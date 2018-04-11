April 11, 2018

Jane W. McQuaig

Jane Williams McQuaig kept her reservation with the Lord on Sunday (April 8, 2018).

She lived 22 months at Baptist Village Retirement Center, where she volunteered during her good health.

She was the daughter of the late Mack Lemuel Williams and Gladys Smith Williams. Born in Waycross on June 30, 1933, she graduated from Waycross High School in 1950. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church working in the toddler Sunday School, later making funnel cakes with Charlie at fall festivals and being devoted to her Grace Sunday School class.

She was a faithful Christian who is remembered for her laugh, her positive attitude, her encouragement to others and the fact that you knew where you stood with her. She was a familiar face at Commercial Bank for 20 years, known for her friendliness and excellent customer service.

She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth McQuaig-McIntyre (Steve), of Fitzgerald; two sons, Charles Michael McQuaig (Marty), of Lilburn, and David William McQuaig (Debra), of White; grandchildren, Beau Luckie (Laurie Anne), of Carrollton, Leigh Luckie (Sabrina), of Fitzgerald, Zach Luckie (Haley), of Fitzgerald, McKenzie MacAllister (Clark), of Dawsonville, Callie McQuaig, of Birmingham, Ala., Will McQuaig, of Atlanta, Mallory McQuaig, of Lilburn, and Caleb McQuaig, of Lilburn; great-grandchildren, Anna Claire Luckie, Charlie Luckie, Tate Luckie, Max Luckie and Graham MacAllister; one sister, Ann Godwin, of Gainesville, Fla.; three brothers, Bennie Williams (Sue), of Savannah, Frank Williams (Debra), of Crystal Lake, Fla., and John Williams (Marti), of Ocala, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Pat Williams; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives; her bonus family from Fitzgerald, Barbara Cagle, Chris McIntyre, Dr. Leah and Hank Cook, Anna Cook and Samuel Cook.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles William McQuaig, a grandson, Andrew Michael McQuaig, three brothers, Mack “Bubba” Williams, Robert “Bob” Williams and Richard Williams.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Village Retirement Center Music and Memory Program or Activities Program, 2650 Carswell Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501, Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Mary Lee Lovell Floyd

Mary Lee Boatright Lovell Floyd, 85, of Blackshear, died Monday evening (April 9, 2018) at her residence following a short illness.

Born April 19, 1932 in Alma, she was a daughter of the late Robert Fulton and Alma Sims Boatright. She lived most of her life in Pierce County where she was a housewife. She was a member of Abundant Life Christian Center in Blackshear.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Willie Monroe Lovell, her second husband, James Arthur “Johnny” Floyd, a daughter, Jackie Lovell, a son, James “Jimmy” Lovell, two granddaughters, Carmen Harmon and Helen Ann-Maria Jacobs, a sister, Janice Marie Boatright, and three brothers, Purdom Boatright, Hollis Boatright and Robert Fulton Boatright Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy Williams (husband, Johnnie), of Blackshear; her son, Jerry Lovell (wife, Sherrie), of Blackshear; her daughter-in-law, Deloris Lovell, of Blackshear; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren (and one on the way); five sisters, Eula Murray, of Blackshear, Dale O’Steen, of Blackshear, Shirley Walker, of Waycross, Barbara Gilliard (husband, Jerry), of Blackshear, and Patricia Phillips (husband, Rick), of Waycross; four brothers, Earl Boatright (wife, Pearl), of Blackshear, Paul Boatright (wife, Barbara), of Waycross, Rab Boatright (wife, Anne), of Patterson, and Daniel Boatright, of Blackshear; two sisters-in-law, Laquita Boatright, of Patterson, and Sybil Boatright, of Blackshear; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Thursday morning at 10 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery in Bacon County.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

James Troy Stanfield

BLACKSHEAR — James Troy Stanfield, 90, of Blackshear, died Monday afternoon (April 9, 2018) at the Garden View Retirement Assisted Living in Blackshear following an extended illness.

Born Aug. 19, 1927 in the Otter Creek community of Pierce County, he was the eldest child of the late Jasper Clarence “Bud” and Mattie Walker Stanfield. Growing up on the farm, his family grew tobacco, corn, peanuts, cotton and other normal South Georgia produce.

He graduated from Patterson High School in 1945 and was drafted into the United States Army during World War II and was stationed in Europe around Nuremberg, Germany, and spent many hours on guard duties. He returned stateside and entered Coyne Electrical School in Chicago to study to be an electrical technician.

