Alma Police Chases End In Arrests

ALMA — Alma police arrested three people after separate vehicle pursuits Thursday, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

A high speed chase involving a dirt bike Thursday afternoon ended with the arrest of the driver, Tyler Lee Mayes, 18, of Baxley. Mayes led officers into the Bacon County jurisdiction on Sanderling Road before he was stopped and arrested, said Leslie.

Few details about either chase were issued.

Mayes was arrested and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police reckless driving, driving with a suspended driver’s license, no insurance, no license plate and a helmet violation, said Leslie.

Mayes was also wanted in Appling County for a probation violation, the chief said.

Following the incident, a second vehicle pursuit yielded the arrests of Angela Mathews and Charles Preston Thornton, both 22, of Alma.

Their vehicle was stopped on 4th St. Extension after the couple had attempted to evade officers, said Leslie.

Mathews and Thornton were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, said Leslie, and are also facing theft charges.