April 10, 2017

Edward Rees III

Edward C. Rees III, 86, of Waycross, went home to the Lord on Tuesday evening (April 4, 2017) at Satilla Care Center after a long illness.

He was born in St. Petersburg, Fla., to the late Edward C. Rees Jr. and Lois Adams Rees. He made Waycross his home for most of his life.

He was a graduate of Waycross High School, class of 1947, where he played football. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in business administration and was a member of Delta Tau Delta.

He served his country as a fighter pilot in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict and received the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service medal and the United Nations Service Medal.

He was employed with Georgia Power Company and the Middle West Service Company of Chicago. He later became the owner of Mutual Insurance Company of Waycross. He retired as a regional administrator for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Waycross, where he served as an Elder, Sunday School teacher and member of the Chancel Choir. He was a member of the Waycross Lions Club. In a lifetime of service to others, he drew no attention to himself.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Solomon Rees, of Waycross; two children, the Rev. Edward C. Rees IV (wife, Angie), of Augusta, and William Solomon Rees, of Waycross; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Dot Rees Gibson (husband, Norman), of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Joanna Solomon Seaman, of Waycross; and numerous nephews and nieces and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday (April 22) at First Presbyterian Church of Waycross. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of First Presbyterian Church or the charity of one’s choice.

Richard Hambrick Sr.

Richard Anthony Hambrick Sr., 56, of Waycross, died Friday evening (April 7, 2017) at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Fla., after an extended illness.

He was born in Folkston to the late Floyd Thomas Hambrick and Carol Sue Deen Hambrick. He lived in Waycross most of his life where he worked for Trailer Bridge Company as a truck driver for many years. He always enjoyed cooking and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Hambrick.

Survivors include two daughters, Anna Smith (husband, Michael), of Waycross, and April Vincent (husband, J.R.) of, Blackshear; one son, Richard Hambrick Jr., of Waycross; and 10 grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel Cemetery near Alma.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Freeman Walker Sr.

Freeman Walker Sr., 91, died Tuesday afternoon (April 4, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following a brief illness.

He was a native of the Hickox Community of Brantley County but made his home in Ware County for most of his life. He was the son of the late Ed Walker and Daisy Bryant Walker, and was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Vivian N. Edwards, a son, Michael R. Walker, and a sister Madeline Scott.

He retired from the Seaboard System Railroad in 1988 after many years of service which began with the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad. He was also a former driver with the Walker Cab Co. He was a member and deacon of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and had served as post Commander of Post 517 of the American Legion for several times.

He served with the United States Navy during World War II and was aboard the USS Missouri when General Douglas McArthur signed the unconditional surrender to end the war.

Left to cherish his memory are five daughters, Carolyn Walker (husband, Henry), of Waycross, Diane E. Walker (fiancé, Stephen Williams), of Atlanta, Debra S. Walker Coley (husband, (Leonard), of Upper Marlboro, Md., Clisher L. Walker Harmon (husband, Steve), of Shertz, Texas, and Carmen Jeanne Walker Carter (husband, Warren), of Clinton, Md.; two sons, Freeman Walker Jr. (wife, Velma), of Waycross, and Ronald Charles Walker (wife, Aldena), of Toano, Va.; 12 grandchildren, Tomikah Walker Williams (husband, Stanley), of Longview, Texas, Freeman Walker III and Sherrie Walker, both of Atlanta, Briant Walker, of Valdosta, Alonzo Coley (wife, Sherron), of Virginia, Palani Walker (wife, Chemely), of Virginia Beach, Va., Jeremy Harmon and Justin Harmon, both of Shertz, Texas, Teresa Michelle Walker and Michael R. Walker, both of Savannah, LaTasha Walker and Margo McDougald, of Raleigh, N.C., Sharlrise McChunchen (husband, Trermane), of Pinehurst, N.C., William Blue, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Magnus Blue, of Pinehurst, N.C.; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Alphonso Walker, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; special friends, Annie Laura Cooper, of Waycross, and Evon Brown, of Blackshear; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Freeman Walker Sr. Scholarship Fund, c/o American Legion Post No. 517, 710 Dorothy St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Mr. Walker’s residence, 1050 Alpha St., and from 5 until 7 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home.

