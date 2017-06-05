Alma Man Has Been Missing Since Tuesday

ALMA — The Alma Police Department received a call Friday regarding a missing person, Willie Frank Wooden, 68, who was last seen Tuesday, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

Wooden is a black male, 5-foot-10, 263 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

“Wooden has not been seen since Tuesday at his South Thomas Street home,” said Leslie. “APD learned Wooden’s vehicle, a silver 2004 Toyota Avalon, had been located across town at the Bacon County Health Department on Wednesday.”

Witnesses have informed law enforcement that an unknown white female removed a duffle bag from Wooden’s vehicle around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, said Leslie.

“On Friday, witnesses saw the same unknown white female removing items from the trunk of Wooden’s car and observed an unknown black male grab the unknown white female, toss her into a dark-colored Ford F150 with black wheels, and drive away,” said Leslie. “A white sedan, possibly a late-model Nissan Altima, was also observed near Wooden’s vehicle during this incident.”

Leslie said the Alma Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently treating this incident as possible “foul play” and are processing the vehicle for evidence.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Wooden they are asked to contact the Alma Police Department at (912) 632-8751 or Bacon County 911 or (912) 632-2760.