April 11, 2017

Deborah “Debbie Holmes” Hurst, 64, passed away peacefully at home on Friday (April 7, 2017).

She was a member of Farmville Baptist Church and a graduate of Auburn University. She was a teacher in the Ware County School System including Wacona Elementary and Ware Middle School where she taught history and was very involved in Academic Quiz Bowl.

“Debbie” was also a successful fashion consultant for Jan’s Town and Country. She was devoted to her family and glorified God every day during her courageous battle against cancer.

She was predeceased by her father, Charles.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Hurst, daughter, Melissa Holmes Doster (Charles Doster), grandson, Charles Doster, mother, Jan Weyant, sister, Susan Norris, brothers, Greg Weyant (Barbara) and Eric Weyant (Robin), and nieces, Abby Weyant (Will) and Ione Weyant, and nephew, Andrew Weyant.

The funeral was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Sunday, April 9, at 3:30 p.m. Dr. Tom McClendon officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Farmville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3638, Auburn, Ala. 36831.

Shirley Crews Arnold

Shirley Crews Arnold, 67, of Blackshear, died Monday afternoon (April 10, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Steve Holcomb

Steve Holcomb, 58, of St. Marys, died suddenly Monday morning (April 10, 2016) at Southeast Georgia Health Systems of Camden.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Joseph E. Crawford

Joseph E. Crawford, 68, of Bristol, died Monday afternoon (April 10, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Laura Lee McGahee

BLACKSHEAR — Laura Lee McGahee, 47, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday (April 8, 2017).

Born in Waycross, Jan. 7, 1970, she lived in the middle Georgia area for several years before moving to Pierce County six years ago. She was a self-employed housekeeper and had also been a CNA. She loved to take care of people and so enjoyed spending time with her family.

During her teenage years she played on the All-Star Basketball team for Ware County as well as sang in a gospel group. She attended Jamestown Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. She loved to sing and dance, fish, go to the beach and cook.

She was preceded in death by her brother, George Michael McGahee.

Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Lindey and Denny Wainwright, of Waycross, and Kabreyanna McGahee, of Jesup, a son, Michael “Mikey” Thomas Jr., of Sandersville, her mother, Linda Lee Elliston, of Blackshear, her father and step-mother, Danny and Patty McGahee, of Jesup, her step-sister, Pam Sword-Halsey (and her wife, Stacey Sword-Halsey, of Winston-Salem, N.C.), her fiance, Tim Walker, of Blackshear, a nephew, George Michael McGahee II, of Blackshear, and several other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Laura will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The family kindly requests that memorials be made in her memory to any drug addiction treatment facility in hopes that others will get the help they need to fight this horrible disease.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Joan Marie Killough

Joan Marie Tucker Killough, 62, of Waycross, died Monday morning (April 10, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born in Charlotte, N.C., to the late James Everett and Mignonette Marie McLester Tucker, and lived in Waycross since 1989.

She was a member of Cornerstone Church of God and enjoyed playing golf and spending the day at the beach.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul David Killough.

She is survived by four children, Shonna Marie Franklin (Leon), of Waycross, Heather Franklin (Steven), of Waycross, Russell Killough (Sunni), of Jupiter, Fla., Matthew Killough (Ashley), of Palm City, Fla., seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a brother, Jimmy Tucker (Sonya), of Charlotte, N.C., numerous other relatives.

A memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Officer Tron T. Lewis

Officer Tron T. Lewis, 32, died suddenly Saturday (April 8, 2017) in Savannah from injuries received in a motorcycle accident.

He was born in Jasper, Fla., and he resided in Waycross from 1986 until 2016. In 2016, he moved to Tybee Island to become employed as a police officer for Tybee Island Police Department.

While in Waycross, Lewis graduated from Okefenokee Technical School with a Paint and Body Certificate, and was affiliated with Assembly of Worship.

He served in the United States Army during Iraqi Freedom.

Lewis graduated from Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Garden City, and then he was employed by Ware County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy and drug unit member.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gia Nicole Lewis.

Survivors include his wife, Natasha Collins Lewis, of Tybee Island, his parents, Arlanza and Lena Young Lewis, of Waycross, three brothers, Arlanza Lewis II, of the Bay Area, Calif., Emmanuel Lewis, of Waycross, and Joshua Lewis (Britonia), of Savannah, his mother-in-law, Marcella Collins, of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., father-in-law, Arthur Thomas, of Hazlehurst, step-father-in-law, Damon Lee, of Tifton, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Jeanne S. Jenkins

Jeanne Strickland Jenkins, 83, of Brunswick, died Monday (April 10, 2017) at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Inell Taylor Bell

A funeral for Inell Taylor Bell was held Monday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Kim B. Hood presiding.

Prayers were offered by Sister Vera Smith, the eulogy was given by Bishop Hood and the speaker was Sister Anderson.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Graveside dedicatory prayer was offered by Brother Charlie Moore.

Pallbearers were Tom Gill, Greg Gill, Kevin Gill, Terry Strickland, Dylan Crosby and Charlie Moore.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Carol Finn Richardson

A celebration of life for Carol Finn Richardson was held Monday afternoon at First Christian Church with the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.