micah Stanford and Joshua Stanford, both of Americus; two granddaughters, Kiya Stanford, of Atlanta and Essence Stanford, of Americus; three brothers, John Stanford (Deanna), of Brunswick, Bishop Larry Atkinson (Wanda Faye), Minister Aaron Atkinson Sr., both of Waycross; a sister, Patricia Fuller (Tommie Jr.), of Jesup; uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at 1840 Quarterman St. Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery will military honors.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Timothy Jacob Herndon

BLACKSHEAR — Timothy Jacob Herndon, 56, died suddenly Tuesday (April 10, 2018) at his home in Blackshear.

He was a native of Waycross and attended the public schools of Baxley and Waycross.

He was the son of Jacob Herndon, of Waresboro and Louisiana, and the late Elvera Turner Courson.

He was a mechanic and owned Timmy’s Auto in the Sandy Bottom community of Pierce County.

Survivors include his children, Tiffany Herndon Guerrero, of Brunswick, and Joshua Thomas, of Waycross; four grandchildren; siblings, William Fullard, of Waycross, Cathy Knight, of Blackshear, Renea Perry (James), of Brunswick, Diana Douglas (Tommy), of Blackshear, Debbie Courson (Bucky), of Offerman, Danny Thornton, of Atlanta, Jennie Kile, of Louisiana, Effie Maranto, of Louisiana, Whitney Herndon, of Louisiana, and Daniel Herndon, of Louisiana; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jamestown Baptist social hall.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Randy Killens Jr.

Randy Killens Jr., 21, of Waycross, passed away Thursday (April 5, 2018).

He was the son of Marlene Richardson Chavis and the late Randy Killens Sr. and was affectionately known as “RJ.”

He attended school in the Ware County School System and at Valdosta High School and graduated from Valdosta High in 2015. He excelled in all sports. He loved to dance. He was a very loving and caring individual who always made everyone smile.

He was a member of Sons of God Embassy in Kingsland, under the leadership of Apostle Lee C. Roberson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randy Killens Sr., and his paternal grandparents, Harry Killens Sr. and Mary Howard.

He will lovingly and forever be remembered by his mother, Marene Chavis, his son, Randy Killens III (Amber O’Hara, the mother of his only child), his brothers, Robert White Jr., Ernest Lockey III and Darius Heard, his sisters, Ranchelle Killens, Kizzie Booth and Renee Monroe, his maternal grandparents, Linda (Lonnie) Poole, a special friend, Laniya Mercer, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family is receiving friends at 1110 Waller St., Waycross.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The cortege will assemble at 411 Butler St., Waycross, Saturday, at 10:15 a.m.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, where Bishop John Moss is pastor. Apostle Lee C. Roberson, pastor of Sons of God Embassy, will give words of comfort.

Interment will be in Barnar Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Stevie Rufus Cox

Stevie Rufus Cox, 56, died March 27, 2018 in Savannah, from a medical emergency which resulted in a traffic accident while driving a taxi cab for Adams Cab Co.

He was born June 7, 1961 in Homerville. He lived in Manor and Waycross. His public education was provided by Ware County and Clinch County school systems.

He was the grandson of Rufus and Gussie Cox and Emmett and Frances Barber, of Manor. He was a descendant of Obediah Barber.

He is survived by his parents, Leland Cox (Pansy) and Carolyn Barber Cox, of Waycross, brother, Raymond Cox (Sharon), of Waycross, sisters, Bonnie Cartwright (Larry), of Waycross, Julie Denise Erickson (Mark), of Michigan, nephews and nieces, Chase Capps (Mandie), of Waycross, Elizabeth Spradley (Mark), of Manor, Lindsay Doty (Brandon), of Athens, Laura Cox, of Waycross, Marcus, Casey, Shelby and Stephan Erickson, all of Michigan.

A memorial service is set Saturday at 11 a.m. Zenith Baptist Church in Manor.

A private graveside service will follow.

Families First of Savannah is serving the family.

Omer L. Bowen

Omer L. Bowen, 100, passed away early Wednesday morning (April 11, 2018) at Baptist Village Nursing Home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

William A. Bowman

William Ashley Bowman, 64, died Wednesday (April 11, 2018) at his residence in Offerman, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.