Alma Police Make ‘Bust’

ALMA — A traffic stop Saturday for a tag violation resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and four firearms, said Sgt. Cody Phillips, interim Alma police chief. Jeremy Robinson, 20, of Alma, and Darius King, 21, of Alma, were both taken into custody for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony following the traffic stop on E. 9th Street, said Phillips. Robinson and King were both booked into the Bacon County jail, Phillips said. Alma police have also obtained warrants on Aeriton Moore, 18, of Alma, who fled from the vehicle prior to the vehicle coming to a stop, said Phillips. “Alma Police recovered four firearms from the vehicle and approximately six ounces of marijuana,” said Phillips. “If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, please contact the Alma Police Department at (912) 632-8751.” In an unrelated case, Phillips said police, with assistance from the Bacon County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Casey Martin, 40, of Alma, on Saturday for theft by receiving stolen property in the 1500 block of West 4th Street Ext.