He then returned to South Georgia and was employed in the pulp and paper industry, working for St. Marys Kraft Corporation, later named Gilman Paper Company. He retired as the senior electrical project engineer from Gilman Paper Company in 1990.

He lived for 23 years in St. Marys, where he served on the city council, the city planning and zoning board, and served as the Camden County representative to the Coastal Area Planning Commission. He was also a charter member and past president of both the Camden Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club, receiving the Legion of Honor for 25 years of service in the Kiwanis.

He became a member of First Baptist Church in St. Marys in 1949 and served as a deacon, as Sunday School superintendent, and also taught the youth in Sunday School. He became a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear in 1971. A faithful member, he served many years as a deacon. He was also active in many other roles in the church including the trustees, building committee, the JOY group, and attended the Fellowship Sunday School Class.

He was a longtime member of the St. Marys Masonic Lodge No. 109 and the Blackshear Masonic Lodge No. 270 where he served in many roles including Worshipful Master, 12 years as Trial Commission member, vice chairman of the 11th Masonic District, member and Past Worthy Patron of Santa Maria Chapter No. 496; member of “Scottish Rite of Freemasonry,” Valley of Savannah, member of “York Rite of Freemasonry” of Waycross Chapter, Order of Silver Trowel and many other honors.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Mary Lee Stanfield, of Blackshear; his son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Paige Stanfield, of Tucker; three grandsons, Harper Stanfield, of Norman, Okla., John Stanfield, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Gibson Stanfield, of Tucker; one brother, Lewis Stanfield (wife, Latrelle), of Patterson; four sisters, Mina Griner, of Patterson, Laverne Griffis, of Patterson, Iris Cobb (husband, Floy), of Cuthbert; and Mary Lou Tatum (husband, George), of Alma; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Blackshear. Burial will follow in the Patterson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516 or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Leslie S. Jankowski

Leslie Spradley Jankowski, 65, of Waycross, died early Tuesday morning (April 10, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Lee Spradley and Beulah Knowles Spradley.

Raised in Waycross, she was a 1970 graduate of Ware County High School. After high school, she served in the United States Air Force for four years as a fighter jet mechanic.

After her discharge from the Air Force, she met her husband James, who she married in June 1979. They settled in Waycross where she raised her children and cared for her family as a homemaker.

She was an active member of Destination Church in Blackshear.

A very intelligent woman, she was an avid reader and enjoyed working with her plants in her garden. She loved spending time at church and helping others anyway she was able. More than anything she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them, especially her grandchildren.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Spradley and Donnie Spradley, and a sister, Susan Spradley Rowe.

Survivors include her husband, James Jankowski, of Waycross; three children, Jessica Clough (husband, Matthew), of Blackshear, Jenni Hood (husband, Kerry), of Blackshear, Jimmy Jankowski, of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Caleb Clough, Jacob Clough, Laci Drury, Cooper Hood, Coley Hood, Kinley Hood and Mason Jankowski; two brothers, Ronnie Spradley (wife, Phyllis), of Hoboken, Mike Spradley, of Waycross; a sister, Carol James (husband, Curly), of Manor; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Destination Church in Blackshear. Burial will follow in Corinth Church Cemetery in Folkston.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bobby White

Bobby White, 59, died suddenly Sunday (April 8, 2018) at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Fla.

He was born in Homerville and lived most of his life between there and Manor. He was employed with Lee Container and attended Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy.

He was a son of the late Bobbie Howard White and Dorothy Bell James White.

He is survived by two sons, Gareth White, of Homerville, and Sean White (Mariah), of Honolulu, Hawaii; a grandson, Alex White; the mother of his children, Darlene White Phillips, of Brunswick; three sisters, Faye Lastinger (Greg), of Millwood, Cynthia McCallister (Rick), of Blackshear, and Joyce Hulett (Jeff), of Waycross; a brother, George White, of Manor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in Camp Branch Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Carolyn S. Sapp

Carolyn S. Sapp, 84, of Waycross, died Monday evening (April 10, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Flossie Bobbitt

Flossie Bobbitt, 91, died Tuesday evening (April 10, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, following an illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

Friends are being received at the family residence, 903 Mary St.

Ethel Sweat Jordan

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Ethel Bert Sweat Jordan, 86, was held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Loran Bryant.

Active pallbearers were Jason Jordan, Justin Jordan, Chad Thomas, Caleb Brewer, Lloye Davis, Deen Davis and Rick Boatright.

Interment was in the Beulah Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements