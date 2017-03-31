April 1, 2017

Edith Collins Jacobs

STATESBORO — Edith Collins Jacobs, 91, passed away Tuesday (March 28, 2017) after a brief illness.

She was born in the winter of 1926 in Waycross to Sherod Collins and Nannie Ruth Speir Collins and grew up in Ware County.

She graduated from Waycross High School and attended Georgia State Woman’s College, where she was president of several student organizations.

She returned to Waycross, marrying Cecil Jacobs in the summer of 1948. Together, they raised three children, Nancy, Charles and Joanna.

She dedicated her life to community and church service. She served as a school teacher, social case worker, hospital volunteer, organist and vestry member at several churches, including Trinity Episcopal and St. Paul’s Lutheran in Statesboro. She was a long-standing member and registrar of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Edith and Cecil enjoyed entertaining, often opening their homes and hearts to guests. People often sought their advice. She was a voracious reader, skilled musician and loved animals, mysteries, game shows and life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years.

Survivors include her children, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews and the memories of a life of love and service to God.

A celebration of the lives of Cecil and Edith Jacobs will be held Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro with the Rev. Joan Kilian officiating.

In lieu of flowers, she had requested that any donations be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church, 4401 Country Club Drive, Statesboro, to the Archibald Bulloch Chapter of the DAR, or to a favorite community-minded charity.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Grace Dyson White

Grace Marie Dyson White, 87, died Thursday evening (March 30, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was a native of Millwood but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was employed with King Edward Cigar Factory for 31 years. She was a member of Brunel Street Church of God (now River of Life Church).

She was the daughter of the late Clarence Dyson and Eula Thornton Dyson. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kylie Gebhart, a sister, Thedus Corbitt, and five brothers, Robert Dyson, Russell Dyson, Melvin Dyson, Doris Dyson and Kennon Dyson.

She is survived by her husband, D.C. White, of Waycross; a daughter, Judy Gebhart (husband, Jon), of Waycross; two sons, Curtis White (wife, Teresa), of Waycross, and Craig White (former wife, Beth James White), of Waycross; six grandchildren, Blake White (fiancée, Alexis Meeks), Kristen White Dixon (husband Foster), Daniel White (wife, Cierah), Danielle White (fiancé, Matthew Shell), Chap Gebhart (wife, Heather) and Casey Gebhart; four great-grandchildren, Mason Dixon, Gabi Gebhart, Andrew White and Bailey White; four sisters, Bennie Jo Hendrix, of Waycross, Louise Chancey, of Nahunta, Barbara Beverly, of Waycross, and Norma Jean Corbitt, of Blackshear; a brother, Tommy Dyson, of Waresboro; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Margie Ann Barnett

Margie Ann Thornton Barnett, 54, of Douglas, passed away Thursday morning (March 30, 2017) at Coffee Regional Medical Center.

Born in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 17, 1963, she had lived in Douglas for the past 20 years. She was a housewife and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, playing board games, traveling, and catching a good sale. She was one of those rare individuals who never met a stranger and just loved everybody.

She was a daughter of the late Grady Willam Thornton Sr. and Willie Nell Watts Anderson. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Watts.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Barnett, of Douglas; her daughter and son-in-law, Candy and Scotty Wooten, of Broxton; her son and daughter-in-law, Will and Lori Thornton, of Lancaster, Ohio; three sisters, Glenda (Grady) Haddock, of Blackshear, Sandy Nevers (Johnny Harrelson), of Baxley, and Tina (Tim) Roberts, of Cumming; a brother, Grady (Dolly) Thornton, of Hazlehurst; nine grandchildren, Max Thornton, Richard Wooten, Lynnzy Wooten, Lacey Courson, Mahaley Wooten, Georgia Barnett, Jamie Cleveland, Tiffany Carver and Abbi Carver; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Bethel Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Ramah Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 9 at the funeral home.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.