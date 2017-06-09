Alma Man Still Missing

ALMA — A local man who has been missing since May 30 has still not been found.

Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie said Thursday that a local pond is being drained as part of the continuing efforts to find 68-year-old Willie Frank Wooden.

“Law enforcement has no reason to believe Mr. Wooden is located in the pond, but due to the location of the pond and the fact that it exists in a heavily traveled area, we received permission from the property owner to drain the pond,” Leslie said.

Wooden is a black male, 5-foot-10, 263 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen May 30 at his South Thomas Street home. His silver 2004 Toyota Avalon, was found across town parked at the Bacon County Health Department on May 31, said Leslie.

Wooden was reported missing by his family on June 2. Public safety personnel have since searched vacant and abandoned buildings and wooded areas throughout the city, Leslie said.

They have already dragged the inner perimeter of the pond that is now being drained.

No evidence has been discovered as to Wooden’s current location. Local citizens and business owners have pledged funds in addition to a reward offered by family, Leslie said.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Wooden they are asked to contact the Alma Police Department at (912) 632-8751 or Bacon County 911 or (912) 632-2760.