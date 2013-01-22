Another Arrest In Gun At Ware Middle Probe

The investigation into a hand gun present at Ware County Middle School on Wednesday, May 9, is continuing with the arrest of a third child Tuesday, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

(A related story was prepared earlier and is on page 3.)

An 11-year-old girl was arrested yesterday, Royal said, for her role in concealing the pistol on the school campus after the District Attorney’s Office and the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice learned that she played a part in the possession of a firearm on school property case.

Two male Ware Middle students, ages 15 and 14, were arrested last week, he said, after school bus surveillance video showed them handling and loading the gun on their way home on the bus that afternoon. Initially, a news report indicated the video depiction was captured on the bus as it was en route to school that morning.

“Information obtained by the sheriff’s office is that one of the males already charged gave the pistol to the girl to put in her locker for safe keeping on Wednesday (May 9),” said Royal. “Toward the end of the the school day, she gave the gun back to the male before time to get on the bus to go home.”

Royal said the 11-year-old girl was processed Tuesday and turned over to the Georgia DJJ, who then released her back to her parents, pending a juvenile court hearing.

The boys were arrested Friday at their homes, Royal said. One of them is being detained at the RYDC and the other was released to his parents.

Royal said that while there was no incident of gun violence at the school and no one was injured in any way, local law enforcement and school officials have a “zero tolerance” policy with regard to such matters.

“We don’t know what their intent was,” said Royal. “But they certainly had a firearm at school.”

He added: “We will always take situations such as this one with the utmost sincerity.”