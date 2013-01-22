Alma Man Shoots Self In Leg To Keep From Going To Court

ALMA — An Alma man shot himself in the leg Monday to avoid going to court on charges that he inflicted a severe beating upon a child last year, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie. The chief said the man told officers he had been shot by another person.

Alma police arrested Carl Jerome White, 57, for false report of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said Leslie.

At 6:58 a.m. Monday, Alma police were dispatched to the Bacon County Hospital where White was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound, said Leslie.

“White informed officers he had been shot (by someone) at his home on Taylor Road,” said Leslie. “Officers quickly became suspicious of the circumstances of the shooting. White later confessed he shot himself in the leg to avoid appearing in court.”

Leslie said White was scheduled to be in Bacon County Superior Court Monday morning to answer to the charge of aggravated assault and simple battery-family violence following a 2017 incident on Taylor Road in Alma.

“White had been arrested for allegedly beating a juvenile child with a closed fist until the child lost consciousness,” said Leslie. “White then allegedly attempted to strangle the child before others managed to intervene.”

White has since been released from Bacon County Hospital and is being held in the Coffee County jail in Douglas.

