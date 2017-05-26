Alma Official Is Jailed City Attorney Hit With Computer Porn, Exploitation Of Child Charges

Franklin David McCrea, 49, of Alma, was taken into custody and charged with computer pornography and child exploitation, said Leslie.

The APD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday executed a search warrant on the law office of McCrea, said Leslie. Officers seized several computers for forensic evaluation.

On Thursday, APD arrested McCrea without incident, said Leslie.

McCrea also serves as the attorney for the Bacon County Development Authority and previously served as the solicitor for the State Court in Alma but chose not to seek re-election to the position.

A check of his background shows that he was the valedictorian of his high school graduating class.

Leslie declined to release any further information, saying he wants to protect the integrity of the case.

Leslie did not know what the city’s position is on McCrea’s job as city attorney. He deferred that question saying only the city would have that information.