April 10, 2018

Jerry F. Lairsey

Jerry F. Lairsey, 58, died Sunday morning (April 8, 2018) at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He attended Ware County High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from BellSouth after becoming disabled.

He was an active member of Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church where he served as the music leader. His love for music and his beautiful voice enabled him to play in a band many years ago called Special Delivery.

He had an avid passion for fishing, hunting, Nascar and enjoying time with family and children. He loved his nieces, nephews and their children more than anything. He was truly a blessing by taking care of his mother and father until they passed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward Lairsey Sr. and Patricia Ann Thrift Lairsey, one sister, Charlotte Lairsey, one brother, Ronald Lairsey, and one sister-in-law, Laverne Lairsey.

Survivors include his beloved dog, TJ; his sisters, Judy McGahee (Greg), of Waycross, and Debbie L. Clary (Emory), of Screven; beloved sister, Jolene Quick (Doug), of Waycross; his brothers, Charles (Eddie) Lairsey Jr., of Waycross, Bill Lairsey, of Waycross, and John Lairsey (Collie), of Folkston; beloved brother, Chance Chancey (Julie), of Valdosta; nieces, Brooke Knight (Danny), of Valdosta, Kelsey McGahee, of Brunswick, Meagan Schwing (Jeff), of Columbus, Mallory Lairsey, of Folkston, and Ginger Oxford (Matt), of Waycross; nephews, Clark Lairsey (Lauren), of Yulee, Fla., Josh Lairsey (Ashlie), of Dacula, Greg McGahee Jr., of Waycross, and Stacy Williams, of Waycross; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

James ‘Troy’ Stanfield

James “Troy” Stanfield, 90, of Blackshear, died Monday afternoon (April 9, 2018) at the Garden View Retirement Assisted Living following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Julia Merle Hines

Julia Merle Hines, 80, of Screven, transitioned from labor to reward on Friday evening (April 6, 2018) at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Lawrence William Brown and the late Thelma Geneva Fraiser Brown.

The family is receiving friends at the residence, 206 Gaffney St., Screven.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Mary Lee Floyd

Mary Lee Boatright Lovell Floyd, 85, of Blackshear, died Monday afternoon (April 9, 2018) at her residence following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Warren Bennett Sr.

A funeral for Warren Bennett Sr. was held Monday morning at Indian Mound Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Ricky Knox officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Corbin Bennett, Danny Turner, Pud James, Don Minchew, Jerome Griner and Charlie O’Berry.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.