Members of American Legion Post No. 517 are requested to gather at the church at 10:30 Tuesday morning to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Tara Deloris Nails

Tara Deloris Nails, 55, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday night (April 4, 2017) in the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Affectionately known as “Nanna,” she was born April 6, 1961 in Waycross to the late Earline Thomas Smith and the late Henry Nails.

She was also preceded in death by two siblings, Glynda Thomas and Henry Lee Nails Jr. She attended schools in the Waycross Public School System and was a 1979 graduate of the Waycross High School “Bulldogs.” She was employed by Walmart for 30 years.

She loved God with all her heart and soul. She was a caring and dedicated youth leader. She made sure Bible verses and Easter speeches were learned by memory. She also established the Children’s Church curriculum which is currently being used today.

She was the president of the Usher Board Ministry for several years where she served her church family and visiting friends with a smile. She was also a member of the Greeters Ministry, Daughters of Esther, General Mission Ministry and Progressive Club.

She faithfully attended Sunday School where she was enrolled in the Christian Education Class.

She leaves to cherish her memory three loving and devoted children, Keshia (LeVar) Garner, Michael Nails and Tetra Nails, all of Waycross; three adorable grandchildren, Ashante’ Robinson, Tyronica Boyd, KaDen Garner; her loving siblings, Terry Nails and Alesia (Frank) Gibson, both of Waycross, Dwain Nails, Atlanta, Carolyn (Emmett) Byrd, Columbus, Keith Nails, Atlanta, Dexter Nails, Smyrna, Latoya Nails, Vero Beach, Fla., Amanda Smith, Columbus, Miss., and Tarri (Dornell) Baker; one sister-in-law, Mary Nails, Raleigh, N.C.; her adoptive mother, Alma-Marie Nails, Waycross; and her godmother, Helen Walker, Waycross); a host of devoted god-children, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Keshia and LeVar Garner, 604 Beville St., Waycross.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1101 Pittman St., Waycross. The Rev. Johnny Arnold, pastor, will deliver words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at 604 Beville St., at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Robert ‘Bobby’ Taylor

Robert “Bobby” Taylor, 61, of 1990 Sinclair St., Waycross, passed away suddenly Wednesday (April 5, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

He was born July 23, 1955, the son of the late Henry Taylor Sr. and the late Arrilla Taylor. Being the son of an Army career soldier, he traveled all over the United States from Texas to the coast of Virginia and as far south as the tip of Florida. As serving his country was in his father’s blood it was in his blood also and he joined the Army as his father and his brothers did before him, serving his country for eight years in the Army in Germany and here in the United States.

He traveled a lot but made his home in Waycross for the last 15 years. He was always considered the life of the party no matter where he was and where he went. He had an outgoing personality and a wit to go with it. If you planned an event, his name would be the first to be called on.

Survivors include three brothers, Charles, Henry (Lorna) Taylor and Richard (Ricky) Taylor; three sisters, Debra (Anthony) Atwell, Brenda Fryer and Mary Taylor; and a multitude of family including uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that will miss him greatly.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Rosa Lee Smiley Brake

Rosa “Lee” Smiley Brake, 94, died Saturday evening (April 8, 2017) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was born in Rocky Mount, N.C., moving to Waycross many years ago. She was a former sales clerk with J.C. Penny’s, a telephone operator and homemaker.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Waycross.

She was a daughter of the late James Adron Smiley and Norma Bulloch Smiley and was married to the late David Percy “Buck” Brake. She was also preceded in death by a son, Benny Brake. She was the last of 10 siblings.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan Aberson (James), of Savannah, two sons, David Brake (Carmen), of Jesup, and Ernie Brake (Annette), of Douglasville, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Pineview Cemetery in Rocky Mount, N.C.

The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to First Baptist Church, 702 Elizabeth St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Carol Finn Richardson

Carol Finn Richardson, 68, of Waycross, died Friday afternoon (April 7, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a brief illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Robert Andrew Finn Sr. and Gloria Fussell Finn. She lived in Waycross all of her life and worked many years ago at Sirmans Lincoln Mercury where she met her husband through selling him a car. Most of her career she worked for the Waycross Board of Education and later Ware County Board of Education, where she was a paraprofessional for kindergarten and the media center, and as a parent involvement liaison for Special Education and Title I.

She grew up and was a member for 35 years at First Christian Church and was currently a member of Central Baptist Church. She devoted her life for the last 25 years to cat and animal rescue. She was affectionately called the “Cat Lady” by many who knew her. She spent many hours every evening attending to feral cats all over Waycross. When she wasn’t caring for cats, she was caring for family and friends whenever there was a need.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 40 years, having been married on July 2, 1977, Dr. Vince Richardson, of Waycross; one son, Ryan Richardson (wife, Brenda Richardson), of Statesboro; two grandchildren, Parker and Peyton Richardson; two sisters, Elaine Moody (husband, David), of Hoboken, Patty Westberry (late husband, Ron) of Waycross; one brother, Andy Finn (wife, Patty), of Waycross; a sister and brother-in-law, Richard and Sandy Pisarek, of Atlantic Beach; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A celebration of Mrs. Richardson’s life will be held this afternoon at 3 o’clock at First Christian Church.

The family received friends Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Allmons All About Animals, 2988 Midway Church Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516, or to First Coast No More Homeless Pets, 6817 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, Fla. 32208 or online at www.fcnmhp.org

Kathy Angela Callahan

Kathy Angela Thornton Callahan, 66, of Blackshear, died early Wednesday morning (April 5, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born March 6, 1951 in Waycross, she was the daughter of Conrad Thornton and the late Betty Carolyn Byrd Thornton. She lived most of her life in Ware and Pierce counties where she worked as a telephone operator with Bellsouth, a paraprofessional with the school system, and was a realtor with Monroe Realty.

She attended First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Callahan, of Blackshear; her son, Daniel Alvarez (wife, Dana), of Canton; her daughter, Angela Alvarez Parker (husband, Thomas), of Canton; her step-children, Craig Callahan, of Coral Springs, Fla., and Christa Callahan and Karen Johns (husband, Robert), both of Waycross; her grandchildren, Ivy Parker, Hadley Parker, Payton Parker, Joshua Parker and Silas Alvarez, all of Canton; her father and step-mother, Conrad and Diane Thornton, of Patterson; her brothers, K.C. Thornton (wife, Dana), of Waycross, Calvin Thornton, of Hoboken, and Danny Thornton, of Georgia; nieces and nephews, Jet Thornton, of Blackshear, and Easton and Hanna Rowell, both of Waycross; her special canine companion, Gidget; and several other relatives.

A graveside funeral service took place Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross with Dr. Bill Young, the Rev. Derwin Griffin, and her brother, K.C. Thornton, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Daniel Clarence White

A funeral for Daniel Clarence White took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Caleb Lancaster and the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial was in Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites performed by the Fort Stewart Army Detail.

Serving as active pallbearers were David Taylor, Carl Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Dan White, Don White and Freddie Taylor.

Kaylee M. Williams

A graveside service for Infant Kaylee Michelle Williams was held Friday evening at Kettle Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Gifford officiating.

Louella Carter

Funeral for Louella Carter was held Saturday at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jackie Hooper, pastor, delivered words of comfort, “ Listening For Her Name.” II Corinthians 5:1-8. Minister Eric Brown and NMPBC Choir sang “I Shall Wear a Crown” during presentation of the crown by Carlton Rainge and Rainge Memorial staff.

Scripture readings were of Old Testament by Pastor Stanley Evans “Psalm 90” and New Testament by Minister Azuloy Burse “2 Corinthians 5:1-8”. Prayer of comfort was given by Pastor Thomas Pinnix Jr. A solo was rendered by Minister Eric Brown, “Something About the name Jesus.” Selections by the NMPBC Choir included “The Blood Still Works,” “O How Wonderful It Is,” song of comfort was by Minister Errol Flynn, “He’ll Take Care of Me.” Pastor Harvey Long presided at the services.

Pallbearers were LaRay Bass, Rashay Carter, Jerry Cooper, Sandy Cooper, Gerald Hall, and Travis Hall.

Honorary pallbearers were Contrell Carter, Donnie Carter, Ivory Carter, Terrance Carter, Thomas Hall, Grant Hall Colie, Harris David Lewis and Donald Mitchell. Flower bearers were family and friends.

The family would like to express their deepest and sincerest appreciation for many expressions of love, kindness and sympathy during this time of bereavement. May God bless you and keep you their prayer. The family burial was in the Hoboken City Cemetery, Hoboken.

